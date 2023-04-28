Everything We Know About Sony’s Kraven The Hunter Marvel Movie

Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie is a property of its shared universe—Sony’s Spider-Man Universe—based on Marvel Comics characters associated with Spider-Man. Having been in the works since 2017, fans of the Marvel Comics character will finally see the Spider-Man villain in a standalone film teased for years. Kraven the Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff) had been considered for film appearances several times but it never came into perceptible existence until Sony announced its shared universe in May 2017.
American film screenwriter Richard Wenk was employed in August 2018 to produce the screenplay for Kraven the Hunter and by March the following year, Sony confirmed that a film based on the Marvel Comics character was in development. Screenwriting duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway would later rewrite the script before J. C. Chandor was picked to direct the upcoming movie.
What Will Kraven The Hunter Be About
Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie will be based on Sergei Kravinoff, a savagely violent Marvel Comics character who’s notorious as Kraven the Hunter. The movie will follow Kraven as he embraces a mission to prove himself as the greatest hunter known to the world. In Marvel Comic books, Kraven the Hunter derives superpowers from the herbal mixtures he consumes from time to time. And with his superhuman abilities, he hunts and tames all kinds of creatures. Spider-Man is his most pursued prey.
Kraven obsessively pursues Spidey who keeps evading him but he never gives up hunting the wall-crawler. However, it seems the upcoming movie will focus on Kraven’s origin story and avoid dwelling on his never-ending quest to take out Spider-Man. The Web-slinger is unlikely to appear in the movie as Kraven set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and not the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is set. Details of the plot are kept concealed but the film will likely portray Kraven the Hunter as an anti-hero rather than a villain.
Who Is Cast In Sony’s Kraven The Hunter
English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was cast to play the title role in May 2021. Thereafter, American Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose was announced for the role of Calypso; a voodoo priestess and Kraven’s love interest. Eight Grade actor Fred Hechinger plays Kraven’s half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov the Chameleon.
Actors cast as the villains for the film are Christopher Abbott and Alessandro Nivola. Other cast members of Sony’s Kraven the Hunter Marvel movie include Russell Crowe, Levi Miller, Greg Kolpakchi, Jessica Zhou, and Luke Dixey. Murat Seven, Will Bowden, and Robert Ryan are also expected to make appearances in the film.
Is Kraven The Hunter Part Of The MCU
Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is rather set in the same universe as Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and Morbius (2022). These movies take place in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), a shared universe for superhero films based on Marvel Comics characters associated with Spider-Man. A third Venom film, Madame Web (2024), and El Muerto (2024) are some of Sony’s upcoming films set in SSU.
While Kraven the Hunter is not part of the MCU, it has a strong connection to the universe through its “white whale”—Spider-Man. Marvel Studios reportedly made Sony remove Tom Holland’s cameo appearance in Venom. Should Sony and Marvel Studios perfect a way to exchange characters for their films, there will certainly be a crossover of characters from one universe to the other.
When Kraven The Hunter Will Release
Having faced so many setbacks and delays, Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie will eventually make it to theatres across the United States on October 6, 2023. It will also be released in the UK, Canada, Spain, and Turkey on the same date. The movie will first get to Belgium and France on October 4, 2023. The following day, it will be released in Slovakia, The Netherlands, Germany, Brazil, and Australia.
