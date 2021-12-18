As one of the smallest states in the country, Connecticut can be an easy place to forget about. However, what many people don’t realize is that Connecticut is a lovely place with lots of charm and rich history. Something many people also don’t realize is that Connecticut has been the setting for lots of movies. Sure, it’s not the first place that comes to mind when people think of lights, cameras, and action but it’s actually had quite a bit of all three of those things over the years. As a Connecticut native, I always get a little excited when I see that my home state has gotten a little bit of shine in Hollywood. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best movies set in Connecticut.
10. The Conjuring
Everybody loves a good scary movie, and The Conjuring is easily one of the most popular horror movies of the 2010s. The movie is set in Connecticut and is based on the true story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Since its release in 2013, The Conjuring has spawned an entire franchise that now consists of seven additional movies and two others have already been announced.
9. The Haunting in Connecticut
As one of the oldest states in the country, it’s no surprise that Connecticut has a long history when it comes to ghosts and hauntings. Needless to say, The Conjuring isn’t the first or only scary movie to be set in the Constitution State. Released in 2009, The Haunting in Connecticut follows the lives of a family who moves to Connecticut so they can be closer to their son’s doctor. However, their life in Connecticut turns out to be terrifying when they discover that their new house is haunted.
8. Grown Ups 2
Starring Adam Sandler, Grown Ups 2 is set in a fictional town in Connecticut called Stanton. The movie is about all of the things that adults can learn from children, and of course, there’s plenty of laughter along the way. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it was a huge hit at the box office.
7. The Baby-Sitters Club
Anyone who grew up in the 1980s and 90s has probably at least heard of The Baby-Sitters Club. Originally released as a series of books, the stories were turned into a movie that was released in 1995. The movie is set in a fictional Connecticut town called Stoneybrook and revolves around a group of young girls who start their own babysitting business.
6. Reservation Road
Reservation Road is definitely one of those movies that will tug on your heartstrings. The film tells the story of two families whose lives become intertwined in the worst way possible after a young boy is struck and killed by a car. Although the movie didn’t get a lot of attention upon its release, it’s definitely worth checking out.
5. The Stepford Wives
When lots of people think of Connecticut, the movie The Stepford Wives is one of the first things that comes to mind. The film centers around a TV producer who moves from New York City to a beautiful little town in Connecticut called Stepford (sorry, folks, but this town doesn’t really exist). What initially seems like the perfect place to live and raise a family eventually reveals itself to be something much more sinister.
4. The Aviator
The 2004 movie The Aviator is based on the life of the successful pilot and film director, Howard Hughes. From the outside looking in, most people probably thought Hughes had it all. In reality, however, he was dealing with depression and intense phobias. Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrayal of Hughes was arguably one of his best and it earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
3. Riding in Cars with Boys
Riding in Cars with Boys is definitely one of those movies that didn’t get nearly as much credit as it deserved. The movie is based on an autobiographical book of the same name by Beverly Donofrio who was portrayed by Drew Barrymore. The film is an inspiring tale about a single mother who is doing her best to make ends meet.
2. Amistad
The 1997 movie Amistad is based on the story of the Spanish slave ship, La Amistad. After an uprising occurred on the ship, the enslaved passengers are held as prisoners in Connecticut and their fate becomes the center of an intense legal battle that has become an important part of American history.
1. Mystic Pizza
Mystic Pizza is easily one of the most well-known movies set in Connecticut and it features an awesome cast that includes Julia Roberts. The film is also well-known for being Matt Damon’s first movie role. The movie follows the lives of three waitresses who work at a local pizza shop. For those who were wondering, there really is a place in Mystic, CT called Mystic Pizza.