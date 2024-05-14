With the movie industry booming with a plethora of platforms to showcase new material, there any upcoming sequels that you might not be aware of. As well as cinematic releases, streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video are constantly working on new movies to keep their slates fresh and exciting. With that said, it can be easy for some upcoming projects to be lost in ethos.
2024 will see massive franchises return for sequels. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will land on Netflix in July, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die will hit movie theaters that same month. However, there many other exciting sequels in the works that you need to know about. So, here are 8 upcoming sequels you might not be aware of.
8. Samaritan 2
Sylvester Stallone is a Hollywood superstar who shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, his workload has increased. In 2024, Stallone will return to the small screen for Tulsa King Season 2. Additionally, his reality TV show The Family Stallone is set to return for a second season. Once he is done filming Tulsa King, Stallone has a stacked slate to get through. He is attached to star in the crime thriller, The Epiphany, the dystopian action movie, Little America, and the spy comedy, Never Too Old to Die. However, his most surprising upcoming movie is Samaritan 2.
In the first movie, Samaritan, Stallone portrayed a superhero in hiding who is called back to action when he is recognised by his teenage neighbour. The film received mixed reviews and skipped its cinematic release, going straight to Prime Video. Despite this, Samaritan clearly turned enough heads for a sequel to be green-lit. The news came following the announcement of Stallone’s exclusive deal with Prime Video, where he has signed up to act, write and produce a number of projects. Samaritan 2 is currently in pre-production with original writer Bragi F. Schut penning the script.
7. Happy Gilmore 2
Adam Sandler‘s iconic movie Happy Gilmore catapulted him to worldwide fame and has since remained a timeless cult comedy classic. As Sandler has continued to rise in superstardom, movie lovers have long vied for a sequel to the film. Over the years, Sander has hinted at the possibility of a sequel, teasing his fans with homaging golf videos on his social media accounts. However, a sequel is now officially in the works.
As of yet, the plot is unknown, but Sandler has begun working on the script with his long-time writing partner, Tim Herlihy, who co-wrote the original 1996 movie. When featuring on The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler confirmed the project and claimed that Netflix are involved. Seeing as they have released a number of his movies as Netflix Originals, chances are that Happy Gilmore 2 could also be a Netflix Original when it finally lands.
6. Sister Act 3
Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg was one of the biggest stars of the 80’s and 90’s, starring in classic movies like Ghost, and The Color Purple. In more recent years, she has leaned more towards hosting and presenting, with her acting taking a backseat, typically starring in smaller roles. However, she has signed up to return to one of her most iconic roles in Sister Act 3. As of yet, the plot has been kept under wraps, but is listed as a crime comedy. In the original movie, Goldberg starred as a nightclub singer who pretends to be a nun, taking refuge at a covenant in order to evade the mob. In the second movie, Deloris stays on the straight-and-narrow acting as a fully-fledged nun after entering the Witness Protection Programme. So, it will be interesting to see what trouble she can get into in the upcoming sequel. Disney will be producing the movie.
5. Face/Off 2
Out of the upcoming sequels in the works, Face/Off 2 is the most perplexing. Given that John Travolta‘s villainous character dies at the end of the first movie, it is hard to imagine he can return for the sequel. However, his co-star Nicolas Cage has expressed his interest in returning. When speaking with Collider in 2023, Cage stated that he’d had “one meeting” about the movie, but didn’t go into further detail. Whatever happens casting wise, the sequel is in good hands with Adam Wingard (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire) attached to write and direct.
4. Lethal Weapon 5
Lethal Weapon 5 has been in production for a number of years now. Originally working under the title “Lethal Finale”, the film was set to be helmed by the original director, Richard Donner. The sequel was set to be darker in tone and both Mel Gibson and Danny Glover had confirmed their return to their iconic characters Riggs and Murtaugh. However, when Donner passed away in July 2021, Gibson announced that he would step into the role as director. Since then, the project has been at a standstill and Gibson has directed another project, Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg. Nevertheless, the film still seems to be going ahead with The Equalizer and The Expendables 2 writer Richard Wenk working on the screenplay.
3. Greenland: Migration
In the gripping disaster drama Greenland, Gerard Butler brings a nuanced intensity to his portrayal of John Garrity, a devoted father whose world is turned upside down when a catastrophic event threatens to destroy the Earth. Desperate to get his wife and son to safety, the family embark on a perilous journey, battling dangerous elements and crossing paths with unhinged opportunists. By the end of the movie, they secure their flight to a supposed safe haven. In 2o25, Greenland: Migration will continue their journey as they leave the confines of their bunker in Greenland, embarking on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. The film is set for release on March 28, 2025.
2. Dodgeball 2
Although Vince Vaughn has ventured into more dramatic acting in recent years, starring in movies like Dragged Across Concrete and Brawl in Cell Block 99, he still returns to his comedy roots from time to time. In 2004, Vaughn starred opposite Ben Stiller in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. The film follows Peter (Vaughn), the owner of cherished local gym that is facing foreclosure at the hands of a rival gym owner, White Goodman (Stiller). In a desperate attempt to stop White, Peter and his loveable but dim-witted gym crew compete in a dodgeball tournament.
After grossing over $168 million worldwide, Dodgeball has gone on to be lauded as classic comedy movie, which catapulted the careers of both Stiller and Vaughn. In April 2023, Dodgeball 2 was officially announced. Jordan VanDina will pen the script and Vaughn is set to return to his role as Peter and act as a producer. As of yet, Ben Stiller has yet to confirm whether he will reprise his role as the eccentric White Goodman. However, it may be unlikely, as in recent years, he has taken a step away from acting and moved into directing, helming the acclaimed TV series, Severance.
1. I Am Legend 2
Despite his name being marred after his assault on Chris Rock, Will Smith is attempting to bounce back with an array of upcoming sequels. Perhaps the most anticipated of these sequels is I Am Legend 2. The movie has been in the works for a number of years, however, it faced setbacks after the infamous Oscars incident at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.
As of the time of writing, I Am Legend 2 is officially back in pre-production, with Smith reprising his role as scientist Robert Neville, and Michael B. Jordan taking on a supporting role. Considering Smith’s character died at the end of the movie, this leaves the premise of the sequel to be rather intriguing. When speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Smith explained how the movie will take place after the events of the alternate ending featured on the DVD’s special features. In this alternate ending, Smith’s character lived. Want to read more about Will Smith’s attempts to reignite his career? Here are all of his upcoming movies.