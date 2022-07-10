Big Brother has been a fixture in the reality TV world for more than 20 years. Season after season, millions of people continue to tune in, and season 24 doesn’t look like it’s going to be any different. Even though this season is just getting started, the excitement is at an all-time high. Taylor Hale, who is one of this season’s House Guests, is ready to do whatever it takes to go home with the $750,000 prize. Not only is she already off to a great start, but she plans on keeping the momentum going. Even though she’s up against some tough competition, she isn’t letting that bother her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylor Hale.
1. She’s a Michigan Native
Each season, Big Brother welcomes contestants from all over the country. Taylor was born and raised in the Detroit area and she’s very proud of her midwestern roots. From what we know about her, she still lives in Michigan. There’s no information to suggest that she has plans to move.
2. She’s a Pageant Queen
Taylor’s pretty face is probably one of the first things that people notice about her, and this is something she’s well aware of. She has competed in several beauty pageants over the years and she won Miss Congeniality at the 2021 Miss USA pageant. She also won Miss Michigan USA.
3. She Doesn’t Like to Be Called Tay
Tay is a very common nickname for the name Taylor, but it’s not one that Taylor appreciates being called. Although her Instagram profile is currently private, her bio has the hashtag #DontCallMeTay. Hopefully, no one in the house decides to start calling her Tay or there might be a problem.
4. She’s a Stylist
Fashion has always played an important role in Taylor’s life. She loves putting outfits together and she has a great sense of style. However, her love for fashion doesn’t only extend to her own clothing. She currently works as a personal stylist where she gets to use her fashion knowledge on a regular basis.
5. She’s an Optimistic Person
Everybody has a personality trait that could make it difficult for them to win Big Brother. For Taylor, she says its her optimism. According to Fandom, Taylor said, “I’m very optimistic, and I think that’s gonna go on a lot of people’s nerves. I won’t say I’m a bubbly person, but I am very outgoing.” She added, “And I know that typically those people are the ones that have some trouble sticking it out in the long run in the game. The houseguests might not really like that I have all this big personality. So I might have to work on tamping it down so I can get really far in the game.”
6. She’s Already a Fan Favorite
Season 24 of Big Brother just started a few days ago, but viewers are already sharing their opinions on which House Guests they like the most. For lots of people, Taylor is at the top of the list. Several viewers have shared how much they love Taylor and they’re hoping that she wins.
7. She Admits She Isn’t the Best at Strategy
Strategy is an important part of being successful in the Big Brother House, but Taylor admits that it’s not her strength. Fandom noted that Taylor said, “In my alliance, personally, the people that I would least want are the people who are not good at strategizing. I’m very good at using wit and charm to get far. I will admit strategy is not going to be my strength here. So as long as I’m not the one coming up with a strategy.”
8. She Attended George Washington University
Some people out there may think that Taylor is just another pretty face, but the reality is that she’s so much more than that. She studied at George Washington University in Washington D.C. where she majored in organizational sciences with a minor in communication.
9. She Loves a Good Adventure
There are countless people who are perfectly fine with living life in their comfort zone and never really trying new things. That isn’t how Taylor likes to get down, though. She is all about trying new things and that’s probably part of what led her to do Big Brother.
10. She Was an Intern for Essence Magazine
Taylor may be working as a personal stylist now, but she’s also had some other cool experiences. During an interview with College Fashionista, Taylor shared that she had gotten an internship with Essence Magazine which has been a well-known publication in the Black American community for decades.