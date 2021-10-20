Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katey Sagal

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katey Sagal

42 seconds ago

At the end of the day, there are very few who don’t recognize the lovely Katey Sagal. She’s a star like few others. She’s one of the most iconic actresses in television and movie history, and she’s beloved by many. She made herself famous with her big red hair and her tight, form-fitting clothing as the hilarious Peggy Bundy on “Married…with Children,” and she continued to wow the world with roles such as Cate Hennessey on “8 Simple Rules,” and so many additional projects. The iconic actress was recently hit by a car in Los Angeles and rushed to the hospital where she is currently recovering, and her fans want to know more about her.

1. She is in Her 60s

It also shocks fans to know just how old she is since she doesn’t look like she’s aged a day. Sagal was born on January 19, 1954. She was born in Los Angeles, and she grew up in Brentwood. She’s a lifelong California girl, and she’s happy to be one.

2. Her Family Was in the Business

Her mother and father were both in the acting business. Her siblings – she has four of them – are all mostly in the business. Her brother, David, is an attorney rather than an actor, but he did marry an actress. Her father is the late Boris Sagal. Her mother is the late Sara Macon, and her siblings are Jean and Liz Sagal (they’re twins), and Joey Sagal. Her sister-in-law is McNally Sagal.

3. She Attended College

She graduated from high school in California. She attended the Palisades High School. When she was done with that part of her education, she moved on to college. She chose to enroll in courses at the California Institute of the Arts where she studied hard and put in the work.

4. She Has a Famous Godfather

Her parents were great friends with the late Norman Lear. They were so close, in fact, that he was named her Godfather when she was born. What is so magical about this story, too, is that he is the man who introduced her parents to one another – therefore, he is the reason she is here today.

5. She’s Been Married Several Times

Sagal has been married a few times. Three times, to be precise. She married her first husband, Freddy Beckmeier, in 1977. Their marriage lasted four years. She married her second husband, Jack white, in 1993. Their marriage lasted seven years and resulted in two living children. She married her third husband in 2004. His name is Kurt Sutter, and they are still married.

6. Her Own Pregnancy Was Written into Television

When she was playing the role of Peg Bundy on “Married…with Children,” back in the early 90s, she was pregnant. It wasn’t a pregnancy she was expecting, so the show made the decision to write her pregnancy into the show as a storyline. Sadly, she was rushed to the emergency room at seven months pregnant where she gave birth to a stillborn daughter. Her pregnancy on the show was quickly described one time as a dream, and that was all that was said about the tragic turn of events.

7. She Was Pregnant Twice More During the Show

Due to the fact that she had such a traumatic experience the first time around, the show simply chose to ignore her pregnancies and explain her absence from the show while she was out as part of another storyline that involved her fictitious parents. It worked for her. During those times, she gave birth to her daughter, Sarah in 1994 and her son Jackson in 1996.

8. She Has a Third Child

She and her third husband decided they’d have a baby of their own, but they did so using a gestational surrogate. Their daughter, Esme, was born in 2007. She has two siblings significantly older than herself, but they are close from what we can ascertain.

9. She Was Hit By a Car

In October 2021, she was hit by a car in Los Angeles. She was crossing the street at a crosswalk when a driver in a Tesla decided to make a left turn and did not see the actress in the road. She was hit, and then she was taken by ambulance to an LA hospital where her injuries are being treated.

10. She’s Recovering

Sagal’s fans are more than a little happy to know that she is going to make a full recovery. Her doctors expect her to be up and about in no time at all, and they do not expect there to be any long-term damage in any capacity. She’s very fortunate.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
The 30 Best Black Sitcoms of All-Time
The Top Five Episodes Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season Five)
What What If…? Did Better Than The MCU Movies
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Movies You Forgot Billy Bob Thornton Was In
Underrated Horror Movies: Dead Silence
What We Learned from the ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katey Sagal
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Young and Hungry?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brittany Bree
The 10 Best Latino Anime Characters of All-Time
Baki Hanma Makes An Explosive Return In The Latest Season
10 Awesome Musical Anime To Binge-Watch Right Now
Way of the Househusband Part 2: What We Know So Far
The Day Before Offers A PVP Zombie Survival World
John Wick Chapter 4
Five Movie Icons Who Should Make A Special DLC Appearance In The Next Mortal Kombat Game
The Best Video Games By Year In The 2010s
A Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition Trilogy Is The Best Move