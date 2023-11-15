Meet The Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins

After the 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi returns with the 2023 sports comedy Next Goal Wins. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 10, 2023, to mixed or average reviews. It’s now scheduled for a theatrical release on November 17, 2023.
Next Goal Wins is a biographical sports comedy-drama based on true events about Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen‘s attempts to qualify one of the world’s worst soccer teams, the American Samoa national football team, to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Taika Waititi is all out in all of his glory, and Next Goal Wins is a delight for true fans of the filmmaker. These are the top cast members of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.
Michael Fassbender as Thomas Rongen
The Academy Award-nominated Irish actor Michael Fassbender leads the cast of Next Goal Wins. The actor portrayed soccer coach Thomas Rongen. Having been fired as coach, he’s immediately offered a coaching job to help qualify the American Samoa national football team for the World Cup. Fassbender returns to feature films in 2023, having been away since 2019, when he reprised his role as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Fassbender plays the straight man in Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.
Oscar Kightley as Tavita
Oscar Kightley is a Samoan-New Zealander actor and comedian. He plays the character of Tavita, the manager of the American Samoan team. He’s driven to see the team succeed and helps Thomas Rongen get acquainted with the players after he arrives. As a comedian, Knightley adds to Next Goal Wins‘ overall humor.
Kaimana as Jaiyah Saelua
Kaimana portrays American Samoan soccer player Jaiyah Saelua. Saelua plays in the center-back position for the American Samoa national team. Being part of the fa’afafine (a recognized gender identity/gender role in traditional Samoan society), Saelua became the first non-binary and trans woman to play in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Uli Latukefu as Nicky Salapu
Television audiences would recognize Uli Latukefu from portraying Dwayne Johnson in the NBC sitcom Young Rock (2021–2023). Latukefu portrays Nicky Salapu, the goalkeeper for American Samoa. Besides the outfield players’ lack of soccer talents, Salapu’s inefficiency as a goalkeeper secures the team’s defeat in every match.
Beulah Koale as Daru Taumua
Daru Taumua plays the defensive for American Samoa. He’s one of the team’s players whose soccer skills improved under Thomas Rongen. New Zealand actor Beulah Koale portrays Daru. Although he began his television career playing Jared Afeaki in the New Zealand primetime soap opera Shortland Street, Koale joined the main cast of Hawaii Five-0 from seasons 8 to 10 (2017–2020).
David Fane as Ace
Ace is a passionate senior member of the American Samoa national team. While most of the players struggled to adapt to Thomas Rongen’s coaching style, Ace was always there to keep them motivated, contributing to their eventual success. New Zealand actor David Fane plays Ace in Next Goal Wins. Fane has Samoan ancestry and is no stranger to film and television. Next Goal Wins is Fane’s second collaboration with Taika Waititi, having worked with the filmmaker in Eagle vs Shark (2007).
Elisabeth Moss as Gail
Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner, Elizabeth Moss is part of the top cast of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. Moss plays Gail, a member of the United States soccer board that fires Thomas Rongen but then offers him a job to coach American Samoa. Besides being his superior, Gail is also a close friend of Rongen, providing support and encouragement to Rongen as he struggles with the inefficient American Samoa team. Elizabeth Moss is one of the popular faces in the film, with previous notable appearances in The West Wing (1999–2006), Mad Men (2007–2015), and The Handmaid’s Tale.
Will Arnett as Alex Magnussen
Will Arnett was cast as Alex Magnussen to replace Armie Hammer in Next Goal Wins. Hammer was replaced following his sexual assault accusations from multiple women. Alex Magnussen was part of the board that fired Thomas Rongen, offering him a coaching position with the American Samoa national team. Although initially intended as a cameo, the character was expanded after Will Arnett was hired. Will Arnett is known for his roles in Arrested Development, Jonah Hex (2010), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its sequel, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, and The Millers.
Taika Waititi as an American-Samoan priest
Taika Waititi makes an appearance in the film, playing the American-Samoan priest who acts as a spiritual guide for the Islanders and players. Waititi has a reputation for appearing in his films, albeit in minor roles. For audiences, he’ll be one of the recognizable faces in Next Goal Wins.
