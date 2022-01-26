Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of Ozark

Part One of the fourth and final season of the popular Netflix series, Ozark, is officially here with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner returning in their respective roles. This show follows Marty Byrde, a financial planner on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong. He’s forced to pay off the huge debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. With a talented mix of veterans and newcomers in the cast, this list will highlight the five worst films involving the cast of Ozark. Each of the movies has ten or more unfavorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
Identity Thief
In this nonsensical comedy, Identity Thief follows Sandy Patterson, a guy whose identity has been stolen by Florida resident Diana. Patterson has only one week to track down Diana before his world comes crashing down. Sandy confronts the con artist and brings her back down to Denver to clear his name, in hopes of restoring his shattered credit rating. First, one of the core issues with Identity Thief is that the plot doesn’t make much sense. There’s no rationale on why Sandy would be in a heap of trouble since it’s made clear that his identity has been stolen. Plus, authorities would be able to track down Diana without the assistance of Sandy having to personally pick up the con artist himself. Even then, the jokes for Identity Thief mostly fall flat. A foul-mouth comedy that thinks using the R-rating would make it hilarious, but it exposes the lack of a meaningful plot filled with less than engaging characters. The jokes are easy to see coming from a mile away, and though the actors do give it their all, it’s not enough to overcome a bad script.
Couples Retreat
This bland rom-com centers around four couples, all friends, who go to a special tropical island resort. Though one husband and wife are there to work on their marriage, the others want to enjoy some fun in the sun. However, the couples are forced to do a therapy session and it ultimately opens up wounds that have been simmering for far too long. On paper, Couples Retreat had the potential to be a thought-provoking comedy drama about marriage and everyday issues that often-plagued modern love, but the film never dives deep enough to get anything meaningful from its subject. Often, jokes are more so placed to ease the tension, thus negating the weight of said moment. The script is pedestrian, and the story never subverts expectations that typical rom coms do. There are certainly fun moments to be had here, but Couples Retreat is a huge, missed opportunity.
The Other Man
In another disappointing entry, Liam Neeson stars as Peter, a husband who finds evidence that indicates his wife is having an affair. To get to the bottom of the situation, Peter flies to Milan to search for his wife, but he stumbles upon the suspected lover and befriends Ralph in order to get information regarding the torrid affair. There are intriguing moments throughout The Other Man, but it’s drowned out by an extremely boring script. The characters are interesting, but they’re wrapped in a story that truly fails to have any meat on its bones. Given the top notch cast attached, they certainly do their best to keep the feature afloat, but this overly dramatic and often silly pic loses steams long before the run time hits.
The Last Exorcism Part II
This lackluster sequel finds Nell Sweetzer in New Orleans. She can’t recall the horrific events of the previous months, with the only recollection being that she’s the only surviving member of her family. Nell is hoping to start her life over, but just as she begins the difficult process, the evil force that once possessed her returns to make sure her life is spent in hell. Ditching the found footage gimmick was interesting, but that isn’t what sinks The Last Exorcism Part II. It’s a painfully slow teen drama that happens to have a cliched supernatural story attached to it. It’s admirable that the film tries to focus on characters instead of jump scares galore, but none of its meaningful, nor does The Last Exorcism Part II justify its existence.
Charlie St. Cloud
This sappy eye-roller is about Charlie St. Cloud, a sailor whose stuck with tragedy when his little brother Sam dies. In turn, Charlie’s life takes a drastic downturn until a former classmate catches his eye and has him questioning whether love should lead the way. Nicholas Sparks type schtick that tackles a dour subject that has no business being a romantic movie, this melodrama fails to leave a lasting impression for anyone over the age of ten.