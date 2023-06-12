8 Things To Know About Josh Holloway

If you were a big fan of the science fiction drama television series Lost, then Josh Holloway is a familiar face. Born on July 20, 1969, Holloway’s burgeoning career has seen him appear in movies such as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Sabotage. He also had recurring roles in TV series like Intelligence and Colony.
From his early life and modeling career to his diverse range of acting projects, Holloway’s journey in the entertainment industry is worth exploring. In this article, we delve into the fascinating aspects of his life and career. It should shed light on the man behind the memorable characters. Here are the essential things to know about Josh Holloway.
1. He Grew up in a Trailer in Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains
Holloway’s childhood was shaped by the serene beauty of Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. More specifically, he grew up in a trailer home. While his path eventually led him to the dazzling lights of the entertainment industry, his formative years in nature’s splendor left an indelible mark on Holloway’s character. The second of four brothers, his dad was a surveyor while his mum was a nurse.
2. Josh Holloway’s First Job Was Collecting Dead Chickens On A Farm
The road to success is often paved with unexpected detours and unconventional experiences. This rings particularly true for Holloway, whose journey to stardom took an unorthodox turn from the very beginning. Before gracing the screens with his mesmerizing performances, Holloway’s first job involved an unusual task: collecting dead chickens on a farm. This humble start not only provided a glimpse into the gritty realities of life but also ignited a fierce determination within Holloway to pursue his dreams.
3. He Became a Popular Model Before Venturing Into Acting
Before becoming an actor, Holloway worked as a successful model. He appeared in advertisements for known brands like Calvin Klein and Donna Karan. Even more, he was featured in music videos for artists like Aerosmith, Janet Jackson, and Rascal Flatts. This career involved him traveling across the United States and Europe.
4. He Once Attempted To Switch To Real Estate
In the unpredictable world of showbiz, even the most talented face periods of frustration and uncertainty. Such was the case for Josh Holloway. In the face of limited acting opportunities, he made a bold decision to explore alternative paths. Driven by a desire for stability, he found himself pursuing a career in real estate. While waiting for his broker’s license, he received the news that he would be playing James “Sawyer” Ford on the series Lost.
5. He Met His Wife At a Bar After Hitting on Her Friend
Sometimes, love has a funny way of finding us when we least expect it. For the actor, the path to meeting his Indonesian wife took an unexpected turn during a chance encounter at a bar. Holloway’s initial attempt to strike up a connection with Yessica Kumala’s friend led him to his true love. Kumala turned around just as Holloway got to them, and she slapped him on his shoulders, looked him up and down, and asked him to give her his number before he left, and she left him there after refusing to give him her number in return. The rest, they say, is history.
6. Josh Holloway Proposed to his Wife While Filming the Lost Pilot in March 2004
Romance often blossoms in the most unexpected places. For Holloway, it was the set of the iconic television series Lost. It became the backdrop for a pivotal moment in his personal life. In March 2004, while filming Lost‘s pilot episode, Holloway took a leap of faith and proposed to his girlfriend. Holloway and Kumala eloped to Kauai on October 1, 2004, to get married. It was just days after ABC picked up Lost for the whole season.
7. He Turned Down The Lead Role in the CBS Series Person of Interest
In 2010, actor Josh Holloway faced a pivotal crossroads when he was offered the lead role in the CBS series Person of Interest. Renowned producer J.J. Abrams extended the offer. Coincidentally, the show also featured Michael Emerson, who played Benjamin Linus on the hit series Lost. However, Holloway made the difficult decision to decline the offer. The choice was influenced by his recent relocation from Hawaii to California following the conclusion of Lost.
8. He and His Wife Were Robbed At Gunpoint in Their Own Home
In 2005, Holloway and Kumala got robbed at gunpoint in their Honolulu home. In a shocking turn of events, actor Josh Holloway and his wife were thrust into a nightmarish situation when they became victims of a terrifying home invasion. The thief took credit cards and the couple’s Mercedes-Benz, which was recovered later the day of the robbery.