6 Better Call Saul Seasons Ranked From Best to Good

Embarking on a journey through the enthralling narrative of Better Call Saul, we find ourselves enmeshed in a world where the legal and the illicit intertwine, a prequel to the iconic Breaking Bad. The show has garnered critical acclaim for its meticulous storytelling and complex character arcs. As we rank the seasons from best to good, we consider factors such as character development, plot intricacy, and overall impact on the series’ grand tapestry.
1. Better Call Saul Season 5
The fifth installment of Better Call Saul is a tour de force of intense character development and intricate plotting. It’s set just before Saul Goodman’s fateful encounter with Walter White, featuring cameos from the likes of Dean Norris and Robert Forster. The season’s scenes are among the most intense yet, with Saul’s mental state evolving drastically.
Season 5 is set just a few years before Saul Goodman will run into Walter White which is why the trailers for these episodes have teased familiar faces, highlighting the impending crossover with Breaking Bad. The relationship between Jimmy and Kim Wexler is put to the test, as Kim’s disdain for Jimmy’s legal boundary-straddling ideas grows.
2. Better Call Saul Season 4
In its fourth season, Better Call Saul masterfully sets up major transformations that lead to the series’ climax. Gus Fring’s machinations are at their peak, controlling Nacho and manipulating cartel dynamics.
Gus knows that Nacho tried to kill Don Hector, and he’s making him into his inside man within the Salamanca cartel, a turning point that signifies Gus’s strategic prowess. We also see Jimmy McGill donning his colorful suits as he begins practicing as ‘The Magic Man’, Saul Goodman. Gale Boetticher’s introduction is a nod to fans of the original series, weaving deeper connections within the universe.
3. Better Call Saul Season 3
The third season delves deeper into the show’s themes and Jimmy’s transformation is more pronounced both personally and professionally. The critical sentiments towards Rhea Seehorn’s performance as Kim Wexler suggest significant developments that resonate throughout this chapter of Jimmy’s life. This season further explores his complex relationship with his brother Chuck, a dynamic portrayed with incredible nuance in their courtroom confrontation scene.
4. Better Call Saul Season 6
The final season stands on the precipice of concluding this gripping saga. With expectations high, it promises to tie up loose ends while showcasing the brilliant performances of its cast. The first two episodes sent to critics reflect a drama that continues to excel, hinting at a finale that will match the show’s consistently high quality.
As AMC’s Better Call Saul stands at the precipice of its sixth and final season, there’s a sense that its narrative possibilities are simultaneously expanding and contracting, capturing the essence of anticipation for this last act.
5. Better Call Saul Season 2
The second season builds upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, expanding on character dynamics and universe-building. Kim Wexler’s ambitions within HHM and her relationship with Jimmy become more central, providing an emotional anchor as we witness their intertwined fates unfold. The push and pull between Jimmy’s flexible morality and Kim’s by-the-book approach adds layers to their already complex characters.
6. Better Call Saul Season 1
The inaugural season introduces us to Jimmy McGill, a lawyer with humble beginnings working out of a nail salon, who also harbors an alter ego as Gene Takavic post-Breaking Bad. It lays down not only the setting but also establishes the characters who will evolve over time. We meet Chuck McGill, whose relationship with Jimmy sets up many of the show’s ongoing conflicts and themes surrounding legal prestige versus moral flexibility. The actors have expressed how they’ve learned about their characters since 2015 but are still piecing them together through each detail provided by the narrative.
In summary, Better Call Saul has left an indelible mark on television storytelling through its six seasons – each contributing uniquely to its legacy. From establishing an intricate world in Season 1 to reaching an intense crescendo in Season 5, viewers have been treated to a masterclass in character development and narrative complexity. As we eagerly await how Season 6 concludes this remarkable journey, we invite you to share your thoughts on how you’d rank these seasons and why.
