Five Feel-Good Holiday Movies to Beat the Holiday Blues

It’s hard to be in a foul mood during the holidays. It must be the cooler temperature, festive decorations, and endless food without worrying about the extra calories for once. The holiday blues may sometimes creep up on you unexpectedly, but there are lots of ways to combat this. Think about the simple joys of catching up with family and friends, cozying in bed all day without the fear of deadlines and alarms, and unwinding with a cup of nutmeg or glass of mulled wine. Another great way to end the year is by unwinding with holiday traditions. One of this includes revisiting good old classic holiday movies that can make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Here are five feel-good holiday movies that can beat all shades of holiday blues:
5. Home Alone
This famed movie franchise originally created by the iconic Hollywood filmmaker, John Hughes, is composed of five Christmas family comedy films, with a 2021 reboot coming along the way. The most memorable ones being the first two films of the franchise starring child star, Macaulay Culkin (My Girl), who portrayed the role of Kevin McCallister. The storylines followed Kevin’s misadventures around New York City as he is accidentally left alone at home during the holidays. The film effectively captured the vibe of the holidays in the city, and made viewers realize the fundamentals of Christmas, which are mainly composed of family and togetherness. Kevin might have enjoyed his freedom in the first parts of the movie, but later on longed to be reunited with his family for the holidays. Family members might not always see eye to eye, but at the end of the day, having them by your side during the holidays is one of the greatest gifts you can receive.
4. It’s a Wonderful Life
The family fantasy drama is already a Christmas classic. The film is loosely based on the novel by Charles Dickens called, A Christmas Carol, and follows the life of a frustrated businessman named George Bailey, portrayed by James Stewart (The Philadelphia Story), who has seemingly given up on his personal dreams. His (trigger warning!) suicide attempt on Christmas Eve brought forth an intervention from his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody, portrayed by Henry Travers (Mrs. Miniver). Clarence shows George how he was able to touch the lives of others, and how different the lives of his family members and community would have been had he not been born. It’s a story that explored kindness and sacrifice. Living a purposeful life is not measured by the number of digits in your bank account, or the thickness of your wallet. It can be found in the sense of fulfillment you get from giving back to the community, and working for the greater good of society. A lesson that is timeless, and can be applied to our daily lives.
3. Elf
The holidays and Will Ferrell (Semi-Pro), mesh well like peppermint barks and hot chocolate. This Christmas comedy centers on Ferrell’s portrayal of Buddy, a human who was adopted and raised by Santa’s elves. Once his true identity is revealed, Buddy heads out to New York City to find his biological father. Buddy grew up with Christmas all year round, and this has molded him as a person. Venturing out to New York City on his own proved to be challenging, especially since the the city was filled with cynics who did not believe in the magic of Christmas. It was Buddy’s job to spread some Christmas cheer and build a relationship with his father. The film was filled with comedic and lighthearted moments that is Ferrell’s forte. It’s an easy holiday watch that will melt even the iciest of hearts.
2. Miracle on 34th Street
This is another Christmas favorite that has stood the test of time. The comedy drama is set between Thanksgiving and Christmas in New York City, and is revolves around the age-old mystery of Santa Claus. An old man named Kris Kringle, portrayed by Edmund Gwenn (Mister 880), is hired to act as the Santa Clause stationed in the department store. The storyline takes an interesting turn when Kris claims to be the actual Santa Claus. The heartwarming film holds a lot of important lessons that can be applied up to this day. The characters in the film have heartaches and brokenness from the past, and Kris is able to touch their lives in one way or another. The overall message of the film lies in the fact that there is still goodness in the world, you just have to look for it in the right places.
1. A Charlie Brown Christmas
The animated television special is based on the famed Peanuts comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz. It features a classic Christmas tale paired with the most awesome of holiday soundtracks. The storyline follows Charlie Brown, who is feeling depressed despite of the cheerful holiday season. His friends, such as Lucy and Linus come up with schemes to perk him up, and his entire neighborhood ends up decorating a Christmas tree as a gift to Charlie Brown, The storyline is simple, but so heartfelt. It focuses on the importance of friendship, and the power it can hold on our lives. Having a few, but real friends beats having a large number of insincere friendships any day. The holiday season is also best enjoyed in the comforts of our home, and surrounded by friends who have turned into family.