Aaron Jeffrey has been acting professionally for almost 30 years. Although his time in the industry hasn’t always been easy, he’s always managed to find ways to keep moving forward in his career. As a result, he has built a solid resume and he’s gotten to work with some big names. Although most of his work has been on Australian projects, Aaron was recently introduced to American viewers thanks to his role in the Netflix series Pieces of Her. The show will likely help him gain even more opportunities – especially in the United States. If you don’t know much about Aaron, now is the perfect time to learn. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Aaron Jeffery.
1. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Being a naturally talented actor is one thing, but the truth is that building a successful career requires a lot more than just talent. There is also a lot of hard work that goes into mastering the craft, and Aaron has put that work in and then some. He studied acting at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Australia. The school has a long reputation for producing talented actors. Some of its alumni include Cate Blanchett, Judy Davis, and Mel Gibson.
2. He’s a Proud Dad
Trying to balance a successful career with life at home isn’t always easy, but Aaron has found ways to make it work over the years. He is a devoted father to three children and he loves spending time with them whenever he can. His oldest child is from his brief marriage to Melinda Medich.
3. He’s Done Voice Work
Many people who are familiar with Aaron know him best from the on-screen work he’s done over the years. As a result, they may be surprised to know that he actually sees himself as a voice-over artist. According to the Daily Mail, Aaron said, “I’m pretty much a full-time voice artist and a part-time actor. I do this for a hobby. I would love it to be the other way around”.
4. He’s A Survivor Of Sexual Abuse
Things in Aaron’s life haven’t always been easy, and it took him a while to open up about the awful things he had to endure during his childhood. In an article in the NZ Herald, Aaron was quoted as saying, “In my mid-twenties I had a nervous breakdown. That hard part of my childhood came back to me – when I was in a paedophile ring for a couple of years – and I had to deal with that.”
5. He Studied Theology
When Aaron suffered his breakdown during his 20s, he decided to take a little bit of a break from acting. After all, the entertainment industry can be very stressful and it can be difficult to keep working when you aren’t in the right headspace. During that break, Aaron took some time to study theology.
6. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
In addition to studying theology, Aaron also used his break from acting to do some farming. Needless to say, he loves being outdoors and he appreciates the beauty of nature. That said, farming isn’t the only outdoor activity he enjoys. Aaron also likes to ride his motorcycle and hang out by the water.
7. He Has A YouTube Channel
Since the entertainment industry is so competitive, actors have to find different ways to stand out and share their talents with the world. Building a strong online presence has become one of the best ways to do this. Aaron started a YouTube channel in April of 2021 where he posts a variety of content. Aaron’s YouTube channel currently has 882 subscribers. His videos have gotten a total of more than 21,000 views.
8. He Likes to Play Characters That Have An Edge
Aaron has never been the kind of actor who likes to play it safe when it comes to the characters he portrays. Instead, he likes to take on roles that bring something a little different. Aaron told NZ On Screen, “I want to play characters that have an edge, a spark, something that sets them apart.”
9. He Had A Knee Replacement
Aaron Jeffrey is only 51 years old, but he’s already had to deal with some health issues. In the summer of 2021, Aaron posted a photo on Instagram that revealed he had undergone knee replacement surgery. This was a little shocking because these kinds of procedures are more common in people who are 60 and older.
10. He Isn’t Afraid to Make Mistakes
Mistakes are a part of life, but some people are so afraid to make them that they avoid taking certain chances. That, however, isn’t how Aaron operates. He understands that mistakes are inevitable and he isn’t scared of them. Instead, he sees them as opportunities to learn and grow.