Sydney Sweeney: Age, Career, and Personal Life Explored

Sydney Bernice Sweeney is an American actress, mostly known for her role in the hit American teen drama series Euphoria. Sweeney is also known for her work in a range of TV shows in 2018, from the American comedy-drama series, Everything Sucks!, to playing the role of Emaline in Bruce Miller’s The Handmaid’s Tale. She also featured in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019.
In 2022, Sweeney’s role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria earned her an Emmy award nomination. Interestingly, she was also nominated for her role in the comedy-drama anthology series, The White Lotus. She also gained praise for her role as Reality Winner in the 2023 American crime-drama film Reality.
Sydney Sweeney Was Born in Washington
Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997, in Spokane, Washington and raised in a rural lakeside home that her family has inhabited for five generations. She attended Saint George’s School in her hometown, Spokane. She is the daughter of Lisa (née Mudd) Sweeney, who is a former criminal defence lawyer, and Steven Sweeney, a healthcare professional. In an interview with Dread Central, she stated that she comes from a religious family.
Growing up Sweeney was involved in quite a number of sports including soccer, skiing, golf, and mixed martial arts, as well as performing arts, such as ballet. Initially, Sydney Sweeney’s parents did not completely believe in her dreams of becoming an actress and this hindered her from starting her career much earlier. When she was 12 years old, she wanted to audition to be an extra in an independent horror film Zombies of Mass Destruction that was shooting in her town. In an attempt to convince her parents to let her audition, she presented them with a five-year business plan. A few years down the line the Sweeneys relocated to Los Angeles, California, when she was 14 years old to further pursue her acting career.
She Started Her Career At A Young Age
From a young age, Sydney Sweeney was determined to make a name for herself in the industry. Over the years she has made guest appearances in a number of television series such as shows such as Heroes (2009), Criminal Minds (2009), 90210 (2010), Grey’s Anatomy (2014) and Pretty Little Liars (2017). Then in 2018, Sweeney was featured in the American comedy-drama series, Everything Sucks! playing the role of Emaline Addario. The series was not very successful as it was cancelled on April 6, 2018, by Netflix after the first season. In the same year, she also featured in the psychological thriller TV series, Sharp Objects as well as the thriller film Under the Silver Lake and had a recurring role as Eden Blaine in the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.
The following year also proved to be a busy year for Sweeney as she made appearances in the film Clementine, the comedy film Big Time Adolescence, and the comedy-drama film by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the same year, she landed a role in the hit American teen drama TV series, Euphoria. Her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria eventually turned out to be her breakout role earning her a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2022. Then in 2021, she starred in the satirical drama anthology series, The White Lotus, which follows the misadventures of the White Lotus Resort employees and their guests. Also for her role in The White Lotus, she was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2022.
Sydney Sweeney Is Currently Engaged
The American actress leads a very busy life outside of her work as an actress. She is known for being an avid skier and also has a German shepherd and Dalmatian mix dog named Tank, who she adopted when she was a teenager and has had him ever since. In 2018, Sweeney was rumored to be in a relationship with Chicago-based restaurant owner Jonathan Davino, who is reportedly 13 years older than Sydney. The rumours of their relationships turned out to be true. The couple have been engaged since February 2022.
Sydney Sweeney Owns a Production Company
In 2020, Sweeney launched her production company Fifty-Fifty Films. She started the company to create opportunities for female authors, screenwriters, and producers. Sweeney shared in a recent interview with Teen Vogue why adapting the stories of first-time female authors and up-and-coming screenwriters is so important to her. The company has already started working on its first project, The Players Table. This project is based on author Jessica Goodman’s murder-mystery novel They Wish They Were Us and it is going to be an HBO series. Sweeney and the singer Halsey are expected to feature in the show’s leading roles.