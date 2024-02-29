Kelsey Asbille: Bio, Facts, & Why the Yellowstone Star Changed Her Name

Kelsey Asbille got an early start in the performing arts and after several years in the entertainment industry, she remains one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood. The amazing American actress is perhaps best known for her performances in Yellowstone as Monica (2018-present), One Tree Hill as Gigi Silveri (2005-2009), and Pair of Kings as Mikayla Makoola (2010–2013). While One Tree Hill‘s Gigi was her breakout role, playing Mikayla on Pair of Kings launched her to the limelight.
Another role that put her name on the map is her portrayal of Teen Wolf‘s Tracy Stewart from 2015 to 2016. For getting an early start, Kelsey Asbille has accomplished so much quickly. Her acting career which took off in 2005 on the set of One Tree Hill has yielded over 24 credits and the actress is not done yet. Over the years, Asbille has evolved from the 13-year-old actress introduced to television audiences in 2005 to a beautiful woman still delivering stellar performances. Continue reading to learn more interesting facts about the Yellowstone star.
Kelsey Asbille’s Father Is Chinese
Kelsey Asbille was born on September 9, 1991, to Dr. James C. Chow and Jean Chow. Her father, Dr. Chow is a retired United States Air National Guard Brigadier General. While born in Columbia, South Carolina, Asbille has Chinese ancestry from her father. However, being raised in the States made it difficult to embrace her Chinese heritage. However, she has continued in her efforts to study traditional Chinese characters and be fluent in Mandarin Chinese.
Kelsey Asbille was born as the oldest of three children. She has a younger brother and a younger sister. So far, she is the only family member in the spotlight. Though Asbille’s parents don’t have any entertainment background, they supported her passion for the arts from an early stage.
She Sparked Major Criticism With Her Claims Of Being Part Cherokee
Kelsey Asbille ruffled a few feathers with her claims of having an Eastern Band Cherokee background. The assertion comes after she was cast in Native American roles between 2017 and 2018 in the film Wind River and the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. According to the actress, playing an indigenous woman felt natural due to her Cherokee roots but the tribe begged to differ. A statement issued by the tribe explained that they have no record of her as a descendant.
She Studied Human Rights at Columbia University
Growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, Kelsey Asbille graduated from Hammond School where she finished her high school diploma. The actress began showing interest in the performing arts early in life, starting with dancing as a child. She also honed her dancing skills by attending dance classes. After high school, Asbille proceeded to Columbia University to study Human Rights. Asbille mostly resides in Los Angeles to aid her career exploits and spends time in New York.
Kelsey Asbille Was In a Relationship With English Actor William Moseley
Kelsey Asbille has been in a few high-profile relationships. In 2012, she began a relationship with English actor William Moseley whom she met while filming Run. However, they broke up in 2018 and the actress has continued to keep her private life away from the spotlight. Before Moseley, she reportedly dated her Den Brother co-star Hutch Dano in 2009 and was romantically linked to another actor named Ethan Peck.
Before Fame, Kelsey Asbille Gained Acting Experience In Community Theater
Kelsey Asbille’s initial acting experiences were garnered by performing in community theatre plays. Her journey into the performing arts began at a young age when she became interested in dance. She also performed in school plays before joining community theater groups. Asbille performed in different places, including Italy as a member of the Hammond Select Ensemble.
She launched her screen acting career in 2005 with the recurring role of Gigi Silveri on One Tree Hill. Kelsey Asbille was propelled to mainstream fame with her main role as Mikayla Makoola on Pair of Kings from 2010 to 2013. She has been appearing as Monica Dutton on Yellowstone since 2018. Her big screen career began with a small role in My Sweet Misery in 2009. She has appeared in bigger projects such as The Amazing Spider-Man, The Wine of Summer, and Wind River.
Why Kelsey Asbille Dropped Her Last Name Chow
Most of her roles are credited as Kelsey Chow except for a few in projects such as Yellowstone and Wind River. However, Kelsey Asbille decided to drop her family name (Chow) in favor of Asbille because she didn’t want to limit her reach in the industry. She felt that using ‘Chow’ as her last name would typecast her into playing Chinese woman roles. Get interesting facts about the Yellowstone TV show and spin-off.
