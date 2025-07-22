The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth: Everything We Know About the Fincher and Tarantino Collaboration

For many, Cliff Booth was the standout character in Quentin Tarantino‘s 2019 movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. While the impressive ensemble cast all shined, Cliff Booth was the clear cut favorite. To that, Brad Pitt took home an Oscar for his rendition as the tough-as-nails stuntman.
Quentin Tarantino has never been a filmmaker who entertains the idea of a sequel. While Kill Bill was in two parts, he classes this as one movie. So, a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood follow-up is extremely surprising to many. However, Tarantino has handed over the reins as director to David Fincher, meaning it will not count as his final movie. Here’s everything we know about The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth.
Why Isn’t Quentin Tarantino Directing the Movie?
Quentin Tarantino has been on the record for quite some time now that he will only make 10 movies and then retire. Since Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood was released in 2019, he has been rather quiet, enjoying downtime with his family and scribing a number of books. However, he did come close to entering pre-production on The Movie Critic. Despite securing Brad Pitt in the lead role and landing a $20 million tax subsidy from the state of California, Tarantino pulled the plug on the movie and began writing something else. This next script would turn out to be The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth.
After reading the script and loving it, Pitt was ready to jump back into the role of the mysterious and dangerous Cliff Booth. However, yet again, Tarantino decided that he didn’t want this to be his tenth and final film. Desperate to still make the movie, Pitt suggested that he could go out and find another director. Tarantino surprisingly agreed and Pitt approached former collaborator David Fincher, who he has previously worked with on Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. This will mark the first time a script of Tarantino’s has been produced without him as the director since 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn. The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth will be a Netflix original, and according to The InSneider, Tarantino was paid a whopping $20 million for the script.
What Is the Plot of The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth?
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood did a perfect job of giving the audience a solid insight into who Cliff Booth is but left a good few questions unanswered too. We know he is a Vietnam War veteran and a two-time Medal of Valor recipient. From Tarantino’s novel adaptation, we also know that he has killed more Japanese soldiers than any other American soldier. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood also leaves a lingering thread as to whether he killed his wife or not. In the events of the film, he is a stuntman for Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character Rick Dalton. However, at the end of the movie, Rick tells him he will not be needing him anymore. So, Fincher’s movie will explore the next chapter in his life.
As of yet, finer plot details are rather sparse as the larger story is being kept tightly under wraps. Yet, we do know that the film will see Cliff stay rooted to Hollywood as he embarks on a career as a fixer for big Hollywood studios. This means he’s the guy who comes in to clean up the mess when things go wrong. Seeing as he’s a man who has no qualms with killing, it’s safe to assume that his next chapter will be more a series of misadventures than adventures. Speculation is that Cliff Booth was set to appear in The Movie Critic and the scenes written for that movie have been extrapolated for this film.
Who Stars Alongside Brad Pitt?
The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth has big shoes to step into seeing as Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood had a stacked cast including the likes of Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Damian Lewis, and Austin Butler. As of writing, Brad Pitt is the only major A-lister attached. He will be joined by seasoned actor Scott Caan (Gone in Sixty Seconds, Hawaii Five-0), rising star Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, MaXXXine), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman).
Although it hasn’t been confirmed, insiders claim that Mateen’s character is reminiscent to Jim Brown, who famously gave up his football career early to pursue acting, starring in films like The Dirty Dozen. Given that the film will be set in Hollywood, it is also possible that some Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars could return as well. According to The Hot Mic Podcast, DiCaprio has been offered $3 million to reprise his role as Rick Dalton in a cameo.
When Will The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth Be Released?
Brad Pitt will get jump into the role of the enigmatic Cliff Booth in July, 2025 when filming begins. This means more cast members will be announced imminently. The film is aiming for a 2026 release. While it is heading to Netflix exclusively, in order to qualify for awards contention, it will likely receive a limited theatrical release as well.
