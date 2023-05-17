6 Scenes In House Of The Dragon Left To Viewer’s Imagination

House of the Dragon was based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, but certain additions and subtractions were necessary to adapt the novel’s story to TV properly. Even George R.R. Martin, brought on as co-creator of the series, has admitted some of these changes were better suited for the show.
Much like in Fire & Blood, there are scenes in House of the Dragon with open endings. Although the novel sometimes throws more light on these scenes, House of the Dragon leaves them open to viewers’ interpretations because of running time constraints. These are 6 scenes in House of the Dragon season 1 left to viewers’ imagination.
1. Prince Daemon Killing The Crabfeeder
In the second episode of HOTD season 1, viewers are introduced to the character of the Crabfeeder, Prince-Admiral Craghas Drahar. Episode three begins with a three-year time jump with Corlys Velaryon and Prince Daemon‘s alliance still battling to take control of the Stepstones and defeat the Crabfeeder. Knowing his brother, King Viserys, has chosen to send reinforcement, Daemon chooses to take matters into his own hands to prove himself. Daemon uses himself as bait to lure the Triarchy soldiers out of their caves.
Somehow, an angry Daemon manages to evade flying arrows and kill several soldiers before being saved by the Velaryon army. Daemon goes into the cave to find the Crabfeeder. Daemon emerges, covered in blood, with a severed upper body of the Crabfeeder, winning the battle. The Crabfeeder was introduced as a worthy adversary able to disrupt Westerosi shipping lanes and hold off a Corlys and Daemon alliance for three years. Yet, not much is shown about his fighting abilities other than the fact that Daemon cuts off his right hand and his body in half, revealing his insides.
2. Prince Daemon Walking Away From Rhaenyra At The Brothel
Unarguably one of the weirdest scenes in House of the Dragon season 1. Daemon takes Rhaenyra, in the cover of night, to the street of silk, famous for its brothels. When things get steamy between Daemon and Rhaenyra, an upset Daemon storms off, leaving Rhaenyra in the brothel. Daemon’s reason for his actions is more or less speculation, even for the showrunners. Known for his unpredictability, Daemon seducing his niece Rhaenyra isn’t all that surprising. His reason for walking away is left entirely to viewers’ interpretations. One such interpretation was he only wanted to get back at his brother, King Viserys. He ensured they removed their masks before the seduction, knowing the information would somehow get back to the King. Another interpretation could be he felt what he was doing was wrong, but storming off makes it unlikely. Whatever the reason, it’s entirely up to viewers to decide.
3. Prince Daemon’s Encounter With Lady Rhea Royce In The Vale
The opening scene of episode 5, introduces Daemon’s wife, Lady Rhea Royce. Daemon startles Lady Rhea’s horse causing it to fall backward and crush her. Paralyzed from the fall, Daemon walks towards her with a stone in hand. Later in the episode, viewers learn of Lady Rhea’s death from falling off her horse. While it’s evident that Daemon was the one who startled the horse, the scene cuts off and doesn’t show if he killed her. The scene leaves several unanswered questions as to whether Daemon’s actions were premeditated or if he took advantage of the opportunity. Daemon was able to deny murdering Lady Rhea, which could easily point to the fact he didn’t use the stone to bludgeon her to death. Lady Rhea’s cause of death seemed to have been from falling off her horse.
4. Ser Laenor Velaryon’s Inability To Impregnate Princess Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon episode 6 opens with a 10-year time jump with Rhaenyra giving birth to her third child and son. It doesn’t take long to know neither of the children looks like her husband, Ser Laenor. The marriage pact made between Rhaenyra and Laenor factored in the clause of producing heirs while freeing themselves to pursue their lovers. However, it would seem only the later part of the agreement was fulfilled since Ser Harwin Strong fathered all Rhaenyra’s children. It’s not clear why Ser Laenor couldn’t impregnate Rhaenyra. If he was impotent, he would have voiced it out to Rhaenyra during the agreement. Rhaenyra also already knew he was gay before agreeing to the contract to produce heirs. Why Laenor could not father any children with Rhaenyra is open to viewers’ imaginations.
5. Consequences For Ser Criston Cole Bludgeoning Ser Joffrey Lonmouth To Death
Ser Criston Cole got away with a lot of things in House of the Dragon season 1. However, none comes close to killing Ser Joffrey Lonmouth in front of many witnesses. Just as Ser Criston Cole was a Knight in House Targaryen, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth was a Knight in House Velaryon. No one at the betrothal celebration knew what transpired between Ser Cole and Ser Lonmouth, but it seemed no one cared. In the presence of the King, Ser Cole interrupted a ceremony with guests with no apparent threat to Rhaenyra or the King and got away with it. The next episode, episode 6, opens with the 10-year jump that sees Ser Cole as Queen Alicent’s personal guard. Viewers know Ser Cole’s anger towards Rhaenyra is at its highest but fails to establish if Ser Cole received any rebuke or punishment for his actions at the betrothal celebration.
6. Lord Corlys Velaryon’s Injury
Episode 8 begins with another six-year time jump. Viewers are told Corlys is injured while fighting in the Stepstones. His wife, Princess Rhaenys, hasn’t seen him for that long. His injuries seemed fatal since his younger brother, Ser Vaemond Velaryon, petitions King Viserys to make him heir to Driftmark. The nature of his illness isn’t explained on the show. However, Corlys fully recovers at the end of the show and swears allegiance to Rhaenyra. Corlys’ illness and miraculous healing in House of the Dragon season 1 are open to viewers’ interpretations.
