Top 5 Micro Budget Movies With Massive Box Office Success

Hollywood films are notorious for boasting high budgets in order to pull off a big cast, stunning visual effects, and top-notch production values. However, every once in a while, a low budget movie will come out of nowhere and stun audiences, finding itself becoming a cult classic. These films are known as micro budget movies, which operate with a budget of less than $400,000.
While these micro budget movies may not attract A-list celebrities, they are often much more unique than their high budget counterparts due to the creative freedom that comes from less involvement from producers. These movies are truly a testament to the fact that sometimes, it’s the creativity and heart put into them that make a film great, not the size of the budget. Furthermore, every few decades, a micro budget movie will take off at the box office and make an epic return. With that said, here’s 5 micro budget movies with huge box office success.
5. Eraserhead (1977)
Eraserhead is a surreal and thought-provoking film from immersive filmmaker David Lynch. The movie follows the story of a young man named Henry Spencer who lives in an industrial, post-apocalyptic world. He becomes a father after his girlfriend gives birth to a deformed, alien-like baby, leading him to confront the twisted reality of his existence. The film’s innovative and bizarre style kickstarted Lynch’s career and established him as a visionary director. It paved the way for his later masterpieces like Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks. Despite its low budget of only $10,000, the movie made a massive return at the box office, grossing over $7 million, cementing its place in the history of experimental cinema.
4. Clerks (1994)
Clerks is a 1994 movie from Kevin Smith that has become a cult classic. The movie follows the lives of two corner store employees – Dante and Randal – as they go about their daily routines. Smith utilised a budget of only $27,000 by writing a simple yet effective concept that captured the mundanity and humour of everyday life. To cut costs, the movie was filmed in black and white, and Smith even maxed out his credit cards to pay for it. However, this risky move paid off, as Clerks made over $3 million at the box office and cemented Smith’s status as a talented filmmaker. Furthermore, the movie has since spawned a number of sequels that have maintained the charm of the first movie, despite being made on much bigger budgets. Overall, Clerks is a prime example of how creativity and a unique concept can triumph over budget constraints.
3. The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project is considered one of the most successful films ever made due to its massive return of over $248 million against a budget of only $22,000. The film follows a group of documentary filmmakers who venture into the woods to investigate the legend of the Blair Witch. The simple plot effectively captures the viewer’s attention and keeps them engaged throughout the film. The use of the mockumentary style added an element of realism to the film, creating an immersive viewing experience for the audience. In fact, upon release, many people were unsure if the film was actually real footage or not. This style would later go on to kickstart the popular found footage subgenre of horror.
2. Paranormal Activity (2007)
Paranormal Activity tells the story of a young couple, Katie and Micah, who move into a new home in San Diego, California. However, strange things start happening in their home. To that, the couple becomes convinced that they are being haunted by a supernatural presence. So, in an attempt to capture evidence of the entity’s existence, Micah sets up a camera to record their bedroom at night, leading to increasingly alarming footage.
Paranormal Activity capitalized on the success of The Blair Witch Project, which popularized the found footage genre. While many copycat films emerged in the years following The Blair Witch Project, Paranormal Activity was the first film to truly push the genre to the next level and enter the supernatural realm. The movie became a massive commercial success, grossing over $193 million against a meager $15,000 budget.
1. El Mariachi (1992)
1992 was truly a pivotal year for independent cinema, seeing the rise of some of the most iconic filmmakers in the industry. Along with Quentin Tarantino‘s breakthrough hit Reservoir Dogs, another filmmaker who emerged to prominence that year was Robert Rodriguez, with his micro budget masterpiece, El Mariachi. The plot of the film revolves around a travelling musician, Mariachi, who is mistaken for a hitman and chased by drug lords. The film was made on a shoestring budget of only $7,000, but earned over $2 million at the box office, paving the way for Rodriguez’s subsequent success. This critical acclaim and financial success launched his career, leading to a revamped version of the film with 1995’s Desperado. The success of these films helped to establish the auteur filmmaking trend in the ’90s and redefined the possibilities of independent cinema.