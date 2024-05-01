Severance Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

With the success of season 1, Severance season 2 is one of the most anticipated seasons on Apple TV+. After the show premiered on February 18, 2022, it was an instant success for both critics and audiences. A major part of Severance‘s success has been its unique and relatable storyline.
The multi-genre series is a science fiction, psychological thriller, dystopia, mystery drama. Despite being an entertaining thrill, Severance season 1 left viewers with several unanswered questions. However, season 2 promises to address many of the show’s cliffhangers. Here’s everything to know about Severance season 2.
Severance Season 1 Plot & Where It Left Off
Severance centers around a fictional world where a “severance” program designed by Lumon Industries allows individuals to separate their work life and memories from their non-work life and memories. Severance season 1 introduced its protagonist, Mark Scout (Adam Scott), as a severed worker for Lumon Industries in the Macrodata Refinement division. The severed work individuals are referred to as “innies,” while those outside of work are called “outies.”
At the end of season 1, in the finale episode (“The We We Are”), the group’s plan to activate the overtime contingency is successful. Realizing her outie is the daughter of Kier Eagan (Marc Geller), Helly Riggs (Britt Lower) informs her audience at the Lumon gala of the torment and subjugation the innies face before being deactivated. Irving Bailiff (John Turturro) awakens in the overtime contingency in his outie’s apartment to discover his outie is a painter and has a background in the U.S. Navy. After trying to locate the outie Burt Goodman (Christopher Walken), Irving discovers Burt is in a romantic relationship.
While in overtime contingency, Mark Scout discovers actress Dichen Lachman’s Ms. Casey (Lumon Industries’ wellness counselor) is his outie’s wife, Gemma, who had been believed to be dead. Mark is only able to reveal to his sister, Devon Scout-Hale (Jen Tullock), that Gemma is alive just before Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) tackles Dylan George (Zach Cherry) to deactivate the overtime contingency. Also, in episode 6, the innie Dylan George discovered his outie has a son. Severance season 1 closes with the main innies fully aware of the lives of their outies, as well as the public knowing of the innie’s existence.
What Severance Season 2 Could Be About
With Mark Scout as the central character, Severance season 2 will address his budding romance with Helly Riggs. Consequently, it’ll also address Mark’s discovery that he has a wife who isn’t dead but exists as an innie. According to one of Severance director’s, Ben Stiller, statement in an interview with Variety, “To put him [Mark] in this position where the Innie Mark, we’re starting to root for him and Helly, but now we also want to root for Outie Mark to find his wife. That’s an interesting juxtaposition and conflict we’ll explore in the second season.”
However, as the central character, Severance season 2 would also provide a better background story for Mark Scout. On this subject, Severance creator Dan Erickson told Variety, “There’s a question of sort of who was targeted first: Was Mark targeted because of his relationship to Gemma, or was it the other way around? And that’s something that we don’t see this season, but we will see in subsequent seasons. That’s the big question: what is special about Mark? And is it actually that there’s something special about him, or is it more about Gemma, and he was sort of pulled in? Those are all left unanswered this season, but we will get into it.”
New & Returning Cast in Severance Season 2
Severance audiences can expect all the major characters to return, with their respective cast members reprising their roles. However, viewers will see several new actors in season 2. English actress Gwendoline Christie, known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, has been announced as one of the new cast members in Severance season 2. Also joining the lineup are actor, comedian, and filmmaker Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Robby Benson.
When Will Severance Season 2 Premiere?
Although no official release date has been announced, there has been confirmation that Severance season 2 will be released sooner than expected. What is known is that season 2’s production was affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike of 2023. As a result, filming commenced sometime in January 2024 and wrapped in April 2024. Although it is still too early to have a release date, Severance season 2 could be released in the last quarter of 2024. Like its first season, Severance season 2 will be available to stream on Apple TV+. With much anticipation for Severance season 2, also read more about Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos’ new movie Kinds of Kindness.