The Five Best Characters Played By Ryan Gosling

From charming heartthrob to silent badass, and a struggling singer, Ryan Gosling has showcased his versatility in acting throughout his movie career and the A-list star has continuously showcased why he’s one of the best leading men in Hollywood today. This list will highlight the five best characters that Ryan Gosling has played thus far. Let’s swiftly get started with the first name.
Dan Dunne
While most women discovered this heartthrob in his romantic turn in The Notebook, Gosling didn’t truly break out as an actor until he played Dan Dunne in Half Nelson. Ryan Gosling received his first Oscar nomination for his incredibly complex role, and for good reason. On the surface, Dan is a great teacher who’s well-liked by students and peers. However, Dan’s dark side comes out, going to bars and getting high, trying to escape the weight of the world. In nature, Dan is a good person who’s dealing with issues that he’s unable to cope with, thus his reliance on booze and drugs. Gosling is no stranger to playing relatable characters like this and the incredible depth of the actor’s range really solidified that he was more than just another pretty boy looking to cash off his good looks. You’re able to understand Dan’s pain and struggles, and instantly want to cheer for the good-hearted teacher who simply needs a push in the right direction.
Dean
Blue Valentine is a tragic and harrowing tale about marriage and the issues that often lead to divorce. In another one of those relatable character roles, Dean is somewhere in the middle of a slacker who hasn’t truly grown up yet and an adult still trying to figure himself out in the world. A troublemaker who won the heart of Cindy, the beautiful house, and their five-year-old daughter is a mask for the declining love. Dean drinks too much and Cindy isn’t happy that he hasn’t matured into a good role model for their daughter. Dean’s ideology of just wanting to live life by being a good father and husband actually highlights an issue that many couples go through. Sometimes people are just content with the way things are in life, good or bad. Cindy sees him as something far greater because she believes that he could do anything that he wanted. Their ambition levels are completely off course, and since these two are different people, watching them live life in a rocky marriage showcases a rare side of love that movies don’t often examine.
Luke Glanton
Gosling has a knack for playing troubled characters, but the interesting thing about them is that they’re all motivated differently. Another man trying to do right by his kid but is stuck in a mediocre job working at an auto-repair shop. Luke was a motorcycle stuntman, traveling the world until he decided to settle down and be close to his son Jason. The complexity between a man and his situation is always a fascinating one. Like everyone else on the list, Luke is a good person at heart who wants to do right by his family, but his dire situation forces him into a life of crime that eventually comes back and haunts him. It’s a great character study and Gosling completely disappears in the role of Luke Glanton. He’s not the heartthrob from The Notebook, nor is he the troubled teacher in Half Nelson, his versatility and incredible depth as an actor shine through his ability to make people forget that he’s playing a character.
Driver
It’s amazing how a character who says so little is still an engrossing subject to watch onscreen. Gosling is mostly subdued in the role of Driver, though because he doesn’t speak much is why this role sticks out like a sole thumb. What’s his backstory? How did he get into the world of becoming a getaway driver? What’s his name! There’s a fun air of mystery regarding the lead that the theories surrounding him are exciting to read. However, the air of mystery isn’t why Driver is on this list. Gosling’s character is in a colorful world and his reactions to the situations help paint the picture of the type of man he is. Nicolas Winding Refn and Hossein Amini do an excellent job of crafting a three-dimensional character that doesn’t speak much, and Gosling brings him to life with his grounded performance.
Holland March
A broken and misguided soul due to losing his wife in a fire that has greatly destroyed him mentally. While Holland is a good father to Holly, the constant drinking and him opting to remain single highlights the scarred widow. However, unlike Gosling’s torched soul characters, March is a charming goofy who is somehow a private eye. The Nice Guys is in a classic buddy cop formula, two mismatched leads who joins forces to take down a common enemy. Thanks to Shane Black’s superb writing, the story is a fresh spin on the genre and Gosling and Crowe have great chemistry with one another. It’s also Holland’s relationship with his daughter that is touching and at times, funny.