Elizabeth Olsen’s 6 Most Underrated Roles in TV and Film

Although Elizabeth Olsen has had a fantastic career run in the last decade in the MCU, several of her other films are often underrated. As one of the famous Olsen siblings, Elizabeth Olsen lived in the shadow of her older twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Like her sisters, Elizabeth Olsen began her career at an early age.
Having made her acting debut in 1994, Elizabeth Olsen debuted as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch two decades later in a cameo appearance in 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Although the role has largely defined her career, Olsen has long shown her versatility and range as an actress. Here are the top 6 Elizabeth Olsen underrated roles.
Martha Macy May Marlene
The 2011 psychological thriller-drama Martha Macy May Marlene was Elizabeth Olsen’s film debut. The movie also starred John Hawkes, Sarah Paulson, Christopher Abbott, and Julia Garner. Cast in the lead role of Martha, she portrayed a woman who escaped a cult and struggles to reintegrate into normal life.
The movie explores Martha’s psychological trauma and paranoia due to memories of her time in the cult. Martha is also called Marcy May and Marlene Lewis, reflecting the confusion of her identity. Elizabeth Olsen’s performance was nothing short of breathtaking as she convincingly portrayed a character plagued by trauma.
Silent House
Elizabeth Olsen was also cast as the lead character, Sarah, in the indie psychological horror Silent House. The plot begins as though intruders are hunting Sarah and her father, John (Adam Trese), in their dilapidated Victorian house. Silent House is notable for its presentation, as if filmed in a single continuous shot.
This heightens the overall tension and claustrophobia of the story. With the movie centered around trauma, memory, and multiple personalities, Elizabeth Olsen delivers yet another superb performance. Olsen’s performance received praise for her ability to carry the film almost entirely on her own.
Liberal Arts
Box Office numbers do not do justice to the masterpiece comedy-drama Liberal Arts. Directed by Josh Radnor, while also playing the male lead, Liberal Arts is one of Hollywood’s few college films that actually depict college life. In Liberal Arts, Elizabeth Olsen played Zibby, a 19-year-old college student who forms a romantic connection with Jesse Fisher (Josh Radnor), a 35-year-old man. Zibby is intelligent and mature and shares interests similar to Jesse’s. This draws Jesse closer despite their apparent 16-year age difference. Olsen’s character served as a catalyst for Jesse’s self-reflection and personal development.
Oldboy
Before Elizabeth Olsen joined the MCU, she once shared screens with Josh Brolin, Samuel L. Jackson, and Pom Klementieff in the 2013 neo-noir action thriller Oldboy. Created as a remake of the 2003 South Korean film, Olsen was cast as Marie Sebastian. The movie centered around Joe Doucett, an alcoholic advertising executive who was captured and imprisoned for 20 years.
After his release, he seeks revenge against his captors. Elizabeth Olsen’s Marie Sebastian is introduced as a love interest. However, as Joe Doucett grows closer to finding his captors, his true relationship with Olsen’s Marie is revealed. The 2013 Oldboy was a critical and commercial failure. Besides criticism of being a remake, Oldboy is one of Elizabeth Olsen’s underrated roles.
In Secret
In the 2013 erotic period thriller-romance movie In Secret, Elizabeth Olsen played Thérèse Raquin. Based on Émile Zola’s 1867 novel Thérèse Raquin, her character is a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage to her sickly cousin Camille Raquin (Tom Felton). Set in 1960s France, Olsen’s Thérèse Raquin is oppressed by her domineering aunt, Madame Raquin (Jessica Lange).
Later, Thérèse Raquin meets Laurent LeClaire (Oscar Isaac), a friend of her husband and a passionate and charismatic artist. They begin an illicit affair, which leads to tragic consequences as their desires for each other spiral out of control. In Secret is another underrated gem and must-watch for any Elizabeth Olsen admirer.
Ingrid Goes West
Although critically successful, Ingrid Goes West doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, especially regarding Elizabeth Olsen’s stellar performance. In the movie, Olsen plays a popular Instagram influencer, Taylor Sloane. As an Instagram influencer, Taylor’s seemingly perfect, curated life attracts the film’s protagonist, Ingrid Thorburn (played by Aubrey Plaza). Ingrid becomes obsessed with befriending Taylor. The movie is a dark comedy that explores themes of social media obsession, mental health, and the blurred lines between online personas and reality. While MCU audiences look forward to her return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, these Elizabeth Olsen underrated roles are a must-watch.
