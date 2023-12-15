Comprehensive Guide to Stream ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a reality television series. The series was created by American media personality and game show host, Ryan Seacrest. Keeping Up with the Kardashians follows the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. However, the show mainly focused on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired for the first time on E! network on October 14, 2007, and ran for 20 seasons. The show is regarded as one of the longest-running reality television series in the US. After over 10 years, the series ended on June 20, 2021. However, the show’s success led to the creation of several spin-off series, including, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.
Where To Stream Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Keeping Up with the Kardashians is available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. However, the availability will differ from one country to another. The series is available on numerous streaming platforms, such as Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Hulu, Peacock, and Vudu.
In the United Kingdom Keeping Up with the Kardashians is also available to stream on Hayu, Hayu Amazon Channel, Netflix, and Netflix Basic with ads. The series is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, and Sky Store. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is available on Netflix but is restricted to the United Kingdom.
Each Streaming Platform Has Different Benefits
Every platform has different streaming qualities. Some might offer HD or Ultra HD while others don’t and some offer 4K video quality. However, it’s also important to note that the video quality while streaming can be affected by a number of factors such as device compatibility and internet connection.
In the United Kingdom Keeping Up with the Kardashians is available to stream on Hayu, Hayu Amazon Channel, Netflix, and Netflix Basic with ads in high-definition video quality. However, with the premium package viewers are not able to stream on up to four different devices subscribers also have the option to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians in ultra-high definition. Streaming platforms such as Peacock and Hulu offer free trials for subscribers before they start getting billed. However, the number of days for the free trial differs from one streaming platform to another. Peacock subscribers get up to seven days of the free trial and Hulu subscribers have up to 30 days.
Subscription Details Of Different Platforms
The entire 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are available to stream on multiple platforms. However, most of these streaming platforms are subscription-based. Hulu has several subscription packages including the ad-supported option for $7 per month and an ad-free version for $13 per month. The streaming platform also offers a 30-day free trial as stated earlier. Once the 30 days are up, viewers can choose to continue with the paid plan or cancel their subscription.
Old seasons of the show are available to buy on Amazon for as little as £0.10 per episode in the UK, or $1.99 in the U.S. Peacock also offers To watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock viewers have to subscribe to their premium package, which starts at $4.99 per month. On Netflix, the subscription fee starts at $7/month. The streaming quality is different for each plan. To get the best video quality without ads subscribers will have to pay an increased fee that starts at $20/month. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and Vudu for $12.99.
Not All Platforms Have All All The Seasons
Although Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on the platforms mentioned above, not all have all 20 seasons of the show available on their platforms. All 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were available to stream on Hulu until September 18, 2022. After the expiration of the show on Hulu, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was available to stream only on Peacock in the U.S. Afterwards, all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are available to stream on Peacock.
On Netflix, only four seasons of the show are available, seasons 1, 11, 12, and 13. On Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, and Google Play Movies, only 18 seasons of the 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are available to purchase. The show’s seventh season is available to purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu for $21.99. However, for Amazon, it costs slightly more at $24.59.
Reviews Of The Show
Keeping Up With the Kardashians received mostly negative reviews throughout its run, from Google’s 2.6 stars to Rotten Tomatoes’ 31% ratings. Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the show has been nominated for and won several TV awards. The reality show has received nominations for a Teen Choice Award in the Celebrity Reality Show category nine consecutive times between 2008 and 2016 and won the award in 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2016.
