Exploring Life’s What-Ifs: 174 Funny Hypothetical Questions

You know the deal with funny hypothetical questions, right? The ones based on supposition, and not facts, used to elicit opinions and beliefs about what-if scenarios or “if you had to choose” questions that just don’t exist. This is probably why they are some of the most interesting questions ever, at least in our opinion. And if you agree, you’ll find this article thoroughly amusing.
Funny hypothetical questions work so well as conversation starters, whether you know the people you’re dishing them out to or not. However, be sure to read the room beforehand. Choose the exact right one out of the best hypothetical scenario questions anyone has ever thought of!
Check our top picks of good hypothetical questions to ask anyone at any time, and once you are done, give your vote for the best questions. Share this article with your friends as an indirect form of asking them funny hypothetical questions.
#1 Hypothetical Questions To Break The Ice
If all of a sudden, all animals could talk, would you still eat meat?
#2
Would you take something that removes your body’s need for sleep if it was given to you?
#3
If you had the chance, would you want to be pain-free for the rest of your life?
#4
What animated world would you want to live in for a day?
#5
If you had a dollar every time you apologized for something you did, what thing you would do would make you the richest?
#6
You can choose anyone in the world to become friends with, who would you choose?
#7
If you could get away with a crime, what crime would you commit, and why?
#8
You can time travel. What one event would you like to go back and witness?
#9
You find a book and as you keep reading it, you discover it’s actually about your life. You get to the point where you are right now (reading the book), do you flip the page and keep reading or do you stop?
#10
Would you take a weekend job for 20k a year to be a human scarecrow and chase birds from fields?
#11
If you were able to throw a party and money wasn’t an issue, what kind of party would you throw?
#12
If you had a clone of yourself, what would you want it to do?
#13
What would you do if you were given the chance to go into outer space?
#14
What would you teach if you had no choice but to teach?
#15 Thought-Provoking Hypothetical Questions With A Humorous Twist
Would you visit Jurassic Park if it was real?
#16
If hide and seek were a major sport in the Olympics, what would it be like?
#17
What if humans were twice as intelligent?
#18
If anyone killed your pet, what’s the first thing you would do?
#19
If you were a famous person, how would you handle it?
#20
Would you live your life differently if you knew no one would judge you no matter what you did?
#21
What would you do if you were walking in the forest and saw a wolf?
#22
Would you wish to travel to the future and be present at your own funeral?
#23
You’ve gone missing and your family and friends discover that you’ve joined a cult. What type of cult is it?
#24
How would the world be different if advertising didn’t exist?
#25
What amusement park do you wish existed?
#26
If you had to suffer through a massive natural disaster but could choose which disaster to face, which would you choose?
#27
What would you do if money didn’t matter?
#28
Would you go three months without shaving, brushing your teeth, or using deodorant for $55,000?
#29
How would the world be different if everyone were incapable of lying?
#30
If you weren’t related to your brothers and sisters, would you still be friends with them?
#31
What would the world be like if babies were born knowing about everything we already know as adults?
#32
How would the world change if animals could talk?
#33
If your tears could cure cancer in one person, what would you do?
#34
What would you do if you were suddenly given world-class hacking knowledge and ability?
#35
If androids were a thing, how do you think people would treat them?
#36
If 2020 was a movie, what would be the title be?
#37
What would you do if you were the ruler of a country for a day?
#38
What would you do if you were suddenly poor and homeless?
#39
What would you ask your future self in the year 2050 if you could just ask one question?
#40 Lighthearted Hypothetical Questions For Everyday Fun
What would you sell your soul for if you could really sell it to the devil?
#41
If you could live in anyone’s head for an hour, who would you choose and why?
#42
What would be your dream last meal? What’s on the dinner menu this time?
#43
Would you dare to give up true love for a million dollars?
#44
You can spend a day as the opposite sex. What do you get up to?
#45
You’re outside a bank when a robber runs outside. He passes you $10,000 to keep quiet. You’re guaranteed no repercussions. Would you keep it?
#46
If you found a friendly alien in the woods, what would you do?
#47
If a movie was made about your life, what situation would be the climax of it?
#48
If you had to invent a new flavor of ice cream – one that doesn’t exist – what would it be?
#49
If you could pick a sixth sense to have, which one would it be?
#50
If every person would have a conspiracy theory made about them, what would be yours?
#51 Outrageous Hypothetical Questions You’ve Never Considered
If you had to put all your money into a single asset, which one would you choose?
