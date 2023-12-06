Unveiling Top Screenwriters: 8 Richard Wenk’s Screenplays

Although much of the film and television industry gets recognition for its on-screen performances, behind-the-scenes talents like Richard Wenk have contributed greatly to its growth. Much of the success of cinema goes to the dedication and creativity of directors, screenwriters, editors, and producers. Like several other directors, Richard Wenk is also recognized for his written and co-written screenplays.
The Metuchen, New Jersey-born writer, has written screenplays for several Box Office hits and collaborated with top directors and actors. Although Wenk isn’t a household name, his reputation and success precede him in certain Hollywood circles. Honoring his contributions to the film industry, these are Richard Wenk’s top credited screenplays.
16 Blocks (2006)
16 Blocks (2006) became the first screenplay written or co-written by Richard Wenk, which he did not direct. Also, since 16 Blocks, Wenk has focused solely on screenwriting. He hasn’t directed any feature film since the slasher film Wishcraft (2002). Directed by Richard Donner, 16 Block became Donner’s last feature film. He didn’t direct any other productions in film and television in his lifetime until his death on July 5, 2021.
16 Blocks screenplay was written by Richard Wenk, with the plot revolving around a police corruption case witness and an alcoholic, burned-out NYPD detective. Tasked with the responsibility of delivering the witness to court to testify, the detective must protect the witness, even from his own colleagues. 16 Blocks starred a handful of Hollywood acting talents, including Bruce Willis, Mos Def, David Morse, and David Zayas. Richard Wenk also appeared as an actor, playing a minor role as an ADA detective.
The Mechanic (2011)
The 2011 action thriller The Mechanic was a remake of the Michael Winner-directed 1972 film. Lewis John Carlino had written the screenplay of the original film. With talks of a remake, Richard Wenk was hired to work on Carlino’s screenplay. Until that point in his career, The Mechanic (2011) was Wenk’s highest-grossing screenplay. Produced on a $40 million budget, The Mechanic grossed $76.3 million at the worldwide Box Office. The Jason Statham-led cast also starred Ben Foster, Tony Goldwyn, and Donald Sutherland. However, Richard Wenk did not return to write the screenplay for its sequel, Mechanic: Resurrection (2016).
The Expendables 2 (2012)
Richard Wenk joined the production of The Expendables franchise in its second installment, The Expendables 2 (2012). Wenk worked with Sylvester Stallone on the screenplay. Unlike the first film, Stallone decided to step away as director, hiring Simon West instead. With a slight increase in its production budget, The Expendables 2 was made with a $100 million budget and grossed $315 million at the Box Office. The film also featured an ensemble cast that included Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, Terry Crews, Liam Hemsworth, Scott Adkins, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis.
The Equalizer Films
With its third and final installment, The Equalizer 3, released on September 1, 2023, The Equalizer film series is one of Richard Wenk’s most popular works as a screenwriter. Wenk was hired as its screenwriter, with The Equalizer (2014) based on the CBS 1985 to 1989 spy thriller created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. Russell Crowe was initially considered to play the protagonist, Robert McCall, before Denzel Washington was hired in December 2011. Alongside its director, Antoine Fuqua, Richard Wenk was re-hired twice to write the screenplay for its sequels, The Equalizer 2 (2018) and The Equalizer 3 (2023). All three films collectively grossed worldwide Box Office earnings of over $570 million.
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
Richard Wenk, Antoine Fuqua, and Denzel Washington reunited for another feature film in 2016. The Magnificent Seven (2016) was based on and a remake of William Roberts‘ 1960 film screenplay. Fuqua was approached and hired to direct the script co-written by Wenk and Nic Pizzolatto. The Magnificent Seven had an ensemble cast that included Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Byung-hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Martin Sensmeier. The film received an above-average rating and moderately succeeded at the Box Office.
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
The Tom Cruise and Cobie Smulders-led cast starred in the 2012 Jack Reacher sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016). Director Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote the screenplay, was replaced with director Edward Zwick. Zwick collaborated with screenwriters Richard Wenk and Marshall Herskovitz to better adapt the story for film. The sequel was based on Lee Child‘s 2013 book Never Go Back. Although there are plans for a third film, with Jack Reacher: Never Go Back failing to beat its predecessor at the Box Office, it was put on hold.
Fast Charlie (2023)
Richard Wenk returned in 2023 with an action thriller screenplay in Fast Charlie. The Pierce Brosnan-led cast is a beautiful blend of fast-paced action and humor. Fans and audiences of Brosnan can see him play his James Bond-esque role in the Phillip Noyce-directed film. Wenk had based his Fast Charlie screenplay on Victor Gischler‘s 2001 novel Gun Monkeys. So far, Fast Charlie (2023) has enjoyed positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Kraven the Hunter (2024)
Kraven the Hunter is one of the most anticipated films in 2024. The movie will be the fifth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Richard Wenk was hired sometime in August 2018 to write a script for the film. He was the top choice for the script, especially with the Box Office success of Sony’s The Equalizer 2. Kraven the Hunter is scheduled for release on August 30, 2024. With J. C. Chandor as director, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway were also hired to rework the script. The screenwriting duo are credited alongside Richard Wenk for their contributions to the final script.
