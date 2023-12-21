Director Paul Feig’s Top 6 Most Successful Movies

With a career of over 35 years, Paul Feig has come full circle as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and executive producer. Although known as the creator of the short-lived teen comedy-drama Freaks and Geeks, Feig has had several starring roles as an actor in popular TV shows and movies. Feig is a close associate and collaborator of filmmaker and screenwriter Judd Apatow, as well as actress Melissa McCarthy.
As a director, Paul Feig has worked on 30 projects across film and television. Although most of his recognition and accolades have been for his work in television, Feig also has a track record of success in film. Besides his next directed project, Grand Death Lotto, Feig has directed nine other feature films. These are director Paul Feig’s 6 top most successful directed feature films.
A Simple Favor (2018)
Although the crime comedy thriller A Simple Favor did not cross the $100 million mark at the Box Office, it was a commercial success. A Simple Favor grossed $97.6 million on a production budget of $20 million. The movie starred Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a widowed single mother who runs a craft and recipe vlog, and Blake Lively as Emily Nelson, a woman with a hidden past. A Simple Favor (2018) received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Last Christmas (2019)
Last Christmas (2019) was Paul Feig’s last directed feature film of the 2010s. The romantic comedy was released in November 2019 to mixed reviews from critics. However, Last Christmas, produced on a $25–30 million budget, grossed an amazing $123.4 million at the Box Office. Last Christmas starred Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding as its lead cast. With HBO’s Game of Thrones finale aired on May 19, 2019, Last Christmas was Emilia Clarke’s first major on-screen acting appearance. Last Christmas also starred Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson, who’s also credited for the story, screenplay, and producer.
The Heat (2013)
The Paul Feig-directed buddy cop action comedy The Heat (2013) starred Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy as its cast leads. Although reviews were mixed, critics praised the chemistry between Bullock and McCarthy, as well as Feig’s direction. The Heat grossed $229.9 million on a $43 million production budget.
Spy (2015)
After the commercial success of The Heat (2013), Paul Feig’s next directed film project was Spy (2015). Feig struck gold again at the Box Office, with smashing earnings of $235.7 million on a production budget of $65 million. With Melissa McCarthy in the cast, Spy (2015) also starred Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Jude Law, and Bobby Cannavale. Spy (2015) earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards.
Bridesmaids (2011)
Bridesmaids (2011) may be Paul Feig’s third directed feature film, but it is also his highest-grossing feature film, as of 2023. With Judd Apatow as producer and Kristen Wiig co-writing its screenplay, Bridesmaids (2011) was the first time Feig collaborated with Melissa McCarthy. Bridesmaids wasn’t only Melissa McCarthy’s first Academy Award nomination, but it was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay. Bridesmaids (2011) was produced on a $32.5 million budget and grossed $306.4 million at the Box Office.
The School for Good and Evil (2022)
The Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil was Paul Feig’s first directed feature film of the 2020s. As a fantasy film, Feig was initially hesitant to accept the offer to direct after Netflix acquired the rights. However, not one to back down from a challenge, Feig embraced the project after familiarizing himself with the script. Besides its young stars, The School for Good and Evil starred notable names like Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, and Cate Blanchett, who was the voice of the Storian. With no theatrical release, The School for Good and Evil reportedly recorded over a billion viewing minutes within the first six days of release on Netflix. Despite receiving average to negative reviews from critics, it topped the Netflix chart in its release week. So far, director Paul Feig has had more successes than flops in his directed feature films.
