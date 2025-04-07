So Far, Only These Disney Live-Action Remakes Have Impressed Critics & Audiences

Since the mid-1990s, several Disney live-action remakes have paid homage to some of its successful animated classics. Through the years, many of these live-action films have been met with a mix of excitement and skepticism. This is because audiences often eagerly anticipate the magic of their childhood favorites being brought to life with modern technology and sometimes star-studded casts.
However, not all the Disney live-action remakes have resonated with audiences and critics, as the challenge of balancing nostalgia with innovation has often proven difficult. While some have faltered in storytelling or visual appeal, others have managed to capture the essence of the original while offering something fresh and engaging. The key to success for these Disney live-action remakes is their ability to honor the source material while pushing creative boundaries. With its latest live-action film, Snow White, receiving generally negative critical ratings, here are 7 Disney live-action remakes that greatly impressed critics and the audience.
Cinderella
IMDb: 6.9/10
Tomatometer: 84%
Popcornmeter: 78%
The 2015 Cinderella is Disney’s seventh live-action movie. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film paid true homage to the 1950 animated classic by sticking to its basic storyline. However, it also added more depth to the characters, particularly Cinderella’s backstory and relationship with her father. Catering to a modem audience, the script provided more motivations for the characters and expanded on their emotional journeys.
Lily James portrayed the titular character, with Cate Blanchett playing Cinderella’s bitter and jealous stepmother, Lady Tremaine. The production design and visual appeal also helped make it a success. It featured elaborate costumes (including Cinderella’s blue ball gown), set designs, and the stunning use of CGI for magical transformations. Ultimately, the 2015 Cinderella was a critical and commercial success, grossing $542.4 million against its $90 million budget.
The Jungle Book
IMDb: 7.3/10
Tomatometer: 94%
Popcornmeter: 86%
The following year, Disney released the live-action remake of its 1967 classic The Jungle Book (2016). Interestingly, the 2016 film wasn’t the first time Disney was developing a live-action remake of the famous Mowgli film. Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book (1994) was actually the first Disney live-action remake ever. While the critics seemed to enjoy it, audiences gave it average ratings. Directed by Jon Favreau, the 2016 The Jungle Book stayed relatively faithful to its source material.
However, it explored Mowgli’s internal conflict about belonging to the human or animal world. This added a layer of complexity to the character’s journey that resonated with the audience. One of the film’s biggest highlights was its stunning visual effects, especially the photorealistic animals and the lush jungle environments. Also, the film’s star-studded voice cast added depth and personality to their respective characters. It starred Bill Murray (as Baloo), Ben Kingsley (as Bagheera), Idris Elba (as Shere Khan), Lupita Nyong’o (as Raksha), Scarlett Johansson (as Kaa), Giancarlo Esposito (as Akela), and Christopher Walken (as King Louie). With a $175–177 million production budget, The Jungle Book (2016) successfully grossed $966.6 million after its theatrical run.
Pete’s Dragon
IMDb: 6.7/10
Tomatometer: 88%
Popcornmeter: 72%
The 2016 live-action film Pete’s Dragon was a remake of the original live-action/traditional animated 1977 film. The film and its original centers around Pete, a young orphaned boy who has lived in the forest for six years, after a car accident killed his parents. However, Pete has a secret—he’s been living with a dragon named Elliot, who’s invisible to most people.
Unlike the original, which was more whimsical and musical, the 2016 remake adopted a more grounded, naturalistic approach. It also had strong performances for its cast, with Bryce Dallas Howard (as Grace Meacham), 12-year-old Oakes Fegley (as Pete Healy), and Karl Urban (as Gavin Magary). The 2016 Pete’s Dragon was also a commercial success, grossing $143.7 million against its $65 million budget.
Beauty and the Beast
IMDb: 7.1/10
Tomatometer: 71%
Popcornmeter: 80%
Unarguably, the 2017 Beauty and the Beast was an all-round masterpiece. Unsurprisingly, it is one of the highest-grossing Disney live-action remakes, grossing an impressive $1.266 billion from its $160–255 million budget. Directed by Bill Condon, actress Emma Watson portrayed the iconic Belle, with Dan Stevens as the Beast. A major draw for critics and audiences was how closely the 2017 film adhered to the beloved 1991 animated version. Condon’s film captured the iconic music, characters, and moments that fans remembered fondly while offering new details and character backstories.
Christopher Robin
IMDb: 7.2/10
Tomatometer: 73%
Popcornmeter: 83%
The Marc Forster-directed 2018 Christopher Robin was adapted from Disney’s Winnie the Pooh films. Ewan McGregor led the cast as an adult Christopher Robin, who has grown up and lost touch with the whimsical world of his childhood. A major reason Christopher Robin resonated with critics and audiences was its strong sense of nostalgia, especially for those who grew up with the Winnie the Pooh stories. The movie’s gentle, slow-paced tone was a welcome departure from the fast-paced, action-heavy blockbusters released that year. Unlike some Disney live-action remakes, Christopher Robin focused on emotional growth and personal connection rather than action or adventure.
Cruella
IMDb: 7.3/10
Tomatometer: 75%
Popcornmeter: 97%
The 2021 Cruella is a live-action remake based on the 1961 One Hundred and One Dalmatians. It was the third time a live-action movie was being made from the classic. Emma Stone led the cast as the titular character, with the plot exploring the origin story of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil. One of the most appealing aspects of Cruella was how it reimagined a well-known villain.
Rather than focusing on Cruella as a purely evil character, the film delves into her backstory, showing how her experiences shaped her into the villain we know. It humanizes Cruella, exploring her vulnerabilities, ambition, and creative brilliance. Besides being a critical masterpiece, Cruella doubled its $100 million production budget at the Box Office, grossing $233.5 million.
The Little Mermaid
IMDb: 7.2/10
Tomatometer: 67%
Popcornmeter: 94%
Rob Marshall’s 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid was the last time critics and audiences were impressed with a Disney remake. Although critical reviews were generally above average, the audience was more enthused by the remake of Disney’s 1989 animated classic. Halle Bailey led its live-action cast as the protagonist, Ariel, with several other talented actors joining in supporting roles.
Like most successful Disney live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid (2023) provided more depth to certain characters and expanded on the story in ways that weren’t explored in the original. A good example is Ursula’s backstory, which has more context to her motivations. Also, Prince Eric’s character was further developed, allowing him to feel more integral to the story. With its $569.6 million box office earnings, The Little Mermaid (2023) became the eighth-highest-grossing Disney live-action remake with its $569.6 million Box Office earnings.
Follow Us