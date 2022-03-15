Since its debut in 2012, Catfish: The TV Show has helped dozens of people uncover the mystery behind the person they’ve been talking to on the internet. While some people were pleasantly surprised that the person on the other end of the screen was who they thought it would be, others were shocked to find out that they had been catfished. The truth is that situations involving a catfish happen more often than not, but there’s still an element of surprise during every episode. Now in its eighth season, Catfish is still bringing people together in one way or another, but it has already brought us some of the most memorable moments in recent reality TV history. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 most shocking reveals in Catfish history.
10. Ramon and Paola – Season 2
When Ramon and Paola’s episode aired during season two, Catfish was still fairly new which made the reveals seem even more shocking. However, this story left lots of viewers shocked long before the reveal even happened. After meeting with Nev and Max, Ramon shared that he had given Paola thousands of dollars and even given her direct access to his bank accounts. Even if you’ve never seen an episode of Catfish, you can probably guess that it’s never a good idea to give money to a stranger you only know through the internet. Still, Paola wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of what he felt was a great relationship. When the reveal finally happened, it’s probably safe to say that no one was surprised to find out that Paola didn’t exist. What was surprising, however, was the fact that Ramon had already learned that Paola was really a woman named Loyda, but he chose to ignore this detail. To make the story even more bizarre, it was revealed that Loyda had used the money she got from Ramon to buy herself an engagement ring.
9. Tracie and Sammie – Season 3
Tracie and Sammie’s story might just be one of the most memorable in Catfish history, and the reveal is a big part of the reason. In this episode, actress Tracie Thoms sought out Nev’s help to uncover the mystery of an obsessed fan named Sammie. Like lots of the other stories we’ve seen on the show, this one involved the fictitious death of a person in order to garner sympathy. By the time Tracie met up with Nev, she had a feeling that she was being catfished, and she was right. The person Tracie had been talking to was actually a young woman named Jacqueline. However, when the Catfish crew met up with Jacqueline, her demeanor threw them all off. Jacqueline was extremely proud of being a catfish and she took pride in bullying other people online. Even Nev considers this to me be one of the most bizarre episodes in Catfish history.
8. Sheila And Rich Dollaz – Season 7
Catfish episodes that feature celebrities are interesting because it’s always fairly obvious that the celebrity isn’t actually involved. However, this episode was different. When Sheila started an online relationship with reality TV star Rich Dollaz, she had every reason to believe that she was actually talking to him because the messages were coming from his verified Instagram account. During the reveal, this episode seemed like it might actually have a happy ending because Rich Dollaz was really there. However, it was ultimately revealed that Rich hadn’t been the one communicating with Sheila. Instead, it was Rich’s nephew who had access to his Instagram account. Rich’s nephew also confessed that he had been talking to several other women while pretending to be his uncle. Even though Catfish is known for its twists and turns, this was definitely one of the most surprising.
7. Artis And Jess – Season 2
During Catfish’s time on the air, viewers have learned that there are several different reasons why a person might decide to be a catfish. For others, it stems from a place of low self-esteem but there are also people that do it purely with the intention of seeking revenge. Artis and Jess’ episode falls into the second category. After talking to a woman online and falling in love with her, Artis was determined to make their relationship work. However, Artis was actually in a real-life relationship with the mother of his children at the time. He knew that he needed to meet Jess so he could truly decide how he wanted to move forward. With the help of Nev and Max, Artis set out to finally see Jess face-to-face. Unfortunately, though, the person he had talking to wasn’t a woman named Jess. Instead, he had been chatting with a man named Jason who decided to catfish people who were cheating on their partners in an attempt to teach them a lesson. Jason’s aggressive behavior caused Nev and Max to be very concerned but fortunately, the meet-up ended without any physical altercations.
Interestingly enough, a Reddit user named redknoxx has since claimed this episode was fake. They wrote, “This is three years too late but I just stumbled upon this after Jason “Jess” did a tell all podcast, and figured I’d add to this. Jason isn’t actually an actor that was hired by MTV. He reached out to them whilst pretending he was in need, he then reached out to Artis his coworker, and asked him to be on it with him, then gave the network his details, then they went from there. But the network didn’t fake it, Jason and Artis did, they even sat together when MTV called each other and they laughed about having to stay silent.”
6. Danny & Rosa – Season 6
By the sixth season of Catfish, you’d think people would’ve learned that you should get involved in an online relationship with someone you haven’t at least video chatted with. However, Danny was still bamboozled when he met a woman named Rosa online and fell in love with her. He was very excited about the possibility of finally meeting her in person, but those hopes came crashing down when he realized that Rosa was actually a man from Connecticut Jose. In order to make his story more believable, Jose adopted a more feminine-sounding voice while talking to Danny. Despite being embarrassed by the surprising reveal, Danny was actually a lot more understanding than most people would be. On top of that, he also learned a very valuable lesson about trusting people on the internet.
5. Keyonnah And Bow Wow – Season 2
Keyonnah and Bow Wow’s story was easily one of the most memorable from season two. After thinking that she and rapper/actor Bow Wow were in a relationship, Keyonnah started to feel suspicious since the two had never video chatted or met in person. Still, however, she believed that she really was talking to the rapper – especially because he had sent her $10,000 at one point. That being said, you can imagine how shocked Keyonnah was when she learned that not only had she never talked to Bow Wow, but the person on the other end of the screen was actually a woman named Dee Pimpin. Dee confessed that she enjoyed adopting a male persona so that she could start relationships with straight women. Ironically, Dee appeared on Catfish again during season 8. This time, though, someone was actually pretending to be her.
4. Matthew and Chance – Season 7
Matthew and Chance’s episode was one where the surprises just kept coming. After years of talking through text, Matthew decided to give Chance an ultimatum: either they meet in person Matthew was going to call Catfish. When Chance blocked Matthew, he knew that it was time to enlist the help of the professionals. After doing some digging, Nev was able to locate Chance and they decided to facilitate a meeting. To many people’s surprise, Chance really was the person Matthew had been talking to, but the reveal didn’t stop there. Chance went on to explain that he was in a relationship with a woman and wasn’t interested in pursuing anything with Matthew. Chance then accused Matthew of being a catfish and he proceeded to pull Matthew’s wig off of his head.
3. Whitney And Bre – Season 4
After a few seasons on the air, it was clear that lots of people wanted to use Catfish as a way to gain attention. However, Whitney and Bre’s story was one that lots of people didn’t see coming. Whitney claimed that she and her girlfriend, Bre, met on an LGBTQ+ dating website. Despite never video chatting, the two had fallen in love and had plans to get married. Ultimately, though, it was revealed that the two had in fact video chatted and were well aware of each other’s identities. Since they were in a long-distance relationship, they were simply using the show as a way to get a free trip to see each other.
2. Gemini And Myranda – Season 8
After being in an online relationship for seven years, Gemini was determined to meet his girlfriend, Miranda. Although everyone told him that Miranda probably wasn’t real, he refused to believe it. His worst fear was confirmed when he finally got the chance to meet Miranda in person and she turned out to be a woman named Ashley who was somewhat of a career catfish. Ashley admitted that she enjoyed catfishing people and she didn’t have any remorse about what she’d done.
1. Antwane And Tony – Season 3
Antwane and Tony’s episode is arguably the most memorable of all time. With the help of his cousin, Carmen, Antwane sought to uncover the identity of his online boyfriend, Tony. To everyone’s surprise, though, Carmen was pretending to be Tony the entire time. Apparently, she decided to catfish her cousin after he offended her by calling her a “fat ass Kelly Price”.