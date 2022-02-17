Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about DJ Zedd

10 Things You Didn’t Know about DJ Zedd

26 seconds ago

If you aren’t familiar with the name DJ Zedd, it might be time to familiarize yourself with the name. He doesn’t always go by DJ Zedd, though. He typically goes by just Zedd, and he is a Russian and German producer, songwriter, and you guessed it, DJ. He’s amassed quite the fan base at this point in his career, but it seems that many of his own fans don’t know that much about him outside of his role as a musician. We’ve done some digging, and we’ve figured out everything you need to know.

1. He’s an 80s Kid

He was born in the 80s, but he did not grow up in the 80s. In fact, he was born only a few months before the change of the decade, so he’s really a 90s kid. However, we don’t think that his early life in Russia was quite as free as life elsewhere. He was born on September 2, 1989, in Saratov, Soviet Russia. His family is Jewish, and they did not stick around very long after his birth.

2. He Did not Grow Up in Russia

By the time he was three, the world was changing at a rapid pace. His family chose to take off and make a major move, and that move took them to Germany. He grew up primarily in Germany despite the fact that he is of Russian descent.

3. His Name is Not Zedd

It’s just a name he liked, and it happens to start with the same letter as his birth name. His birth name is Anton Zaslavski. He chose Zedd because he likes that it begins with a Z and he likes the meaning of the name.

4. His Parents Are Musicians

Something that we find so interesting about so many talented people is that they tend to follow the footsteps of their parents. His family is filled with musicians. His father is a teacher and a guitarist. His mother is a teacher as well, but she actually teaches her instrument, which is the piano.

5. He is Classically Trained

Something only a few musicians get to say about their career is that they are classically trained. Zedd does get to say that. He gets to say that he is classically trained as a musician, and it’s something that many people would love to experience. Having that kind of training can teach you so many things that are so important for your future.

6. He is Instrumental

In addition to his ability to do other things with his musical talents such as writing and producing and spinning music, he can also play a few instruments. Like his mother, he’s able to play the piano and he is also able to play the drums. He began learning the piano when he was only four. However, he didn’t start playing the drums for another eight years after that.

7. He is One of Three Boys

His family is all boys other than his mother. He is the middle child. He has a brother who is older than he is, and he has a brother who is younger. However, his younger brother is a half-brother. We assume this means that his parent’s marriage did not last.

7. He Was Part of the Super Bowl

When you hear the music during the Super Bowl that is not part of the halftime show, it’s a DJ. He was the DJ who was asked to perform at the Super Bowl in 2022, and it was a huge dream come true for him. His goal was the play good enough music the players on the field with their headphones on would take them off and listen to his music.

8. He is Wealthy

What many people fail to realize about this young man is that he is doing well financially. He might not be as well-known to many of us as some of the other DJs in the industry, but he’s got a net worth of more than $50 million as of 2022. That tells us he is killing it.

9. He Worked with Lady Gaga

For him, his big break was a big one. He was asked to remix the song “Born This Way,” but Lady Gaga, and that meant he got to take part in her album. Working with a celebrity whose star is that big allowed him to do things that he might not otherwise get to do. He did well, and now he is making a huge name for himself.

10. His Personal Life is Private

Zedd will talk music and work all day long, but he is less inclined to discuss his personal life. The thing is that it’s no longer so exciting for celebrities to share everything with everyone. Privacy is more important than ever with such easy access to every bit of information that is around. He’s taking that seriously.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Five Moments That Highlight Shang-Chi’s Awesomeness
Five X-Men Villains Who Deserve The Spotlight In Live-Action Films
1883: “The Weep of Surrender” Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why Most Movie Reboots Fail
Movie Review: The Sound of Metal
Five Films Where Jonah Hill Proved to Be the Best Sidekick
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about DJ Zedd
Just Imagine Eminem and Rihanna in Mad Max: Fury Road
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasmine Pineda
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio