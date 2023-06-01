7 Things You Didn’t Know About Glee’s Heather Morris

American actress, dancer, and singer Heather Morris is the definition of a triple threat. Morris was born in California, USA, on February 1, 1987. While she enjoyed a normal childhood, Morris suffered the loss of her father to cancer when she was only fourteen. It affected her view on life, but she found purpose in dance.
While most fans know this multitalented actress from her star-making role in the musical-drama series Glee, she’s done much more in her successful career. Aside from her work on screen, Morris enjoys spending time with her family, boxing, and hot yoga. But this isn’t all that keeps her busy. Here are seven facts you didn’t know about Heather Morris.
1. Heather Morris Gained Fame as Part of The Glee Cast
In the Fox-musical drama, Heather Morris plays Brittany S. Pierce, a generous and compassionate cheerleader who isn’t the brightest. She was in high school but still believed in magic and Santa Claus. Her character was famous for delivering funny one-liners, but fans loved her even more when it was revealed that she was brilliant. It only made her character more interesting. Pierce became more popular in the second season when she got into a relationship with Santana Lopez, played by Naya Rivera. Sadly, Morris left the show in the fourth season because of her pregnancy. The show’s writers did her character justice by having Brittany finish McKinley High before the year ended because she got early admission to MIT.
2. She is a Trained Dancer
Morris is equally famous because of her outstanding dancing skills. She started dancing at a young age mostly because she was neighbors with professional dancers like Brian Friedman and choreographer Brooke Lipton. Her first big break was in 2006 when she appeared in the reality show So You Think You Can Dance season 2. Although she didn’t make it to the top 20, it was enough motivation for her to pursue dancing seriously. Morris became part of Beyoncé’s dance crew in her 2007 global tour, ‘The Beyonce Experience Live.’ She also performed at the Grammy Awards 2008 as a backup dancer to Tina Turner and Beyonce, with Beyonce on Saturday Night Live in 2008, at the 2008 American Music Awards, and on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
3. Heather Morris is Married with Children
According to her Instagram page, Morris is married to Taylor Hubbell. They met while he was still playing college basketball in Los Angeles but they had known each other in high school. They started dating, and in 2013 welcomed their first child together, Elijah Hubbell. Hubbell and Morris made their union official in 2015 and welcomed their second child in 2016, Owen Hubbell. Morris occasionally shares pictures of her beautiful family on social media and they seem happy.
4. She Competed in Dancing With The Stars Season 24
Heather Morris competed in another dancing reality show, Dancing With The Stars for its 24th season. Together with her partner, the duo delivered enchanting performances enjoyed by judges and viewers each week, even earning the first 10 of the season. Sadly the pair were in jeopardy of elimination by the end of the episode during the sixth week of competition. The Glee actress was one of the celebrity contestants sent home that week. But the elimination didn’t stop her; she was happy to have gotten that far and enjoyed herself.
5. She’s a Faculty Member at Heat Convention & Competition Series
Morris’s love for dance hasn’t faded. She is now part of the Heat convention as a faculty member. The Heat Convention and Competition aims to provide dancers with the opportunities and tools necessary to succeed in the entertainment industry through the help of professional dancers like Heather Morris. They are in their fourth season, with tour dates around America into 2024.
6. Heather Morris Has an Impressive Film and TV Career
Besides the Fox drama Glee (2009-2015), Morris has several credits in her acting resume. While she is more focused on her dancing, she still enjoys acting and has appeared in several films and tv series in the last decade like Raven’s Home (2018), The Troupe (2018), Spring Breakers (2012), Pretty Little Stalker (2018), and Santa Fake (2019). Other and TV roles include Moon Manor (2022), Fatal Fandom (2022), Cora Bora (2023), and The Bystanders (2021).
7. She Has Won Numerous Awards for Her Work on TV
In her career, Morris has been nominated for The Teen Choice Award for Female Scene Stealer in 2013, The Golden Derby Awards for Best Comedy Supporting Actress in 2011, and The Golden Derby Awards for Ensemble of the Year in 2010. Some awards she won include Screen Actors Guild Awards and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2010. These nominations and awards helped set her aside from other rising talents in the industry.