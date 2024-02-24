Who Plays Teeter on Yellowstone? Get to Know Jennifer Landon

Actress Jennifer Landon joined the cast as Teeter in Yellowstone season 3. It didn’t take long for the character to become a fan favorite. Introduced in Yellowstone season 3, episode 2 (“Freight Trains and Monsters”), Teeter’s hilarious conversation with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) quickly saw her become one of Yellowstone Ranch hands.
Audiences watched the pink-haired, tough-talking Teeter grow from being a recurring cast member to one of its main cast members in season 5. Besides her funny speaking, Colby-flirting, always hungry-for-a-fight attitude, Teeter is loyal, dedicated, and big-hearted. Jennifer Landon’s portrayal of the character has seen audiences clamoring for Teeter to have her own spin-off series. Here’s more on actress Jennifer Landon, who plays Teeter on the Yellowstone TV series.
Jennifer Landon Was Born In California
There’s no denying Jennifer Landon’s impeccable Teeter accent delivery on Yellowstone. Although the show hints she’s from Texas, it doesn’t explicitly narrow it down. While fans debate Teeter’s accent origin, the actress was born and raised far away from the South. Jennifer Landon was born in Malibu, California, on August 29, 1983. Her thick Texan accent in Yellowstone is a testament to Landon’s acting genius. In real life, Jennifer Landon speaks without an accent.
She Comes From A Family Of Actors And Filmmakers
Jennifer Landon comes from a family with a famous last name in Hollywood. Although relatively unpopular to today’s generation of film and television audiences, Jennifer Landon’s father was renowned television actor Michael Landon. He’s recognized for his roles on NBC’s Bonanza (1959–1973), Little House on the Prairie (1974–1983), and Highway to Heaven (1984–1989). Ranked #33 on TV Guide’s 50 Sexiest Stars of All Time and appearing on its cover 22 times, Michael Landon was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984.
Jennifer Landon’s mother is Cindy Clerico, Michael Landon’s third wife. Although the first child of her mother and having only one sister, Jennifer Landon has seven half brothers and sisters (three of whom were adopted). Jennifer Landon is a half-sister to the late actor and filmmaker Michael Landon Jr. and screenwriter and filmmaker Christopher Beau Landon. Former actress Leslie Ann Landon is also Jennifer’s half-sister, with late actor Mark Landon being her adoptive brother.
Jennifer Landon’s First Acting Role Was At 5
When you’re born to a famous television actor in Malibu, California, there’s always that chance of starting an acting career early. It’s often how most Nepo babies get started in Hollywood. Landon’s father cast her in the final episodes of his created TV series for NBC Highway to Heaven. However, this was her only appearance as a child actor. She made her professional acting debut in 1991. Coincidentally, it was in her father’s TV show-turned-movie (written and directed) Us (1991). With her father playing the lead role of Jeff Hayes, it was the second and last time she co-starred alongside her father. Us was Michael Landon’s last work before his death on July 1, 1991. With his death, Us series pilot was aired as a movie in honor of Michael Landon.
Other Roles You Recognize Jennifer Landon From
Paramount Network’s Yellowstone might be where most audiences knew about Jennifer Landon, but it isn’t her first major role in television. In 2005, Landon joined the long-running CBS TV soap opera As the World Turns. She played Gwen Norbeck Munson and also Munson’s lookalike character, Cleo Babbitt. Landon appeared on the show in almost 500 episodes from 2005 to 2010. For her performance, Jennifer Landon was nominated three times and won all nominations for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Award. All three wins came in consecutive years, from 2006 to 2008.
In 2012, Jennifer Landon became the third actress to play Heather Stevens on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. After appearing in 29 episodes, her character was written off. Just before Jennifer Landon joined the cast to play Teeter on Yellowstone, she played Lilith Bode in Banshee (2016) and Hillary Nelson in Days of Our Lives (2017). She also played Amy in Animal Kingdom (2017–2018, 2022) and Sarah Allen in FBI: Most Wanted (2021-2022).
She Has Followed In Her Father’s Television Career Footsteps
Jennifer Landon greatly admires her father and occasionally watches reruns of his TV shows. Landon was seven years old when she was told about her father’s illness. Michael Landon was diagnosed with exocrine adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer. Her father died in the Malibu, California, home beside Landon’s mother. Told to say her goodbyes, Landon struggled and cried profusely. Unsurprisingly, like her father, Jennifer Landon has focused most of her career on television rather than film. Making her film debut in 2004, Landon has only starred in two other feature films, I Spit on Your Grave III: Vengeance Is Mine (2015) and The Front Runner (2018). If you loved Jennifer Landon’s Teeter character on Yellowstone, read about the 10 Yellowstone characters, ranked from heroic to villainous.
