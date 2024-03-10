Top 5 Austin Butler’s Movie Roles

In the last decade, Austin Butler has been cast in several iconic movie roles. This not only helps boost his profile and status in Hollywood, but it’s also a testament to his incredible talents as an actor. With increasing credits in film and television, Austin Butler has long become one of his generation’s best actors.
Approached by an acting agency representative at age 13, Butler began his acting career in television. He kick-started his career with roles on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. The super-talented actor is also a musician, having taught himself to play the guitar and piano at age 13 and 16, respectively. In examining his career growth, here are 5 top Austin Butler’s movie roles.
Aliens in the Attic (2009)
Four years after making his television debut in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, 17-year-old Austin Butler makes his film debut in Aliens in the Attic (2009). Butler is cast as the 14-year-old Jake Pearson, Nate Pearson’s (Andy Richter) son. The movie makes the list as it is a good way to appreciate Butler’s growth on the big screen. Like its name, Aliens in the Attic was about a group of aliens looking to invade Earth, crash-landing on the roof of the Pearson family’s lakeside holiday home. Cast alongside Carter Jenkins and Ashley Tisdale, Butler was exceptional. Austin Butler’s performance foreshadowed his commitment to his movie roles, which helped him land more important roles in the future.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
Although he starred in several other movies, Austin Butler’s next iconic role was in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If ever there was any doubt about Butler’s growth through the years, his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood definitely cleared it all up. It takes a lot of talent and boldness to stand out in a movie with Oscar-winning and nominated actors.
Butler portrayed Tex Watson, a central member of Charles Manson’s Manson Family. Although a supporting character, Butler embodied the role so much that when sharing the screen with an A-list actor like Brad Pitt , Butler’s performance still stands out. Unsurprisingly, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood quickly became Butler’s highest-grossing movie.
Elvis (2022)
When Austin Butler heard about the casting call for Elvis, the actor was more than ready to land his first major film role. Butler reportedly sent in an audition tape of himself singing Elvis Presley’s version of “Unchained Melody.” Director Baz Luhrmann was so impressed with Butler’s performance that he quickly became a leading contender for the role.
Coupled with the fact that Denzel Washington also recommended Butler to Luhrmann, Butler beat actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles, and Miles Teller to land the role of Elvis Presley. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (2022) was far from being the first movie based on Elvis’s life, but Austin Butler’s performance received special praise from all and sundry.
The Bikeriders (2023)
Austin Butler returned to the big screen the next year with one of his best movie roles, starring in Jeff Nichols’ 2023 drama The Bikeriders. Playing a leading role as bike gang member Benny, Butler’s performance reinforced his place among the rising giants of Hollywood. Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders screenplay was inspired by Danny Lyon’s 1967 photo book about the Chicago-based motorcycle gang, the Outlaws MC.
Butler joined Nichols’ ensemble cast, which included Jodie Comer , Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, and Mike Faist. Reviews for the movie were mostly positive, with Butler again receiving praise for his performance. The Bikeriders premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in August 2023. However, its theatrical release was affected by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The Bikeriders is scheduled for release on June 21, 2024.
Dune: Part Two (2024)
Austin Butler was first announced as a cast addition to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel, Dune: Part Two, in March 2022. Interestingly, Butler didn’t even have to audition for the role of Feyd-Rautha, the Harkonnen heir. Director Denis Villeneuve offered Butler the role while the two were out for coffee. Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken joined Butler as the new cast additions to the Dune film series. Austin Butler is the third actor to portray the character after English musician Sting (1984 movie) and Matt Keeslar (2000 series).
Austin Butler embodied his role, choosing to imitate actor Stellan Skarsgård’s voice since his Feyd-Reutha character grew up under Skarsgård’s character, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Without mincing words, Austin Butler’s performance was one of Dune: Part Two’s highlights. If you have been impressed by Austin Butler’s movie roles, check out Florence Pugh’s most iconic roles in movies.
