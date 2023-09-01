The Hobbit Cast: A Comprehensive Guide and Where They Are Now

Peter Jackson‘s The Hobbit trilogy is a spinoff to his Oscar-winning trilogy, The Lord of the Rings. The plot focuses on Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), a hobbit who is enlisted by wizard Gandalf to help dwarves reclaim their homeland, Erebor, from the dragon Smaug. While the story of The Hobbit precedes that of The Lord of the Rings, Jackson includes key LOTR characters in each installment of the trilogy.
These characters, such as Legolas, Galadriel, and Gandalf, add depth and familiarity to the story, creating a seamless bridge between the two trilogies. Despite criticism over the pacing and addition of new storylines, The Hobbit trilogy still manages to capture the magic and adventure of Middle-earth, making it a worthy addition to Jackson’s cinematic universe. So, let’s take a deep dive into the eclectic cast of The Hobbit and catch up with where they are now.
Martin Freeman as Bilbo
Martin Freeman was born on September 8, 1971, in Aldershot, Hampshire, England. He got his start on the hit sitcom, The Office, where he played the character of Tim Canterbury opposite Ricky Gervais. Following the success of The Office, Freeman went on to star in the BBC hit series, Sherlock, playing Dr. John Watson. However, Freeman as later cast as the hero in The Hobbit trilogy and it was his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins that catapulted him to worldwide fame.
Freeman first portrayed the character in 2012 in the first installment of the trilogy titled The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. He then reprised the role in the two subsequent sequels. Today, Martin Freeman is considered a highly respected actor, with many award-winning performances in both film and television. In 2023, he is set to star opposite Jacob Tremblay in the horror picture, Queen of Bones. Furthermore, he is set to return in BBC’s acclaimed crime drama, The Responder.
Ian McKellen as Gandalf
Ian McKellen was born on May 25, 1939, in Burnley, Lancashire, England. He is widely regarded as one of the finest actors to come out of England, having established a reputation for his strong stage performances as well as his work in film and television. McKellen is perhaps most famous for his portrayal of the wizard Gandalf in two Peter Jackson trilogies – The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit.
His portrayal of the character was so iconic that it became difficult to imagine anyone else playing the role. Thanks to his powerful and nuanced performances, Ian McKellen has become a beloved figure in the world of acting, garnering numerous awards and accolades throughout his long and illustrious career. In 2023, he will star alongside Mark Strong in the mystery drama, The Critic.
Cate Blanchett as Galadriel
Cate Blanchett was born on May 14, 1969 in Ivanhoe, Victoria, Australia. She is widely considered to be one of the greatest actresses of all time, with two Academy Awards to boast this. She is perhaps most famous for her role as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This rendition cemented her place as a highly respected actress in Hollywood. Galadriel is one of the oldest and most powerful elves in Middle Earth, and serves as a wise and supportive ally to the Fellowship during their quest. Blanchett brilliantly portrayed the character, capturing both her mystical and maternal qualities. Later, she reprised her role in The Hobbit trilogy, where her character plays a more pivotal role.
Cate Blanchett‘s talent has been recognized time and time again, and in 2023, she received her eighth Oscar nomination for her tour-de-force performance in Tár. Her incredible range and powerful performances continue to captivate audiences and inspire future generations of actors. She is set to star in Eli Roth‘s Borderlands adaptation in 2024.
Andy Serkis as Gollum
Andy Serkis is a highly accomplished and renowned actor in the film industry, particularly in the field of voice acting. He has become one of the leading voice actors of all time, with notable roles in several blockbuster film franchises, including The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Planet of the Apes. Among his many memorable performances, his portrayal of the conflicted and tortured character of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies stand out as his most iconic to date. Serkis’ exceptional ability to bring complex characters to life through his voice acting and motion capture performances has solidified his status as a true cinematic talent. Serkis is set to voice the character Haddock in the continuation of Tintin.
Richard Armitage as Thorin
Richard Armitage was born on August 22, 1971, in Leicester, England. He is best known for his iconic role as Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy. His portrayal of the dwarf leader, Thorin, earned him critical acclaim and cemented his status as a talented actor. He brought tremendous depth, emotion, and grit to the role, capturing the character’s complexity with ease.
As of 2023, The Hobbit star has been cast in five upcoming projects listed on his official IMDB page. He is set to star alongside Helena Bonham Carter in the TV series, David Copperfield. Additionally, he will forefront Rebecca Snow‘s biopic, The Boy in the Woods.
Graham McTavish as Dwalin
Graham McTavish was born on January 4th, 1961, in Glasgow, Scotland. He became prominent in the late ’80s, with his notable appearances in TV series like Red Dwarf, and The Bill. However, he is well known for his outstanding performances in movies such as Rambo, and Rocky Balboa.
Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for his versatility and ability to adapt to different roles. But his most renowned role, however, comes with Dwalin, the fierce-looking dwarf that he brought to life on the big screen in The Hobbit trilogy. Dwalin is one of the thirteen dwarves who accompany Bilbo Baggins on his journey in The Hobbit. He is the brother of Balin, another dwarf in the company. Dwalin is as a fierce warrior and skilled fighter, wielding a heavy axe in battle. He is also known for his loyalty to Thorin, the leader of the dwarves. Mctavish has also had notable roles in hit series like House of the Dragon, and The Witcher. Furthermore, he is set to star opposite Anne Heche in the horror movie, Chasing Nightmares.
Aidan Turner as Kili
Aidan Turner is a renowned actor from Irish origin, born on June 19, 1983, in Dublin, Ireland. He discovered his passion for acting early on and pursued it with dedication. One of his most notable roles is that of Ross Poldark in the BBC television series, Poldark, a period drama set in 18th-century Cornwall. Turner’s portrayal of Poldark earned him critical acclaim and established him as one of the most popular actors in the UK.
Turner has also appeared in several other popular TV shows, such as Being Human, and Desperate Romantics. In addition to his TV work, he appeared in numerous movies, including The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-14), where he played the role of Kíli, one of the dwarves on a quest to reclaim their homeland from the dragon Smaug. When speaking with The Irish Examiner, Turner credited his role as Kili as a major launching pad, saying: “I had no idea my part would be as big as it was and I am really proud and super happy.”