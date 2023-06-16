To thrive in the entertainment industry, it helps to be versatile and also to back it up with an aura that exudes confidence. Needless to say, actor Staz Nair seems to be doing this just right. Armed with these qualities, Nair has set up his career for undeniable success. He played the main character Rocky in the television film The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again. He also played Dax-Baron, who morphs into the supervillain Doomsday in Krypton.
While many recognize him for his role in Game of Thrones as Qhono, there are a few facts and aspects of Nair’s life that remain relatively unknown. Nair’s talent has begun attracting the attention it deserves. Naturally, his prospects for a great career are quite evident. Here is a look at some facts about the rising star that is Staz Nair.
1. Staz Nair Is a British Actor
Staz Nair was born in London, England, and has a fascinating heritage that reflects the tapestry of his ancestry. While born and raised in London, Nair’s roots trace back to his Indian Malayali and Russian descent. Nair’s father is from Kochi, a city in southwest India’s coastal Kerala state. Meanwhile, his mother is Russian. As a British actor, Staz Nair represents the rich and diverse talent that the United Kingdom contributes to showbiz.
2. He Played William Dey in Supergirl
Nair played William Dey in Seasons 5 and 6 of the superhero drama television series Supergirl. His character Dey is a news reporter at Catco Worldwide Media. He happens to be undercover at the London Times to investigate Andrea Rojas. Supergirl, based on the DC Comics character – Supergirl, is centered around Kara Danvers. The Kryptonian makes the courageous decision to unveil her extraordinary abilities. She further assumed the role of National City’s formidable protector.
3. He Was Part of the Band Times Red
Nair was part of the band Times Red, which competed in the reality singing competition The X Factor. The band consisted of three members: Staz Nair, Scott Ritchie, and Luke White. Times Red auditioned for The X Factor in 2012. Altogether, they made it through to the boot camp stage of the competition. Their energetic performances and harmonious vocals impressed both the judges and the audience, earning them a dedicated fanbase.
Although the band did not progress further in the competition, their time on the show served as a platform to gain exposure. Staz Nair’s part in Times Red marked an essential chapter in his journey as a performer. it further paved the way for his subsequent ventures in acting and modeling.
4. He Has a Thriving Modeling Career
One thing Nair has always got going for him is his smashing looks. With his charismatic presence and well-sculpted physique, Nair has captured the attention of the fashion industry. He has worked with renowned brands and graced the pages of prestigious magazines. His modeling portfolio includes campaigns for brands like ASOS and Tommy Hilfiger, where he has showcased his versatility as a model. By seamlessly transitioning between acting and modeling, Staz Nair has demonstrated his versatility and adaptability as a performer
5. He Has a Prominent Role in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon
With his rising stock, Nair is set to have probably his biggest role in a movie in Zack Snyder‘s epic space opera film Rebel Moon. He scored the role of Tarak – a character Snyder says was inspired heavily by Conan the Barbarian. With an unusual ability to communicate with animals, Tarak plays a key role in the battle against the Mother World’s forces. Rebel Moon is centered around a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent Balisarius.
6. Staz Nair Got Married In 2023
In a celebration of love and commitment, Staz Nair embraced a new chapter in his personal life as he tied the knot in 2023. Surrounded by family and friends, the talented actor, singer, and model exchanged vows with Portuguese Architect Joana Tavira marking a milestone filled with happiness and cherished memories. While it was an intimate wedding with details concealed from the media, it is clear that with the support and love of his partner, Nair is embarking on this new chapter with enthusiasm and optimism.