#52
If you were elected president of the United States, what would you do your first day in office?
#53
Who would you choose if the world was ending tomorrow and you had just one person you could choose to be with?
#54
What fashion trend would you start if you were a fashion icon?
#55
What invention would you undo?
#56
Would you choose to become more knowledgeable if it meant you were largely unhappier?
#57
If you could design a planet, what would your perfect planet look like?
#58
If you were offered $50,000 to dance for 2 minutes with no music in front of a stadium full of people, would you do it? What type of dancing would you do?
#59
If you could body swap with any person for 24 hours, who would you choose?
#60
If you were tasked with redesigning your country’s flag, how would you change it?
#61 Quick And Silly Hypothetical Questions To Spark Laughter
If your life was made into a movie which actor would play you?
#62
If aliens took over and humans were put into zoos, what would you want in your zoo enclosure?
#63
If you could get every country and every person in the world to work on one project or goal, what would it be?
#64
What would you do if you wake up and see yourself in wonderland?
#65
If you had to be renamed after one of the planets in the solar system, which would you pick?
#66
What would you do if you found out that you were adopted?
#67
If you could be one age forever, what age would you choose?
#68
What would you do if you bumped into Harry Styles on the street?
#69
What two animals would you like to switch the sounds they make?
#70
If you could eliminate one thing from your daily schedule, what would it be and why?
#71 Deep Yet Funny Hypothetical Questions To Get You Thinking
What would you do if you found out you could stop time?
#72
What would you do if you were swimming and lost your bathing suit?
#73
What would you do if you had two weeks free to do anything you wanted?
#74
If you were abducted by aliens, would you tell anybody?
#75
What would be the mission and who would be the members of your secret society if you could start one?
#76
What would you say if the world is actually listening?
#77
What would you do in the evolution of the human body if you could?
#78
Which company would you choose if you could be the CEO of any company?
#79
Would you leave your name and address if your car bumped with another car and no one witnessed it?
#80
Which of your friends would you choose as your sidekick if you were a superhero?
#81
What would your name be if you were a celebrity for a day?
#82
What would the sign on your door say if you were a consultant?
#83
Would you want to know if it turned out you were in a coma and your whole life had been a dream?
#84
Who would you call on the phone if you were about to be killed and could only say goodbye to one person? And what would you say to him or her?
#85
If you could know the truth behind any secret or mystery, which would it be?
#86
Who would you most like to haunt you?
#87
What fantasy creature would you like to bring to life?
#88
If you were invisible for a day. Where would you go?
#89
What product would you stockpile if you discovered they were going to stop selling?
#90
You have the task to get the cashier to give you a weird look. What three things would you buy at a grocery store?
#91
If human beings were born with an item, which one would be yours?
#92
If you could be famous for any reason, what reason would you like it to be?
#93
If aliens promised to take you on a tour around the whole Universe but you could never come back again to Earth, would you go?
#94
If you could own any social media platform, which one would it be and what would you change about it?
#95 Hypothetical Questions For Couples To Explore Each Other’s Minds
If happiness has a flavor, what would it taste like?
#96
If your brain was a room, what would it look like inside?
#97
You have to go back to medieval times and you can only take one object from our times. What object would it be?
#98
If you could time-travel and meet your parents before you were born, what would you say to them?
#99
What would you do if you could make one illegal thing legal and one legal thing illegal?
#100
If you were a farmer, and you learned the animals were plotting against you, how would you gain their trust? Which animals would you appeal to first?
#101
How long do you think you’d survive if shipments of food stopped entirely?
#102
If you owned a bar or a coffee shop, what would you name it, and how would you make it different from the competition?
#103
If you could be reborn in any country as any gender or race, what would you choose?
#104
What weird thing would you normalize if you could?
#105
What would you do if you were told you could never leave your house?
#106
If you could designate a new holiday, what holiday would you create and what month would it appear on the calendar?
#107
If you were head of product development at a major fast food chain, what food abomination would you create?
#108
What would be the most interesting or exciting thing to make a floor in a house out of?
#109
If you could control your dreams, what would you dream about?
#110
Your superpower is that you can give phobias to people, what fun and interesting things would you make people afraid of?
#111
If you could change what people say after someone sneezes, what would be the funniest thing for people to say?
#112
What would be the cutest non-conventional military unit that would still function as an effective fighting unit?
#113
If you could accomplish simple tasks while sleeping and still get a good night’s sleep, what would you want your body to do while you were sleeping?
#114
If all animals became as intelligent as humans and were miraculously able to speak, what jobs would be well suited to which animals?
