Blake Lively’s New Film Soars Despite Mixed Reviews Amid Recent Career Challenges

With It Ends With Us soaring at the box office, Blake Lively is enjoying a moment of commercial success. However, given her recent streak, there’s caution among fans and critics alike regarding her next project.
Lively’s Latest Film Scores Big but Is This Sustainable
It Ends With Us, a $25 million film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-seller, is on track to earn an estimated $50 million during its opening weekend in North America. Despite middling reviews, audience reception has been overwhelmingly positive with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Power of a Best-Seller
Colleen Hoover’s beloved novel provided a solid foundation for the film. The book has sold over 8 million copies globally and has resonated deeply due to its exploration of love and complex relationships. Interestingly, Hoover’s text navigates serious themes such as domestic violence, which adds layers to the narrative on screen.
Lively’s Recent Rotten Tomatoes Streak Not So Rosy
While It Ends With Us has delighted viewers, this comes on the heels of less favorable reviews for some of Lively’s past projects. As critics pointed out, it remains crucial for her forthcoming roles to buck the trend and demonstrate sustained excellence.
Success Driven by TikTok and Social Media Influence
A strong social media campaign undoubtedly played a role in the movie’s success. Featuring appearances from Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and friend Taylor Swift — who lent her song
My Tears Ricochet to the soundtrack — the campaign capitalized on their massive followings for promotional advantage.
Sustaining Positive Trajectories in Future Projects
This high comes at a time when the box office desperately needs robust performers. Despite this upswing, it’s too early to assume all future projects will mirror this achievement. Cautiously optimistic expectations can help manage fan and critic anticipation moving forward.
Follow Us