Top New Acting Movies to Watch in 2023

In an era where commercial content is highly valued, it can be hard for artists and filmmakers to make films that are solely around art. The first concern is that creating true masterpieces can be overwhelming. Secondly, even if somebody has the vision and ability to execute a great art-centric movie, that film might not make any money at all — directly affecting the film’s business and then potential stakeholders’ overall inclination to dive into a project like that in the future.
Yet, some films combine both the commercial and art aspects through their powerful performances and innovative directorial techniques. The following names aren’t just a list, but a journey — through recent movie history that have made a mark and celebrate the art of acting, to some rather old yet less-explored masterpieces.
1. Sing Sing (2023)
Directed by the talented Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing paints an evocative picture of life within the formidable walls of the Sing Sing Correctional Facility. Based on a true story, this film captures the transformative journey of inmates who, under the vigilant guidance of Colman Domingo‘s character, Divine G, find solace in the arts. They form a theater group via the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program and start a play to escape the prison. As they unite to stage a play, we witness the power of art in healing, rehabilitation, and human connection. Kwedar has brilliantly executed the stark realities of incarceration with the liberating realm of theater.
2. Mank (2020)
Helmed by the visionary David Fincher and penned by his late father, Jack Fincher, Mank is all about 1930s Hollywood. In the film, Hollywood is seen through the discerning eyes of the razor-sharp and alcoholic screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz (who is played by Gary Oldman). His race is against time in a secluded country house where Mankiewicz crafts what would become one of cinema’s most celebrated masterpieces, Citizen Kane. This movie is a tribute to a bygone era and is built around a nested-plot narrative — a film by great filmmakers about a great screenwriter, played by a great veteran actor.
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
Quentin Tarantino‘s nostalgic odyssey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, takes viewers back to the grit, hard work, and glamour of 1969 Los Angeles. The tale is anchored by fading actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double, Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt), as they navigate the twilight of their careers. The film is as much a chronicle of Hollywood’s Golden Age as it is a testament to friendship and change. Pitt has even bagged an Oscar for playing Cliff Booth.
4. La La Land (2016)
La La Land is a bit different — it’s a musical but serves as an ode to any struggling actress. Damien Chazelle paints a nice picture of dreams, love, and the sacrifices of ambition. Set against the shimmering backdrop of modern-day Los Angeles, it tells the story of Mia (played by Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a passionate jazz musician, as they chase their dreams while getting entangled in a whirlwind romance. Viewers can expect vibrant song-and-dance numbers and the magic and heartbreak of modern-day Hollywood.
5. The Disaster Artist (2017)
The Disaster Artist is a satirical take and yet a touching exploration of the making of The Room — widely regarded as one of the worst films ever produced. The plot follows Tommy Wiseau (played by James Franco) and optimistic Greg Sestero (Dave Franco). The film dives deep into the world of Hollywood dreams, aspirations, and the unfathomable passion behind every frame — in an extremely humorous way. The whole point of the movie and the meaning of the title is that the movie made by the ambitious Wiseau is so bad that it becomes a hit, making him a disaster artist in the process.
6. Tropic Thunder (2008)
Ben Stiller‘s high-octane satire, Tropic Thunder, plunges audiences into the chaotic world of filmmaking as a star-studded cast of actors finds themselves caught up in real-life jungle warfare while shooting a big-budget war movie. The film also stars Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black, among others. The movie, in its satirical attempt, exaggerates the concept that filmmaking is more than just filmmaking sometimes — there are a lot of unseen issues that can ruin your plans.
7. The Artist (2011)
The Artist is a silent, black-and-white homage to the golden age of Hollywood. Jean Dujardin stars as George Valentin and Bérénice Bejo portrays Peppy Miller, a rising actress of the sound era. It’s a fascinating tale of love, loss, and transformation that underscores the inevitable evolution of cinema. The film is directed by Michel Hazanavicius.
8. Adaptation (2002)
Directed by Spike Jonze and penned by Charlie Kaufman, Adaptation is a self-referential exploration of the agonies of screenwriting. Nicolas Cage shines in dual roles as Charlie Kaufman, a tormented writer struggling to adapt a nonfiction book, and his fictional twin, Donald, who effortlessly crafts mainstream scripts. This cleverly layered narrative digs deep into a writer’s psyche. While not exactly about acting, the movie is about art and the struggle it comes with.