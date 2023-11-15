Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Fargo Season 5

Fargo landed on FX in 2014 and reinvented the crime genre in television. Although the series borrows its name and feel from the Oscar-winning Coen Brothers movie, it serves up a totally unique television experience. Each seasons starts with absolute carnage and allows the viewers to witness the violent, spiralling aftermath that follows.
After a three-year hiatus, Fargo Season 5 will return on November 21, 2023. Although the intrinsic plot details are being kept under wraps, the official synopsis details how the season will be set in 2019 and revolve around a foiled kidnapping. So, as we eagerly anticipate its release, let’s explore the star-studded cast of Fargo Season 5.
Juno Temple as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon
Juno Temple, born on July 21, 1989, in London, England, has emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Her exceptional talent and versatility have garnered critical acclaim, establishing her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Temple’s breakthrough came when she portrayed the young Queen Anne in the 2006 drama film, Notes on a Scandal, impressing both audiences and critics with her maturity and nuanced performance at such a young age. Since then, she has flawlessly transitioned between a wide range of roles, from innocent and vulnerable characters in films like Atonement, and Wild Child to more complex and emotionally challenging roles such as the troubled Dottie Smith in Killer Joe.
In Fargo Season 5, Temple takes on the lead role of Dorothy Lyon, a woman who tries to hide her past from her husband, while also becoming involved in a kidnapping plot gone drastically awry. To that, she gains the attention the local sheriff, Roy Tillman. What likely follows is a series of cover ups and mishaps, which based on previous seasons, will undoubtedly result in murder.
Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman
Jon Hamm was born on March 10, 1971, in St. Louis, Missouri. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has conquered a multitude of roles, exhibiting his incredible versatility as an actor. Hamm rose to fame with his iconic portrayal of Don Draper in the critically acclaimed television series Mad Men, which earned him numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award. However, Hamm’s talent extends far beyond the dramatic realm as he effortlessly transitions into comedy. For example, his standout guest appearance in Curb Your Enthusiasm showcased his comedic chops, and opened up new avenues.
Judging by the official trailer for Fargo Season 5, Hamm is set to take a forefronting role as Roy Tillman. A sturn sheriff of a small town, he claims that “there is no one on God’s green earth who is a greater enforcer of the law”. So, it appears the season will see Tillman attempt to capture the illusive Dorothy as he becomes embroiled in murder and conspiracy. However, in typical Fargo fashion, it is likely that Tillman has some skeletons in the closet himself.
Joe Keery as Gator Tillman
Joe Keery rose to fame after starring in the smash hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. Serving as a key character throughout the show’s 5 season run, Keery has since become an established actor outside of the show. To that, he will take on a supporting role in Fargo Season 5. In the show, Keery stars as Gator Tillman, the wayward son to Roy, who constantly battles with the strain of trying to please such a powerful man. From an official teaser clip, it appears Gator involves himself in the troubles, wearing his father’s sheriff jacket and equipping himself with a pair of binoculars.
Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon
Jennifer Jason Leigh is an immensely talented and versatile actress who rose to fame in the early 1990s with her captivating performances in movies like Buried Alive and Single White Female. Her ability to embody complex and intriguing characters quickly established her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. However, it was in 2015 that Leigh experienced a career resurgence that solidified her status as a true powerhouse. Her portrayal of Daisy Domergue in Quentin Tarantino‘s The Hateful Eight showcased her exceptional range and earned her widespread acclaim. Following that success, Leigh continued to impress with her critically acclaimed performance in the 2017 film Good Time. In Fargo Season 5, Leigh stars as Lorraine Lyon, the mother-in-law to Dorothy, who finds herself knee-deep in the carnage as Tillman and his son close in on them.
David Foley as Danish Graves
David Foley is an exceptional comedic talent who skyrocketed to prominence in the entertainment industry through his remarkable achievements as a co-creator and star of the iconic Canadian sketch show, The Kids in the Hall. As a key creative force behind the series, Foley’s ingenious comedic sensibility and boundless imagination helped shape the show into an unforgettable masterpiece. In Fargo Season 5, Foley will lean into his dramatic side as Danish Graves, Lorraine’s advisor who agrees to lend his investigative skills to help Dorothy avoid the law.
