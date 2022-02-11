The Five Best Will Smith Crying Scenes in Movies

Some actors just have the innate power to turn on the waterworks and reduce us to a puddle of tears— one of them is Will Smith. Blame it on his puppy dog eyes or emotional delivery, but Smith has proven time and again that he is a prolific actor who definitely knows how to tug on those heartstrings. Smith is widely known for his versatility when it comes to the world of singing and acting. He is a jack of all trades, who has dominated both the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the Hollywood box office. Is there anything this man can’t do? He is a certified charmer on and offscreen, and somebody we would be willing to go on a cryfest with over and over again. Here are his five best crying scenes, in no particular order:
5. Seven Pounds
The drama film followed Ben Thomas, portrayed by Smith, a man with a mission to transform the lives of seven people by donating the vital parts of his body to the people desperately in need and waiting in line for a transplant. The scene where Ben made a bunch of calls before taking his own life gave depth and meaning to his bizarre mission. He says goodbye to his best friend, calls up Ezra, portrayed by Woody Harrelson (True Detective), to apologize for being rude to him in the past and to assure that he will get a call regarding a “gift”, which happened to be an eye donation. His final call was made to 911 about his impending suicide. The film portrays selflessness and giving without expecting anything in return.
4. I Am Legend
Smith portrayed the role of US Army virologist Robert Neville in the action thriller set in eerie post-apocalyptic New York City after a virus ravaged the city by storm. Almost all of mankind is wiped out, and Robert is left to fend for himself as the last surviving human being in all of New York. The scene where Robert had to say goodbye to Sam, his dog and only companion after it saved Robert from a potential attack and got infected in the process could make anyone, including non-animal lovers, turn to ugly crying. It was such a painful scene and a reminder that the dystopian world Robert was living in was the ultimate survival of the fittest.
3. Collateral Beauty
The fantasy drama featured an all-star ensemble and tackled sensitive topics that revolved around living. The story followed Howard Inlet, portrayed by Smith, a successful advertising executive who suffers a great tragedy that makes him give up on life. He tried to seek answers to his pain by writing letters to “Love”, “Time”, and “Death”. The scene where Howard confronted Brigitte or “Death”, portrayed by Helen Mirren (The Queen), reopened old wounds and feelings of hopelessness. Howard was still reeling from the tragic death he experienced and was unable to see clearly. As the film progresses, he experienced a sort of awakening that taught him to understand that even the most devastating losses contain important lessons and realizations. It’s all about perspective— life can still be worth living despite all of the pain and heartache it brings.
2. The Pursuit of Happyness
Smith gave such a powerful and inspiring performance in the biographical drama film. He portrayed the role of Chris Gardner, a homeless salesman and single parent. The film tackled the various sacrifices Chris had to make in order to give his son a better life. The final scene in the film where Chris was unexpectedly offered a permanent job position as a stock broker was poignant and emotional. Chris struggled all his life, and his tenacity and grit finally paid off. The film showed us the value of hard work and relentlessness. Never give up on your dreams, and do not allow temporary setbacks to undermine your potential for success.
1. Concussion
Who knew a sports drama had the ability to convey such deep emotions? Smith portrayed the role of Dr. Bennet Omalu, a forensic pathologist who goes against the NFL (National Football League), who tried to suppress his research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brain degeneration that professional football players usually suffered from. Dr. Bennet was relentless in his fight to reveal the true nature of the disease and to create awareness surrounding the dangers of football-related head trauma. The scene where he gave a speech regarding his findings struck a chord with a lot of people in the football community. The film reminds us that nothing worth it ever comes easy, and working for a higher purpose is the ultimate fulfillment.