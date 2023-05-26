 7 Things You Didn’t Know About Hitch’s Eva Mendes

Model, actress, and entrepreneur, Eva Mendes has enthralled audiences around the world with her talent, beauty, and aura. Born on March 5, 1974, in Miami, Florida, Mendes embarked on a remarkable journey that would lead her to become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and respected figures. From an early age, Eva Mendes displayed a passion for the arts and a natural ability for showbiz.
After completing her studies at California State University, Northridge, where she pursued a degree in Marketing, Mendes decided to follow her passion and delve into the world of acting. While many may be familiar with her notable roles and public persona, there are intriguing aspects of Mendes’s life that remain relatively unknown. In this article, we delve into 7 fascinating facts about Eva Mendes that will shed light on her journey, personal life, and the depth of her character beyond the spotlight.
1. She Got Her Career Break Featuring in a Will Smith Video
Eva Mendes made an appearance in Will Smith‘s “Miami” music video. In a particular scene of the video, a young Mendes can be spotted driving past Will Smith, mouthing the catchy hook of the song. Even at a young age, Mendes displayed her determination and ambition, setting her sights on success. Ironically, in a later interview, she playfully called out Will Smith for not remembering her from their time together in the music video when they eventually collaborated on the film Hitch.
2. Eva Mendes Grew Up a Roman Catholic and Even Contemplated Becoming a Catholic Nun
Religion held immense significance in Mendes’ upbringing, playing a pivotal role within her household. The church had a profound influence on her, to the extent that she contemplated life as a nun during her formative years. However, her aspirations took a swift turn when she discovered from her sisters that nuns typically did not receive any significant monetary compensation for their service.
3. She Loves Staying Indoors
An interesting fact about Eva Mendes is that she prefers to stay indoors when she isn’t hiking, biking, or mountain climbing. Over the years she has developed a reputation for keeping her relationship and personal life private. On a few occasions, her husband has shown up at red-carpet events without her, and upon further interrogation, it turns out she would rather be home. Clubs hold no appeal for her and the only time she would spend a night away from home is when work necessitates her presence in a distant location. Otherwise, her ideal evening consists of cozying up on the couch, indulging in a show, and spending time with her kids.
4. She Celebrates Cuban and American Christmas Traditions in her Household
Born in Florida, to Cuban parents, Mendes is unapologetic and proud of her roots. Married to actor Ryan Gosling, the couple try to fuse their different backgrounds into the upbringing of their kids. Following Cuban holiday customs, the couple and their daughters typically partake in a festive Christmas tradition. On Christmas Eve, they gather for a grand dinner, exchange a few presents, and reserve the remaining gifts to be opened on Christmas morning. She has also insisted on her kids learning how to speak Spanish to reflect their Latina heritage.
5. Eva Mendes Owns Her Own Clothing Line
In partnership with the New York company collection, Eva Mendes floated her own fashion line Eva by Eva Mendes in February 2013. The business model allows customers to rent, return, and repeat the actress’ outfits. For a monthly fee, they can rent her clothes and purchase them for a discounted fee. She is also committed to creating clothes available to women of a variety of body types.
6. Eva Mendes is an Animal Rights Activist and Spokeswoman for PETA
Eva Mendes has been vocal about her support for animal rights. She is a spokesperson for PETA, (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and has on multiple occasions shot ad campaigns to support the cause. During a Q&A session organized by PETA, she revealed that she hasn’t worn fur ever since her initial ignorant indiscretions when her stylist had provided her with a fur wrap. Admittedly unaware at the time, had worn it.
Following this incident, PETA reached out to her and composed a heartfelt letter expressing their thoughts on her uninformed decision. The actress was deeply moved by their communication and made a personal commitment to both PETA and herself to never again wear authentic fur. In fact, Eva Mendes is part of PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign. In 2007, PETA used a nude photo of Mendes for their anti-fur campaign.
7. She Took a Break From Acting At Some Point to Focus on Being a Mom
Eva Mendes hasn’t featured in any film since 2014, opting to take out the time to raise her kids. Her marriage to Gosling has produced two children, both daughters. Esmeralda Amada Gosling was born in 2014 while Amada Lee Gosling was born in 2016. During this period of hiatus, she has focused on her fashion business. She is also the creative director of the makeup brand CIRCA Beauty.