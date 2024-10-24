5 Horror Movies Landing in Time for Halloween 2024

Halloween 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting cinematic season. While horror movies like Speak No Evil and Salem’s Lot have already graced the screen ahead of Halloween, others are holding off until right before the spooky night. Although there are some horror flicks hitting movie theaters, it appears streaming platforms are leading the way this year.
Whether you want to snuggle to safety under a blanket at home, or sit in a packed movie theater and jump out of your skin with a bunch of strangers, there’s plenty of choice. Here are 5 horror movies coming in time for Halloween. From anticipated sequels to brand new, unique concepts – it’s certainly an eclectic year.
5. Smile 2
Smile creeped into movie theaters in 2022 and opened to a string of positive reviews and fanfare. The movie grossed $217 worldwide against a budget of $17 million and has continued gaining popularity through home release. From writer/director Parker Finn, Smile tells the story of Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), a psychiatrist who becomes convinced she is being threatened by an unknown entity after witnessing the bizarre suicide of one of her patients. In 2024, the terror crosses over to another protagonist in Smile 2.
Parker Finn returns to the pen and lens for Smile 2. The movie shifts focus to global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), who is about to embark on a world tour. However, what should be the most exciting time of her life is thrown into sheer terror when she begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events, forcing her to confront her troubled past. Smile 2 lands in cinemas on October 18, 2024. Select movie theaters are also showing a double bill of both films ahead of its release.
4. Carved
Carved is a comedy horror overflowing with a cast of rising stars in Hollywood. From emerging horror director Justin Harding, the film follows a mismatched group of survivors who finds themselves trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night. As they realize something incredible evil is in their presence, they must band together to battle a sentient, vengeful pumpkin. Carved is looking to be a more light-hearted horror movie for Halloween 2024. However, based on the trailer, there appears to still be plenty of jump scares and bloody carnage. This Hulu Original premieres on October 21, 2024. The cast includes Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Matty Cardarople, DJ Qualls, and Chris Elliot.
3. Don’t Move
Don’t Move is a Netflix original movie starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock. The taut and contained horror thriller follows Iris (Asbille), a grieving woman who crosses paths with a sick killer who injects her with a paralytic agent. After she manages to escape, she must now race against time to get away from the twisted man before he catches up with her and commits the unspeakable. Don’t Move is a small cast, 90-minute slice of terror that rolls out in real time, which will surely add to the tense atmosphere. The movie is directed by filmmaking duo Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, and features Daniel Francis (Bridgerton) in a supporting role. Don’t Move will stream exclusively on Netflix on October 25, 2024.
2. Your Monster
It seems horror comedies are proving dominant this Halloween and Your Monster will throw a layer of romance in the mix too. Scream Queen Melissa Barrera takes centre stage in this movie as Laura Franco, a soft-spoken actress who is overcoming serious trauma. With her existence in complete turmoil, she finds a new lease for life when she stumbles upon a terrifying yet oddly charming Monster who has been living in her closet. Caroline Lindy‘s feature film debut is an extrapolation of her 2020 short film of the same name and takes inspiration from the classic tale Beauty and the Beast, serving up an exploration of inner rage and the difficult mission of learning to live with it. Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) joins the cast as Jackie Dennon, and Tommy Dewey (Saturday Night) stars as the Monster. Your Monster will be released in the US on October 25, 2024.
1. Time Cut
Keeping the horror comedy realm flowing nicely for Halloween 2024, Time Cut will land exclusively on Netflix on October 30, 2024 – just in time for Halloween night. With the fast-rising star Madison Bailey (American Horror Stories, Outer Banks) in the lead role, the film follows Lucy, a high school senior and aspiring inventor who stumbles upon a time machine and travels back to 2003 – the year her sister was murdered by serial killer who was never caught. As she sets out to stop the murder from ever happening, she navigates a different generation while trying her best to not ripple effect the future.
