Top Celebrity Parents: A Look at the Stars’ Parenting Styles

Parenting is an art and one only understands the nuances of it once you become a parent — when you’re a celebrity, the dynamics become even more sophisticated. One has to cultivate a deep and multifaceted relationship with one’s children. One has to take care of them and nurture their growth and development. Parents have to consider their gender identity. Parents have to guard their mental well-being, confidence, and self-esteem. As a celebrity, our favorite stars have to maintain a work-life balance while making sure that all the spotlight and attention do not affect the kids negatively.
Balancing fame and family is no easy feat, especially when the spotlight threatens to cast shadows over their children’s lives. With the advent of social media and reality TV, many star-studded parents find their parenting approaches scrutinized. While there’s no definitive playbook, there’s a wealth of insights to glean from their experiences. This article highlights the parenting styles of 7 celebrity parents — single parents, divorced parents, and couples.
1. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
During lockdown, John Legend — an American singer, songwriter, and actor — mentioned that parenting became “more intense,” bringing them closer as a couple. And this is exactly what it means to parent — things get intense and you have to stick to it as a couple to get through. The couple shares four adorable children: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren. Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been very vocal about their experiences. Chrissy Teigen even wrote a beautiful poem about her pregnancy loss in September 2020.
In an interview with Glamour UK in 2020, Teigen revealed, “We’re going to talk to the kids the best we can — about sex, drugs. We’re going to talk to them in the same way we would’ve loved to hear it.” She then added, “And I’ll also make sure my boy is the ultimate feminist and loves and respects women.”
2. Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton
Prince William of Wales and Duchess Kate Middleton, have a unique relationship with their children — unlike any scenario one might imagine. As it turns out, there are a lot more rules when you’re a royal — both in public and behind closed doors. For instance, it was reported last week (via Mirror), “The kids aren’t allowed to sit with the parents at the dining table until they have learned the art of polite conversation.” Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady said.
Kate Middleton has also compared her parenting to Prince William’s during a Buckingham Palace garden party, mentioning their differing approaches — and implying that she’s a stricter parent than her husband. The couple also often kneels down to their kids while conversing with them — as a royal trick to display an approachable demeanor. While the non-royal public may not be able to relate to this, the parenting method is still insightful.
3. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Everybody appreciates a little humor, but Ryan Reynold’s humor is a whole different league. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s family dynamics as a couple and parents are interesting, fun, and unique. For instance, Reynolds once said in the Late Show With David Letterman, “I love my wife with all my heart but the moment I held my first baby, I knew at that very moment that I will hold Blake as a shield to protect the baby when the moment comes.” Well, it’s not like Ryan Reynolds will actually do that — it’s the humor and setting the light tone as a parent that’s insightful here. It shows that having a family that shares banter goes a long way.
At an awards function not too long ago, Blake Lively shared this beautiful speech about how Ryan Reynolds actually is as a parent. “I am his wife and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. He comes home soaked in mud and fake blood. But daddy always comes back home because that’s where his heart is.”
4. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie is a mother to six children and regularly emphasizes shielding children from the negative effects of fame. She openly acknowledges the challenges of parenting and values teamwork while making family decisions. She’s also vocal about children being able to make their own decisions when the time comes. While Jolie hasn’t been into a lot of acting recently, she’s certainly into a lot of philanthropist work that takes a lot of her time. However, the protection of her children’s privacy, sense of independence, open communication, and fostering a supporting family environment remain her top priorities.
5. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a proud girl dad and has shared insights and love for her daughters numerous times. In 2019, he told Extra, “It’s just the best thing. I have a house full of badass women. It’s terrifying but it’s awesome.” He’s father to three beautiful girls — Simone, Tiana, and Jasmine. Johnson believes in the importance of love and empowerment in raising his daughters. He often shares heartwarming parenting moments on social media — showcasing his strong bond with his children. Johnson’s parenting style combines elements of making time for his kids, fostering trust, and promoting empowerment!
6. Elon Musk
Elon Musk — out of all, has absolutely no time on his plate. From PayPal to The Boring Company to Tesla, Space X, and now X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). But he still manages to take time out for his children. Better yet, he’s one of the only famous people out there who regularly talks about the importance of having kids. “If having kids did not make us happy inwardly, we would not have them.” Musk once said while sharing his thoughts in a podcast. He’s also vocal about the world being under the threat of under-population, as opposed to the usual over-populated concept that we’re fed.
He believes in his children finding their own paths and working diligently. Musk reportedly has nine children with three different mothers. “Almost all of my nonwork waking hours are spent with my boys, and they are the love of my life. I love all my kids so much.” Musk once shared this on his Twitter handle. He’s fathered multiple children, embracing a family model that’s quite atypical among the ultra-wealthy but Musk does insist on having only enough children that he can spend time with and be a good father to.
7. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, co-hosts of the TV show Flip or Flop and former spouses, have navigated co-parenting after their divorce. They share two children, Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa. After the divorce, both of them have now married again, and yet it has had no effect on their kids’ lives. Both of them adore their kids, have children from their second spouse, and have a beautiful extended family dynamic. Both Taylor and Brayden are seen hanging out with their step-brothers and step-sisters often. They’re an excellent example of how working parents should navigate, even after a divorce.