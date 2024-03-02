Bouncing Back from Controversy: Every Upcoming Will Smith Movie Unveiled

Will Smith has yet to make a comeback following the controversy surrounding his infamous assault on Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars. Despite the release of Emancipation after this altercation, the film did not garner any major awards recognition and did not receive a wide cinematic release. However, in 2024, Smith has several projects in the works as he aims to move past the controversy and reignite his career.
With his talent and experience in the entertainment industry, many are hopeful that Will Smith will be able to overcome this setback and continue to deliver captivating performances on screen. However, only time will tell if he is able to regain the trust and support of audiences and the industry alike. So, here’s Will Smith’s new movies unveiled.
Will Smith Has Already Filmed a Major Sequel
Bad Boys was one of the first movies that catapulted Will Smith into movie stardom after he rose to fame on television with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The action-comedy film, released in 1995, showcased Smith’s charm, humour, and dynamic on-screen presence, solidifying his transition from television to the big screen. Furthermore, it congealed him as a commendable action star, paving the way for many more blockbuster action movies. Fast forward to 2020, and Bad Boys for Life hit theaters as the long-awaited third entry in the franchise after a 17-year hiatus. The film was a massive success, grossing a worldwide total of $424.6 million against a production budget of $90 million.
Before the controversy around Smith’s assault on Chris Rock, the fourth Bad Boys movie had already been green lit. However, speculation grew that the movie would have its plug pulled as studio execs became dubious of working with Smith. According to Variety, an unnamed high-ranking executive at a major studio shed some light on the industry’s hesitancy to work with Smith. He said: “Everyone was waiting to see who would blink first. It isn’t so much what he did, it was what he did after.”
However, it seemed Sony couldn’t resist and Bad Boys 4 was eventually confirmed. As of yet, no official plot details have surfaced. But from on-set pictures, it seems Smith’s playboy character of Mike Lowrey will finally settle down, as photos reveal a wedding scene. Joining Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, Alexander Ludwig, and Vanesse Hudgens. The movie is currently in post-production and is set for release on June 14, 2024.
Delving Into Will Smith’s Other Upcoming Movies
After news broke that Bad Boys 4 was officially happening, sources claimed that Will Smith would go straight from filming that movie and jump into the crime thriller, Fast and Loose. The Netflix original will focus on John Riley (Smith), the leader of a criminal organization who suffers memory loss after a brutal attack. As he reunites with his crew, he must battle his condition and assess who he can trust and who he can’t. As of the time of writing, Fast and Loose is still in pre-production and no director or other cast members are attached. After the “Oscars slap”, the movie was put on the back-burner as Netflix clearly weighed up their options. However, the movie is still listed on Smith’s IMDB page. So, perhaps the streaming giants are waiting to see how audiences respond to Bad Boys 4 before pulling the trigger.
Outside of these movies, Smith is reportedly set to deliver sequels to two of his most succesful movies – Hancock and I Am Legend. Again, these movies are currently only in their pre-production phase. However, I Am Legend 2 seems to be moving along nicely as Michael B. Jordan has signed on for a supporting role, and Constantine director Francis Lawrence has boarded the project. Furthermore, Smith is slated to team up with Kevin Hart for a reboot of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and will forefront the gangster drama, The Council, portraying Nicky Barnes, a Harlem criminal dubbed “Mr. Untouchable” by the New York Times.
The Upcoming Projects Will Smith Is Producing
After rising to become one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world, Will Smith expanded his career by serving as a producer and/or executive producer on many of his films, as well as various other projects that he did not star in. This behind-the-scenes involvement allowed Smith to exercise creative control and contribute to the success of numerous projects both on and off the screen. Following the controversy surrounding the Oscars altercation, Smith took around 12 months off from acting to focus on personal reflection and growth. However, during this time, he remained active in the industry as a producer, working on hit shows like Cobra Kai and the Netflix mini-series, African Queens: Njinga.
In terms of his upcoming movies, Smith will serve as a producer on every project apart from I Am Legend 2. Additionally, he will also produce and host his first comedy variety special, which will include surprise celebrity appearances, comedy sketches, musical performances, and interviews. This untitled show is currently in post-production. Want to read more about Will Smith’s movies? Here’s the 5 best Will Smith crying scenes in movies.
