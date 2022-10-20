The Best Movies of Regina Hall

Regina Hall is undoubtedly one of Hollywood movies’ most recognizable female African American faces. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in romantic comedies. She has been featured in about 39 films and 22 television shows. Her outstanding acting skills have not gone without recognition. She became the first African American to win the Best Actress in New York Film Critics Circle Award for her role in the 2018 Support the Girls film.
Regina Hall never fails to bring her charming smile to her roles. If you’re an admirer of her acting skills and works, here are some movies to catch up on.
Scary Movie Franchise
Although she started her acting career in television playing Tammy in a 1997 New York Undercover episode, she became a recognizable face in 2000’s Scary Movie as Brenda Meeks. The success of Scary Movie was enough exposure to act as a springboard to her career.
Scary Movie was a global success, grossing $278 million on a $19 million budget. Regina Hall’s performance left a memorable impression on fans of the American slasher parody film. Scary Movie would go on to have three additional movie series, with Regina Hall featured in all of them.
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Regina Hall played the role of Aaron’s wife, Michelle. She plays the role of a supportive wife to an unpublished author husband, Aaron (Chris Rock). Both she and her husband live with his parents and have been trying to get pregnant.
The movie follows the funeral of Aaron’s father, Hall’s character Michelle is focused on getting through it and ensuring she gets pregnant. The movie is a classical African American comedy with notable stars, including Peter Dinklage, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Zoë Saldaña, Luke Wilson, and Tracy Morgan.
Naked (2017)
Regina Hall plays the character of Megan Swope, who’s looking forward to her wedding day to marry Rob Anderson (Marlon Wayans). Megan has to deal with her disapproving father and successful ex-boyfriend Cody.
As a doctor, her father feels she’s downplaying her options by choosing to marry a substitute teacher. Determined to marry Rob, Megan is caught in a loop as Rob has to prove himself worthy of marrying her.
Rob wakes up naked in an elevator and is stuck in a time loop that brings him back to the elevator when the wedding bells ring. Rob battles through time to find who’s responsible for him being naked in an elevator, as well as decide to commit to things.
The Hate U Give (2018)
Regina Hall plays the character of Lisa Carter. Lisa is the mother of the movie’s protagonist, Starr (Amandla Stenberg), and her younger brother, Sekani (TJ Wright). Although The Hate U Give did moderately at the box office, it was critically acclaimed with many commendations for its storyline and performances.
Regina Hall’s character supports and protects her daughter when she becomes a witness to the murder of her African American childhood friend by a white police officer. The movie follows the continued fight against profiling and racial injustices.
Me Time (2022)
Regina Hall plays the role of Maya Fisher, the highly successful wife of a stay-at-home dad, Sonny (Kevin Hart). Maya encourages her husband to have a “me time” with his childhood best friend Huck as he celebrates his birthday.
Maya takes the kids over to her parents for a visit. Bored at home, Sonny decides to honor Huck’s birthday invitation. But, unfortunately, things go from bad to worse when Sonny discovers Huck owes a lot of money and hasn’t mentally grown up.
The events that follow that weekend threaten to tear Maya and Sonny apart. Yet, against all odds, the couple must come together and fight for their marriage.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (2022)
Regina Hall brings her best to play the character of Trinitie Childs, the First Lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Wander to Greater Paths. She plays the lead role with Sterling K. Brown, who plays the character of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs. The movie’s storyline follows the redemptive path of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs following a scandal that led to the closing of their successful church.
Regina Hall plays the ever-supportive wife and yearns to return to her glory days as the renowned First Lady. She and her husband decide to personally carry out the promotional advertisement for reopening the church. Trinitie would go as far as agreeing to put on mime make-up to support her husband’s comeback and success.