10 Horror Movies with Creepy Endings

A lot of horror movies have a creepy, ominous ending, but there are some that leave the audience a bit shell-shocked as the credits start to roll since they went to that point and then beyond. In other words, they took the story to a level that the audience wasn’t expecting and slapped them with a healthy dose of something, be it horror or feelings, that they weren’t ready to deal with. Given the fact that a lot of these movies were already traumatic enough, giving the audience something that will haunt them as they leave the theater is an interesting method that usually gets a lot of people to come back hoping to see another movie that will explain what they just saw. In some cases, it doesn’t always happen since the ending scene could be the cap to an otherwise great story, but in other cases, this has been the start of something that people simply can’t get enough of and are desperate to see continue. Here are ten movies with the creepiest endings.
10. The Silence of the Lambs
Hannibal Lecter is a character that unnerves a lot of people due to what he’s done and the fact that he looks at it as nothing special most of the time since killing comes easily to him, as his take on human life is something that might require a bit of time to really understand. But what’s even scarier than Doctor Lecter’s eating habits is the fact that by the end of this movie he was still on the loose and ready to ‘have a friend for dinner’.
9. The Blair Witch Project
The buzz surrounding this movie was insane for a while since a lot of people were taken in by the found-footage style of filming and actually thought it was a real story. To this day some aren’t entirely convinced that it wasn’t at least based on something real that people are trying to keep under wraps. But one of the hardest parts of the movie to decipher would be the ending, in which one of the two campers remaining is seen staring at a wall while the other is freaking out before the screen goes black.
8. The Skeleton Key
There are folks who will claim that they knew what was about to happen in this movie and weren’t taken in, but probably half of those are individuals that don’t want to look foolish for missing the whole point of the hoodoo rituals. Those that suspected something was wrong but didn’t know what are likely telling the truth since by the end of the movie it all makes sense, especially the most gruesome parts as told in the flashback.
7. Sinister
I don’t know about you, but the fact that the dead children on the screen looked toward the young girl in the real world setting was beyond creepy since that kind of awareness is tough to beat when used in this manner. But the fact that the demon used the kids to further its ends is even worse since to be realistic, thinking of a kid as a murderer isn’t the go-to for a lot of people.
6. Saw
Imagine the patience and mental fortitude required to just lay there while everything is going on, and the ability to play dead while being observed by two men that are scared out of their minds. That’s why Jigsaw is without any doubt one of the creepiest horror villains to ever come about.
5. The Shining
This ending still confuses the hell out of a lot of people since it was already made clear that Jack had always been there, that he was in charge of the Overlook. But people would argue that there’s no way this could happen unless certain things happened and certain situations had been made possible. It’s kind of fun to see what people come with in terms of theories for this debate.
4. Doctor Sleep
Obviously, those old ghosts don’t have any problem attaching themselves to whoever they want, especially since Abra’s close proximity to Dan likely made that possible. But what’s truly creepy is how powerful Abra really is since at the end of the movie she walks right up to the gross old woman and the next thing that can be heard is the ghost howling in what sounds like agony.
3. Friday the 13th
The older movies are still hard to contend with sometimes since their jump scares are still the stuff of nightmares and their ability to ruin a quiet and serene moment, even if it’s just a nightmare, are legendary. One has to remember before tearing down anything from the past that these movies are why we have the stories we do now since someone gained inspiration from these tales of terror and came up with their own idea.
2. Carrie
Carrie is kind of a sad story really since she didn’t ask for the power that she was born with and she didn’t ask to be the outcast that she was. But one thing was clear, her memory was bound and determined to live on as the end of the movie indicates.
1. 1408
The downside of a paranormal experience is that in the real world there’s not much, if anything, that people can use as proof to say that it really happened. But just imagine if a person could bring back a voice, a sighting, anything that would be able to prove that they weren’t making it up, or going crazy. Sometimes the best endings are the ones that leave you checking the shadows on a regular basis.