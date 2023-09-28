Amada Lee Gosling: The Life of Ryan Gosling’s Daughter

In many cultures, boys are often conditioned to be tough and resilient, shaped by the pressures of physical training and the challenges of life. It’s often considered good for them. Yet, those same households often have a different set of expectations, stereotypes, and roles set for the girls. But, what happens when a child grows up in a household that’s away from all this? A household that’s far from the traditional patriarchal model? What’s it like for a girl to grow up in a household as loving and stereotype-challenging as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie’s real-life Ken?
Ryan Gosling hasn’t just portrayed a character in a matriarchal setting in Barbie, he has actually portrayed a stereotype-challenging idea through it. His real-life domestic world is dominated by strong women. Firstly, he’s in a relationship with the equally talented actress, Eva Mendes. Secondly, the couple shares two beautiful daughters so hopefully, the patriarchy has no chance of thriving at home. This brings us to the couple’s second-born, Amada Lee Gosling. For fans of the couple who first connected on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, here’s everything you might want to know about their second-born.
Amada Lee Gosling Was Born in 2016
Born on April 29, 2016, in Santa Monica, California, Amada Lee Gosling is the second daughter of actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Amada holds an American passport although she has a Cuban heritage from her mother’s side and Canadian from her father’s. Her celebrity parents occasionally mention their children in the public sphere yet they ensure that both little Amada and her elder sister lead lives away from the spotlight in a nurturing environment. Adding to their illustrious family, the young Goslings have an aunt in the film industry, Mandi Gosling, who is a renowned film producer.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Have Two Daughters
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes welcomed their firstborn, Esmeralda Amada Lee Gosling, exactly two years prior to the birth of their second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling. A unique bond the sisters share is the name “Amada”; it’s the first name of the younger and the middle name of the elder. Despite their celebrity status, Gosling and Mendes are exceptionally private about their family life. Unlike many celebrity parents who are always posting photos of their children on social media, Mendes, with a following of over 5 million on Instagram, hasn’t posted many photos with her daughters.
Amada Lee Gosling is Named After Her Mother’s Grandmother
In an interview, Mendes revealed that Amada is actually her grandmother’s name. The couple seems to be obsessed with the name as both their daughters share their mother’s grandmother’s name. And rightly so — the name “Amada” means “beloved” in Spanish.
Amada Lee Gosling Doesn’t Like Mona Lisa
As the celebrity couple navigates the challenges of parenthood, they’re particularly careful about what they expose their daughters to. So while not a lot is known about the Gosling sisters since they’ve never been spotted at any public appearances, apart from some paparazzi photos, both Gosling and Mendes have shared their experiences with parenthood. At one time, Gosling shared a story about them taking their daughters to see some of the art in the Louvre. Gosling humorously recalled how, upon approaching the iconic Mona Lisa painting, young Amada gave the artwork two thumbs down, much to her father’s amusement. This light-hearted moment underscores the innocent yet comedic dynamics of their father-daughter bond.
How are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes as Parents?
Mendes, who initially wasn’t able to envision herself as a mother, now has her perspective shifted for good. She cherishes parenthood as much as Gosling now. Both actors have distinct parenting philosophies and readily share insights and anecdotes when inquired about their experiences. In an interview at The Kelly Clarkson Show, Mendes revealed that the duo doesn’t play the good-parent bad-parent thing as many parents do. Instead, they talk things out with each other and then talk things out with their daughters. Both Gosling and Mendes have also time and again stated that they want their children to challenge gender stereotypes.
The couple rarely resorts to nannies and prefer being full-time parents themselves. While Mendes typically takes on the primary parenting role, Gosling is hands-on whenever he can be. In an interview, Mendes revealed that when Gosling has some free time, he returns home and takes over. He cooks for the family and adds a touch of fun to their daily routine. Plus, both Mendes and Gosling have their families around so the little girls grow up in a loving, family environment.