5 Best John Boyega Movies to Watch

You’ve likely heard of this handsome actor thanks to his starring role in the Star Wars movie franchise or, more recently, The Woman King movie alongside Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu. John Boyega is a well-known British actor with several diverse and exciting films in his acting portfolio.
Boyega made his acting debut in the 2011 science fiction horror film Attack the Block. This is probably one of his best movies. The critically acclaimed movie is a favorite of most fans and earned him a Black Reel award for his performance. (and here is everything we know about Attack The Block 2). Since his first movie, he has appeared in numerous indie and blockbuster movies, cementing his place as a highly sought-after A-list actor in Hollywood.
His charisma has earned him millions of loyal fans worldwide, and we know why! If you want to watch any of his movies, here are some of John Boyega’s best-rated movies.
1. The Woman King (2022)
Currently, the number one movie in theaters is John Boyega’s historical epic The Woman King. It’s the movie to watch in 2022! Starring numerous Hollywood stars and some new faces, this movie is a theatrical and fictional version of the events that happened in the Kingdom of Dahomey, West Africa. John Boyega stars as King Ghezo in this epic film as they relive the ideas that led to the slave trade.
Although John Boyega plays a kind and benevolent king in the movie, the British actor is open to playing a villain and showcasing the king in a different light. So maybe there’s already the second movie in the works? Well, we hope so because this is one of the best movies in 2022.
2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Most fans believe this is one of Boyega’s best movies. His role as Finn in the Star Wars franchise might have propelled him to super stardom, but it also exposed him to the worst things social media and the Star Wars fan base has to offer.
Despite critics’ negative reviews, The Force Awakens was a huge financial success. To this day, it remains a fan favorite. Why? Most likely because we finally got to see if the people under the stormtrooper’s helmet are even real.
And this stormtrooper wanted nothing to do with the First Order. Finn was masterfully played by John Boyega. It was thrilling and entertaining being thrust back into the Star Wars universe, and Boyega was taking us on this ride of a lifetime! Special mention for Star Wars: The Last Jedi because John did a fantastic job in that role.
3. Detroit (2017)
The movie Detroit is a period crime drama that takes place in 1967. While responding to a complaint in Detroit, the police end up running into a gang, and fights eventually break out. The film was based on the Algiers motel incident and was released on the incidents’ 50th anniversary. The British actor plays a private security guard Melvin Dismukes at a time when violent protests were the order of the day in America.
John is dramatic and severe in this role showcasing how much range he can give to a diverse acting role with a great director. According to the actor, this is one of the biggest movies of his acting career. We totally agree with such an impactful emotional story and his breathtaking performance.
4. Imperial Dreams (2014)
John Boyega’s movie Imperial Dreams premiered at the Sundance Festival in 2014 and on Netflix three years later. This movie is about a reformed gangster’s journey as he tries to create a new life after years in prison.
Bambi, the reformed gangster, is forced into a difficult situation despite all his efforts to try and avoid a life of crime. Will his son’s love and the dream of giving them a better future be enough to keep him out of jail? Like the other movies on this list, the dramatic roles that John Boyega chooses easily showcase his acting strengths and what he can do given a good script.
5. Pacific Rim Uprising (2018)
The Pacific Rim Uprising movie was the 2018 sequel to Idris Elba’s Pacific Rim, and we were all eager to see Boyega in a different acting role. Here he is a leader with the weight of the world on his shoulders. Literally. And he didn’t disappoint.
Despite this movie not being as successful as its predecessor, John Boyega was very convincing and fantastic as the leading man Jake Pentecost. In Pacific Rim Uprising, Jake is running away from a troubled life to help lead a young group of cadets against the giant monsters trying to destroy the human race. If you’re looking for an action-packed movie, this is the one to watch first.