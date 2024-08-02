Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Both Decline to Host Oscars 2025

Hosting the Oscars is considered one of the most coveted gigs in the entertainment industry, often drawing the spotlight to some of the most talented individuals across the realm of show business. This prestigious role not only offers immense visibility but also carries the responsibility of entertaining millions of viewers while honoring the best in film. The Academy typically seeks out host candidates from the world of stand-up comedy, tapping into their natural ability to engage an audience with humor and charisma.
As a result, the opportunity to host the Oscars becomes a prestigious milestone for comedians and entertainers alike. Ahead of the 2025 ceremony, the hunt for the host is in full force. To the shock of many, two big names in comedy have turned down the gig – Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney. So, let’s explore this breaking news.
Jimmy Kimmel’s History as An Oscars Host
Jimmy Kimmel turning down the hosting of the 2025 Oscars comes as a slight shock, however, it is also understandable. Kimmel previously hosted the prestigious ceremony in 2017, 2018, 2023 and 2024. His opening monologues became iconic as he brought his fast wit and brashness without being too harsh on the nominees. Kimmel has also hosted the Primetime Emmys on four occasions. So, he is arguably the most sought-after host in entertainment today. Despite this, he has reportedly turned down the Academy’s offer for 2025.
As of yet, it is unsure why Kimmel declined the offer. Perhaps, he just wants to try something new or maybe the pay wasn’t substantial enough. The latter would make sense as the ceremony has dipped in rating in recent years, with the 2024 ceremony attracting an audience of 19.5 million viewers compared to a staggering 57.2 million viewers in 1998 in the Oscars’ heyday. This could indicate that the Academy have offered Kimmel less money this time around. However, this is merely speculation.
There is a glimmer of a hope that Kimmel could still change his mind. After hosting in 2023, Kimmel revealed to Los Angeles Times that he thought he would never return. He partly put this down to the 2018 hiccup when La La land was accidentally announced as the Best Picture winner when the real winner was Moonlight. Kimmel called it “a story I’ll have for the rest of my life.” Yet, despite his embarrassment he still returned two more times. So, maybe he can be swayed again in 2025.
John Mulaney’s Offer Decline is Perplexing for These Reasons
John Mulaney is a standup comedian who has been in the field for a long time. However, his image has boosted massively in the last few years. He clearly struck a note with the Academy in 2024 when he presented one of the night’s award. During his time on the stage, he delved into a comedic riff which shared his opinions on why Field of Dreams should have won Best Picture in 1990. His presentation garnered huge laughs and quickly made its rounds on social media. After this, many were tipping Mulaney as the next Oscars host, something the Academy clearly took note of. One X user wrote: “Mulaney is one of the only comedians working today that I’d really want to see host the Oscars,” in response to his viral monologue.
As well as being popular in the standup world, Mulaney actually already has experience as a host. He hosted the Governors Awards in January 2024, and once again elicited big laughs from the crowd. So, hosting the Oscars seemed to be the right trajectory for the comedian. However, he turned down the offer. Many fans of the comedian have taken to X to express their disappointment at his decision, with one writing: “John Mulaney, you were put on this earth to host the Oscars. Stop hiding your light in a bushel.”
Who’s Next on the List of Potential Hosts?
With both Kimmel and Mulaney turning down their offers, the hunt is still on to find a host for the 2025 Oscars. Typically, the Academy seek out comedians with a large following. An obvious choice would be Chris Rock, who hosted in 2022, the infamous year that saw him assaulted by Will Smith. However, Rock was offered to host in 2023 but declined.
In terms of most-demanded comedians to host, Ricky Gervais‘ name is mentioned every year. This comes from the popularity he has gained from hosting the Golden Globes, where he refuses to hold back and lets loose on not just the nominees, but pretty much every TV or movie star he can crack a joke about. Gervais would be a daring choice as he has caused some controversy in the past, however, it could be just what the ceremony needs to pick up ratings. But he may not be so interested anyway. Back in 2023, an X post went viral, saying “RT if you wish @rickygervais was hosting the #Oscars tonight.” Gervais simply responded: “F*** that.”
Jerry Seinfeld is another name that is thrown around year-to-year in regards to hosting the Oscars. And once again, he is a big name that could potentially boost ratings. Yet, he has already turned down the offer on numerous occasions. Top choices aside, the Oscars may have to search for a new star to host in 2025, a search that is likely already well under way. Want to read more about the Oscars? Here’s our pick of the most iconic Best Actor wins.
