Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies That We’re Excited About

The Halloween season is behind us, but that doesn’t mean we should refrain from watching scary horror movies and getting our monthly dose of jumpscares. And from the looks of it, there are a lot of terrifying new horror movies to be excited about in the following months.
Whether you’re a fan of the good-old vampire genre or eager to get yet another scary movie remake, you will want to see what 2023 has installed for the horror genre.
Here are the top 10 new horror movies to look forward to.
1. Scream 6
If you’re a Scream fan, you probably know the good news already – Scream 6 is coming to the big screens in 2023.
The sixth installment of the legendary franchise will follow the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter, and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks as they leave Woodsboro to start a new life in New York City. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to leave behind yet another streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer, and they will have to face this challenge together all over again.
2. Last Voyage of the Demeter
Another horror movie we’re excited to see is Last Voyage of the Demeter. This upcoming supernatural horror film is based on a chapter of Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula. It tells the creepy story of the merchant ship Demeter chartered to carry private cargo from Carpathia to London. When bizarre events occur to the crew, they are all left alone in the ocean to deal with the terrifying presence on board the ship stalking them each night.
3. Knock at the Cabin
Knock at the Cabin is the movie for you if you’re into apocalyptic, psychological horror films. Directed by the legendary horror movie maker M. Night Shyamalan, this movie follows a family of three vacationing at a remote cabin who are held hostage by four strangers and demanded to make the ultimate sacrifice if they want to avoid the apocalypse. It’s safe to say we have high expectations for this movie because it’s M. Night Shyamalan, after all!
4. Christmas Bloody Christmas
This Christmas, we’re not just going to watch comfy Christmas movies, that’s for sure. We’re also diving into the scary horror world, starting with Christmas Bloody Christmas, coming this December. The movie follows Tori, who wants to celebrate her New Year’s Eve by getting drunk and partying, but is forced to fight for her life when she’s attacked by robotic Santa Claus, committing a killing spree all over town.
5. M3GAN
Another movie we’re excited to watch is M3GAN. M3GAN is a science fiction horror film about a life-like doll that becomes self-aware and dangerous. After a brilliant robotics engineer at a toy company builds M3GAN for her niece, she soon regrets it when the doll threatens everyone around them. This horror is a great idea, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, so we’re eager to see how it goes.
6. Play Dead
Play Dead tells the story of a student who decides to fake her death so that she can retrieve a piece of evidence from the morgue and prove her brother’s innocence. But when she arrives, she finds out that the coroner is using the business to sell body parts.
7. Evil Dead Rise
Evil Dead Rise is an upcoming horror movie about two sisters fighting to survive the flesh-possessing demons known as Deadites and save their family. This is the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise, so if you’re a fan, get ready for the sequel.
8. Saw 10
Another exciting sequel that’s coming in 2023 is Saw 10. Unfortunately, the plot remains unknown, but we’re sure the movie will continue where the previous installment left off, bringing new mysterious and twisted traps to the big screens.
9. The Strangers
If you’re a fan of the original The Strangers movie, you will be happy to hear that there’s a new remake coming our way. This remake will expand the world of The Strangers even further as we watch yet another couple being terrorized by masked strangers.
10. The Boogeyman
Last but not least, The Boogeyman is an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying short story. The movie follows a young girl who finds herself and her brother haunted by a menacing presence after the tragic death of their mother. Since they cannot get their grieving father to help out, they are left alone to deal with these scary events.