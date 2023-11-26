Trevor Brolin Biography: Life and Career of Josh Brolin’s Son

The first child of a Hollywood icon and grandson of an award-winning movie great, Trevor Brolin grew up in the spotlight. His father and grandfather are accomplished movie stars considered to be among the most influential actors of all time. As such, Brolin was destined for the entertainment industry from birth, and growing up, his parents gave him a nudge in the right direction.
Notwithstanding his family’s status as a Hollywood powerhouse, Trevor Brolin prefers to stay away from the spotlight. While he has a few acting credits, he seems to be more interested in carving his own niche behind the cameras. He has worked in various capacities as an executive producer, director, writer, cinematographer, and music composer. On the other hand, his younger sister is more active as an actress and is well on her way to attaining greater heights like their father.
Trevor Brolin Hails From Hollywood Royalty
An American national, Trevor Brolin was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 26, 1988. He was born to popular Hollywood actor Josh Brolin and his former wife Alice Adair. Brolin’s mother is a Colorado-born actress, known for her roles in Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), Quantum Leap (1989), and Szuler (1992). His father on the other hand is the prominent one who gained wider recognition for appearing in several blockbusters.
Josh Brolin is known for his portrayal of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other notable works in his credit include W. (2008), Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), Men in Black 3 (2012), Inherent Vice (2014), Sicario (2015), Hail, Caesar! (2016), and Dune (2021). He has received numerous awards and nominations, including a Saturn Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award, and two Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Awards for his role as Thanos.
Brolin’s grandfather, James Brolin is also a Hollywood legend. James is known for various roles across film and television such as Steven Kiley on Marcus Welby, M.D. (1969–1976), Peter McDermott on Hotel (1983–1988), John Short on Life in Pieces (2015–2019), John Blane in Westworld (1973), General Ralph Landry in Traffic (2000), Jack Barnes in Catch Me If You Can (2002), and Emperor Zurg in Lightyear (2022). The Emmy Award-winning Hollywood legend was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 27, 1998.
His Younger Sister Eden Brolin Is an Established Actress
Trevor Brolin grew up with a younger sister, Eden Brolin who is more established in the acting business. Eden was born in 1994 in Los Angeles, California, and began her acting career by appearing in a short film in 2008. She is known for her roles as Charlie Singer in the television series Beyond and Mia in Yellowstone. Other notable projects she has appeared in include I Dream Too Much, Arkansas (2020), Candy Land (2022), and The Cleaner (2022). She has performed opposite renowned Hollywood stars like Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, and Vince Vaughn. Beyond the cinematic realm, Eden Brolin is the lead singer of the music group called Atta Boy.
Movies Trevor Brolin Has Been In
Being raised by parents who are active in the entertainment industry gave Trevor Brolin a good background to launch his career. However, he never basked in the glory of his family’s fame. He began his career with a role in one of his father’s directorial efforts, a 15-minute short film titled X (2008). His sister also made her acting debut in the film while Brolin worked in the music department as the additional music composer. Josh Brolin wrote and directed the film while using the platform to launch his children’s careers.
Following his debut, Trevor Brolin wasn’t seen on set until two years later when he appeared in Felt (2011). Brolin also wrote and directed the six-minute short drama, as well as worked as its cinematographer. The same year, Brolin made a brief appearance in All Kids Count (2011) as a mall shopper. Although he has not shown much enthusiasm for the performing arts, Josh Brolin appears to be more interested in working behind the scenes. Currently, his younger sister is more prominent with notable acting roles to her credit.
Unlike his sister and father, Trevor Brolin doesn’t get much love from the media, mostly because he avoids the limelight too often. As such, the lack of media attention makes it difficult to know what he has been up to in his career, especially his future projects. Also, Brolin does not have a social media presence which makes it harder to keep tabs on him. Notwithstanding, there are speculations he is pursuing other career exploits and is likely to return to making movies.