#115
What would you do if love is something you buy from the market?
#116
What would you do someone finds out your biggest secret?
#117
What would you do if you weren’t afraid?
#118
What would you do if you saw a unicorn in a rarely explored forest?
#119
What would you do if you got too drunk and cheated on your partner?
#120 Group-Friendly Hypothetical Questions For Game Nights Or Parties
If you were on death row but could choose any way to be executed as long as you died within a couple of days, how would you want to die?
#121
If you could have complete knowledge of any five things, what would you want to know?
#122
What animal would be the cutest if it was the size of a chihuahua?
#123
If you were to pick one luxury item that you can never sell, what would you pick?
#124
Do you think humans would win a war against aliens?
#125
What would you do if you weren’t allowed anymore to make your own decisions and had to choose a person to make them for you? What person would you choose?
#126
If you could domesticate one wild animal, which animal would you choose?
#127
If reincarnation was real, what would you want to come back as?
#128
What would you do if you were stuck in an elevator with a stranger who has extreme claustrophobia?
#129
If someone offered you 1000 dollars every time they punched you in the face, how many times would you want to be hit?
#130
If you could speak to one person from history, who would it be, and what would you want to tell or ask them?
#131
If the world would die tomorrow, but you could sacrifice yourself to save it, would you do it?
#132
You have the option to bring one extinct animal back from the dead. Which would you choose and why?
#133
If you could remove one company from the world, which one would you choose?
#134
How would you handle a situation at work where you were asked to execute a task that went against your morals?
#135
What would you do if you made a strong recommendation in a meeting, but your coworkers disagreed?
#136
Do you believe that if all land was connected, the world would be a better place?
#137
What car would you turn into if you were a transformer?
#138
How would you handle it if your friend resisted a new idea or policy you introduced?
#139
If you could learn any skill you want in the world without trying, which one would you pick?
#140 Clever Hypothetical Questions That Lead To Unexpected Answers
What dog breed would you be if you become one?
#141
What would I learn about you if I had the opportunity to speak with someone who disliked you?
#142
Do you think you’d be able to pull a sock out of your mouth without using your hands or feet?
#143
Who would you want as a mentor if you had the opportunity, and why?
#144
Who would play the lead role in your life if it were a sitcom?
#145
What questions would you ask if you were the interviewer instead of the interviewee of a certain company?
#146
You can go back in time and uninvent something. What invention would you erase from history?
#147
If every time you entered a room, you had entrance music. What would be the song?
#148
If your girlfriend was a florist and chocolate didn’t exist, what would you buy her to say you’re sorry?
#149
If you could teach your pet a phrase? What would you want it to say?
#150
If you had to live in a TV show for one week, which show would you choose?
#151
You’re the sixth member of the spice girls, what is your spice handle?
#152
If you could be a fly on the wall of any restricted place, what would that place be?
#153
If you could bring back any cancelled TV show, what would it be?
#154
If you had the power to turn an unhealthy food or drink into healthy, which one would you pick?
#155
If your life had its own national anthem, what would it be?
#156 The Best Hypothetical Questions To Laugh, Bond, And Debate Over
Would you give up your first-world perks of living in a third-world country if you knew you’d be happy?
#157
If you were an animated character, which would you be and why?
#158
If you could start this year all over again, what would you do differently?
#159
If you could choose anyone you wanted to add to the family, who would you want to be a member and why?
#160
If there was one animal you could choose to talk to, which one would you want?
#161
What genre of film best describes your current status in life?
#162
If you were required by law to get a full body tattoo, what would you get tattooed over your entire body?
#163
What futuristic thing from a sci-fi movie or book do you really wish existed right now?
#164
If you had to get a tail, what tail would you want and what would you use it for?
#165
How would you change how you acted if you knew 100% that the world was a simulation?
#166
What would you do if there were no weekends?
#167
What would you do if your worst enemy becomes the boss in your place of work?
#168
What would you do if your friend steals from you?
#169
Which mask would you like if you had to wear one for the rest of your life?
#170
What would you do if a time traveller told you that you will become president ten years from now?
#171
You are doomed to be haunted by a ghost for the rest of your life. However, you can choose which dead person the ghost is. Who would you choose as your ghost?
#172
If you had to replace shaking hands with a new greeting instead of shaking hands what it would be?
#173
If you could be famous on one social media platform, what would you pick?
#174
You can choose one celebrity to kiss, one to marry, and one to kill. Who are they?
Follow Us