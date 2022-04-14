Kevin Hoagland has loved mining for almost as long as he can remember. That said, he probably never thought that his passion for mining would turn him into a TV star. However, thanks to reality TV, there are more pathways than ever before to get into the entertainment industry. Kevin is one of the stars of a new History Channel series called Lost Gold of the Aztecs which follows him and the rest of the cast as they attempt to break a 500-year-old curse of Emperor Montezuma and uncover hidden treasure. The journey definitely isn’t going to be easy, but Kevin is more than up for the task. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kevin Hoagland.
1. He Isn’t The First Person In His Family to Be Drawn To Treasure Hunting
To some people, Kevin’s interest in mining and treasure hunting may seem a little bit random. However, they probably won’t feel that way once they learn that he isn’t the first person in his family to hunt for treasure. Kevin’s grandfather was someone who enjoyed searching for treasure in his free time.
2. He Studied At USC
Kevin’s career path is pretty unorthodox, but there was a time in his life when he was headed in a more traditional direction. According to Kevin’s LinkedIn profile, he attended the University of Southern California. However, we weren’t able to find any information on what he majored in or if he earned a degree.
3. He’s Been in the Entertainment Industry for More Than A Decade
Being cast in Lost Gold of the Aztecs isn’t the first time that Kevin has been involved with the reality TV world. His first on-screen appearance came in 2010 when he was on a show called Alaskan. Over the years, he has made several other TV appearances in shows like Gold Trails and Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue.
4. He’s A Podcaster
Kevin’s work on TV is what he’s best known for, but that isn’t the only thing he’s done as far as entertainment is concerned. He is also the host of a podcast called On The Gold with Kevin Hoagland. According to the show’s description, the podcast was “created around education and practical application of gold prospecting and small-scale mining.”
5. He Likes to Travel
One of the coolest things about treasure hunting is that it has opened up lots of doors for Kevin. Over the years, he has gotten to do lots of traveling to places across the United States and other parts of the world. At the end of the day, Kevin is willing to go wherever he needs to in hopes of finding treasure.
6. He Loves Educating Others
There’s no denying the fact that Kevin really loves what he does, but he also loves sharing his knowledge with others. He even started a program called Prospecting Edu which was designed to help educate people on prospecting. As Kevin’s website states, “Prospecting EDU will guide you through videos and podcasts where if you are new to prospecting you can start at the beginning with the basics, to navigating to that one video or podcast that help in answering that one question you need to get your edge.”
7. He Likes His Privacy
Just because Kevin is a reality TV star doesn’t mean that he is the kind of person who likes to put all of his personal business on display. In fact, he is actually quite the opposite. He hasn’t shared much information regarding his private life and his Instagram profile is currently private.
8. He Enjoys Interacting With His Fans
Since starting his journey in the reality TV world, Kevin has been very fortunate to have lots of love and support from people all over the world. While it’s true that he isn’t the most active social media user, he does like to use his Facebook page as a way to engage with his fans.
9. He Likes to Write
On top of his podcast and work in reality TV, Kevin also enjoys writing. On his website, Kevin states, “As writer I have been told for years by my readers that they truly enjoy reading my articles and stories mainly for the fact that my writing style is such in that I in every sentence try to have my readers be a part of the story and not just a reader of.
10. He Likes to Take Pictures
Kevin might not think of himself as a photographer, but his love for taking pictures is undeniable. He has a good eye for spotting beautiful moments and knowing exactly how to capture them. Since he spends a lot of time outdoors, there is no shortage of great shots for him to snap.