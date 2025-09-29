Why We May Have To Wait a Long Time for Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie

Quentin Tarantino’s final movie has been talked about for over six years now. After his ninth motion picture, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019), the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker stated he will make 10 films and then clock out for good. This got moviegoers equally excited and saddened at the same time.
Although he came close to making his tenth and final film with The Movie Critic, he pulled the plug before it even began shooting. Although a new movie is on the way via Netflix – The Adventures of Cliff Booth – Tarantino has passed on director’s duties to David Fincher. So, what’s next for QT and what’s taking so long with his final movie? Here’s why you may have to wait a little longer than you initially anticipated.
Why The Adventures of Cliff Booth Will Not Be Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie
After getting cold feet on his project The Movie Critic, Quentin Tarantino got straight into another script. At the time, little did anyone know that this would be a sequel of sorts to Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, centring on Brad Pitt‘s super-suave but dangerous character Cliff Booth. Had he decided to make the film, this would have been Tarantino’s first ever sequel (considering he counts his Kill Bill flicks as one movie). After showing Brad Pitt the script to the originally titled The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pitt loved it, and was keen to take on the role once again, and potentially chase another Oscar. However, yet again, Tarantino didn’t think it was right for his final movie.
Now, the film is going ahead but with David Fincher as director. The script will remain in tact with no interferences and Tarantino will also serve as producer. This marks the first time his material has been directed by another filmmaker since 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn. So, why didn’t Tarantino want to helm the film himself? When featuring on The Church of Tarantino Podcast, he essentially explained that he didn’t think it would be enough of a challenge for him as he already successfully transformed modern-day LA into 1960’s LA with Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Adventures of Cliff Booth is set in 1977, 8 years after the events of Tarantino’s OUATIH.
Scott K, the host of The Church of Tarantino Podcast, like many Tarantino fans, was curious why after so long QT decided to let go of the reins. Tarantino explained: “I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So, the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account”.
What’s Next for Quentin Tarantino?
When featuring on the podcast, Quentin Tarantino got extremely candid about his future in the industry and the legacy he wants to leave behind. The main takeaway here is that he isn’t in a rush to make his final movie. Simply put, it will happen when it happens. And to many’s dismay, it’s actually not the next thing on his creative agenda. First he will make write and direct a stage play.
The notion of moving his work to the stage has been around for a long time now. He has expressed interest in taking his movies like Reservoir Dogs and The Hateful Eight to the stage. While sitting down with his fan turned podcast host, Tarantino confirmed that his play is “all written” and will go into production in 2026. He explained how he wants to enjoy sometime with his family in Tel Aviv before hopefully moving them to London to open his play in the West End. He then divulged that if the play is a success, he will travel with it. So, with this information now coming to light, we know for certain that his final movie will not be for a number of years. A successful play can run for around 2 years, and a movie can take the same amount of time to complete, if not longer. So, if you do the math, Quentin Tarantino’s final movie may not come our way until around 2030.
Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie Will Not Mark His Retirement
After the success of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Tarantino gave the story a novel treatment. In the book, he further expanded upon the characters, most notably Cliff Booth. After this, he released his semi-autobiographical non-fiction book Cinema Speculation. When promoting both of these works, Tarantino explained how he would like to continue writing novels and film analysis type readings. Also, on The Church of Tarantino Podcast, he explained how he may scribe more adventures of Cliff Booth in the years to come. What’s more, while he is dead-set on retiring from filmmaking after 10 movies, he hasn’t ruled out TV shows or passing his scripts to other directors.
