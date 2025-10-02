Kim Kardashian’s Complete Dating Timeline: From Early Romances and Sports Stars to A-List Celebrities

From humble beginnings before fame to headline-making romances with athletes, musicians, and comedians, Kim Kardashian dating history has often been a subject of fascination and scrutiny from fans and media outlets. Whether it’s a whirlwind marriage, a rumored fling, or a full-blown Hollywood power couple, every Kim Kardashian romance has shaped the public perception of one of the world’s most famous reality TV stars. Hate or love her, Kim Kardashian, together with her family, helped define reality television the way it is today.
For fans and her ever-growing followers, Kim’s dating timeline tells the story of a woman navigating love in the spotlight, often while redefining celebrity culture. Two decades after her infamous rise to fame, Kim is now a successful billion-dollar beauty mogul and mother of four. From private relationships in her early days to marriages, here is a detailed look at Kim Kardashian’s complete dating timeline.
TJ Jackson
Long before she became a reality TV icon, Kim Kardashian shared a sweet teenage romance with TJ Jackson, the nephew of pop legend Michael Jackson. According to reports, the two enjoyed a typical young love experience, away from the cameras and media frenzy that would later accompany Kim Kardashian. While their relationship eventually ended as they grew older, it marked one of the earliest known chapters in Kim Kardashian’s dating history. It gave a glimpse of her life before global fame. Even later in life, Kim acknowledged TJ Jackson as her first true love, and he was her prom date.
Damon Thomas
Kim Kardashian’s dating history officially began with her first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. The couple married on January 22, 2000, when Kim was just 19 years old. Kim later admitted the decision to get married was impulsive as she believed she was in love. Their marriage lasted four years, ending in a divorce in February 2004. The marriage and its eventual end became a key chapter in Kim Kardashian’s dating history, shaping the early stages of her journey toward more publicized relationships. After their divorce, Kim began focusing on her career and started making a name for herself as a stylist and childhood friend of Paris Hilton.
Ray J
Kim Kardashian’s controversial relationship with Ray J put her in the spotlight. Before her divorce from Damon Thomas was finalized in 2004, Kim began working for R&B singer and actress Brandy as her personal stylist. During this time, Kim began having an affair with Ray J, Brandy’s younger brother. Their romance initially appeared to be a relatively private one. However, in February 2007, the infamous leaked sex tape made in 2003 changed everything. This catapulted Kim into the center of media attention.
While the tape sparked controversy and criticism, it also inadvertently contributed to Kim’s rise to fame. Having coincided with the launch of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, many initially believed it was a publicity stunt. Although Kim initially filed a lawsuit against the company distributing the tape, she later decided to permit them after the company reportedly settled with $5 million. Since then, Kim and Ray J have moved on from the scandal. However, the scandal remains a defining moment in Kim Kardashian’s dating history, ultimately shaping public perception early in her career.
Reggie Bush
Although the year began scandalously for the then-rising star, Kim Kardashian found love again by mid-2007. Then-NFL quarterback Matt Leinart introduced Kim to fellow NFL star Reggie Bush at the ESPY Awards. It was an instant attraction and both began dating almost immediately. The couple seemed like a perfect match, bringing reality TV stardom with professional sports fame. Their relationship frequently appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, giving fans a closer look at their chemistry and shared lifestyle.
However, it didn’t take too long for the pressures of fame to cause a strain in their relationship. Kim and Bush broke up on July 27, 2009. Although they got back in September 2009, they finally called it quits in March 2010. Despite their split, Kim and Bush remained on good terms. For many who had followed Kim in the past decade, her relationship with Reggie Bush was considered one of her more genuine and stable romances. Oftentimes, many wondered if the couple could have lasted outside the Hollywood spotlight.
Miles Austin & Other Rumored Romances
By 2010, Kim Kardashian was already a well-known media personality. As such, if she were single, there were always rumors of romantic relationships with several other famous people. However, before her international fame, Kim Kardashian was linked with comedian, television presenter, actor, and rapper Nick Cannon in 2006. They couple dated briefly but ended after the infamous tape scandal became public.
In 2010, Kim Kardashian briefly dated then-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin. Despite their chemistry, busy schedules, and constant travel, the pair ultimately split after a few months. Kim Kardashian was also linked to Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair reportedly met while Kim was visiting Madrid, and tabloids quickly speculated about a budding romance. Kim Kardashian was also linked to Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, who had split with Halle Berry earlier in 2010. While their relationship never progressed beyond a few outings, their connection became tabloid fodder. Brief or not, it added another celebrity name to Kim’s growing dating history.
Kris Humphries
One of Kim Kardashian’s most infamous relationships was with NBA player Kris Humphries. Their whirlwind romance began in October 2010, and naturally became public interest, especially because it was Kim’s next serious relationship coming after Kim’s emotional split from Reggie Bush. The following year, in May 2011, Kim and Humphries were engaged. The couple had their fairytale wedding three months later on August 20, 2011.
The lavish wedding, televised as part of the Kardashian reality franchise, became one of the most-watched episodes in reality TV history. However, the marriage ended just 72 days later, with Kim filing for divorce on October 31, 2011. The short-lived union sparked debates about whether the relationship was genuine or simply a publicity stunt. Despite the negative press, this chapter of Kim Kardashian’s dating history remains one of the most talked-about events in reality television.
Kanye West
Anyone who was probably living under a rock and never heard of or knew Kim Kardashian would definitely know her through her relationship and marriage to Kanye West. Kim and Ye had been friends for a while before things turned romantic. They officially began dating in April 2012. Although Kim had filed for divorce from Kris Humphries, she was still legally married to him when she and Ye began dating. Ye and Kim got engaged on October 21, 2012, on Kim’s 33rd birthday. The couple married in a stunning ceremony in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014.
Their marriage produced all four of Kim’s children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. For a time, Kim and Ye were considered one of Hollywood’s ultimate power couples. However, their marriage soon faced several challenges, including Ye’s public struggles with mental health and controversial statements. Almost seven years into their marriage, Kim filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. The divorce was finalized a year later, on March 2, 2022. Besides agreeing to joint custody of the kids, they both agreed not to ask for spousal support from each other.
Pete Davidson
Of all the people in Kim Kardashian dating history, her romance with Pete Davidson was the most unexpected. Following her split from Kanye West, Kim surprised fans when she began dating comedian Pete Davidson in November 2021. The relationship initially sparked curiosity, as Davidson was known for his offbeat sense of humor and casual style, which was in sharp contrast to Kim Kardashian’s glamorous image. Despite the unexpected pairing, the couple seemed happy together, attending high-profile events like the Met Gala and sharing sweet moments on social media.
However, unsurprisingly to most fans, the romance lasted less than a year. The couple broke up in August 2022, with reports citing their busy schedules and long-distance challenges as reasons for their split. Nevertheless, Kim and Pete’s relationship became one of the most discussed celebrity pairings of the year. If anything, it showed Kim Kardashian’s willingness to step outside her usual dating “type” in search of true love.
Odell Beckham Jr.
In September 2023, rumors began circulating that Kim Kardashian was linked to NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. Reports suggested the pair had been spending time together at exclusive events and private gatherings. The initial speculation surrounding their romance stemmed from Kim’s past connection to athletes, which had become a recurring theme in her dating history. Eventually, the rumors turned out to be true, but the couple didn’t last long, as they split in March 2024. Since Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian’s dating history has been relatively quiet, with no new partners, although she is rumored to be dating someone she’s keeping secret.
