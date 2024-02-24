Woody Harrelson’s Most Iconic Roles in Movies & TV Shows

The world is very familiar with the movies and TV shows of the veteran actor Woody Harrelson. He’s a man with a whopping 30-year-old acting career under his belt — a tenure older than some of the trending novice actors of today’s entertainment landscape. Harrelson is widely celebrated for his immense versatility and has left a lasting mark on cinema with numerous masterpieces credited to him — some of them being as controversial as the Indecent Proposal.
With his 3 Oscar nominations among many other accolades, Harrelson’s unique facial features and expressions, captivating voice, and dynamic acting style give him an edge over other actors of his stature. And although he’s mostly famous for his comical roles, there are plenty of other ‘serious’ parts he’s had that have ended up being critically acclaimed. This guide details the 7 most iconic Woody Harrelson roles in movies and TV shows.
1. Natural Born Killers (1994)
Natural Born Killers, Oliver Stone’s 1994 crime thriller film, which ended up becoming one of the most controversial films, was one of Woody Harrelson’s first big screen works. We’re ranking it on top because it is indeed one of his most underrated works. Better yet, in addition to Harrelson himself, Natural Born Killers held a very decorated cast of Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Lee Jones, and Tom Sizemore and had its screenplay originally credited to Quentin Tarantino.
The film is about two people with tragic pasts who end up making their futures just as tragic by becoming serial killers. Mickey (Harrelson’s role) and Mallory are a seemingly normal couple on the road. Unknown to people around them, they are a pair of traumatized, bloodthirsty murderers who find great joy in taking people’s lives. The movie revolves around them and their relentless rampage across New Mexico, Nevada, and Arizona, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake, and a very ethically questionable cop in their pursuit.
Watch Natural Born Killers on Disney+
2. Now You See Me (2013)
Up next, we’ve got Louis Leterrier’s heist flick, Now You See Me, the movie which familiarized the veteran actor with most of Gen Z and that’s why we’re ranking it second. It is the first installment of the Now You See Me duology and is unquestionably the superior entry of the two. Featuring Woody Harrelson’s trademark swagger, wit, and edge, the film presents him as the cocky ‘old man’ of the crew, defying conventional stereotypes associated with elderly characters in cinema.
His role is that of a broke mentalist/ alleged psychic who works with a group of magicians known as the Four Horsemen. Each member possesses their own unique traits and talents, all devoted to entertaining large crowds. Unbeknownst to the said audience, the Four Horsemen are actually heist experts who sneakily pull off their robberies behind the scenes of their performances and gift the stolen money to their fans.
Watch Now You See Me on HBO Max
3. Cheers (1982-1993)
Harrelson’s first-ever role on the small screen was in the hit American sitcom called Cheers and his innocence and comic delivery revitalized the show. It would’ve been unfair to hold this one off for later ranks. His character, Woodrow Huckleberry Tiberius Boyd or Woody, gave him the recognition he needed for his career to take off, although he did appear quite late in the show (in season 4 or so).
Set primarily in a small, cozy bar called “Cheers”, owned by a former baseball player known as Sam Malone, the show revolves around the lives of said bar’s staff and customers. Cheers mostly explores their day-to-day interactions, challenges in running the bar, and the ensuing comical sequences. Due to the show’s legacy, Woody Harrelson’s role on Cheers is a notably entry among his movies and TV shows.
4. The Hunger Games (2012-2015)
To overlook Woody Harrelson’s unforgettable portrayal of Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games franchise beyond the fourth position in a list of his most iconic roles would be a disservice. The franchise, which introduced the world to one of the most famous books of the time, had its first installment released in 2012, followed by three more movies in the ensuing years. While the role of Haymitch in the franchise and the books was of a supporting character, the way Harrelson played it left an everlasting impression on not only the fans but the story itself.
In the dystopian nation of Panem, society is fractured into 12 districts, each facing unparalleled discrimination. The ruling elites of the Capitol orchestrate The Hunger Games, a barbaric event where tributes from each of the 12 districts are pitted against one another in a fight to the death. As a former Hunger Games victor-turned-mentor to protagonists and tributes, Katniss and Peeta, Haymitch’s guidance in contrast to his very nonchalant personality becomes monumental for their survival.
Watch The Hunger Games on Prime Video
5. Zombieland (2009)
Zombieland is the second movie on this list that has Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg working together (the first being Now You See Me) and this one clicked just as well with audiences! It’s a dark comedy film set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world in which Harrelson plays the role of Tallahassee. Tallahassee is a rugged, almost battled-hardened zombie killer who finds great joy in getting rid of them. He’s your run-of-the-mill rough southern man, with a penchant for violence.
The movie follows a nerdy college student, Columbus, as he tries to look for his parents in the increasingly worsening Zombie situation around the country. Along the way, he joins forces with Tallahassee, a survivor with a lot of mean bones in his body, willing to lend him a hand through all the turmoil.
Watch Zombieland on Prime Video
6. The Messenger (2009)
With most of his roles on this list being comical, Harrelson’s role in The Messenger is a much-needed respite from all the funny and that’s why it comes a bit late on the list. Directed by Oren Moverman and released in 2009, this war drama features Ben Foster, Samantha Morton, Steve Buscemi, and Jena Malone. Captain Tony Stone, his character in the movie, was also the role that earned Harrelson his second Oscar nomination.
It’s a heartbreaking drama that revolves around military war survivors who get appointed as casualty notification officers. It showcases their survivors’ guilt, and how they go door to door, breaking bad news to the families of fallen soldiers.
Watch The Messenger on Peacock
7. True Detective (2014)
The first season of True Detective (an anthology series), directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, features a stellar cast including Woody Harrelson alongside industry heavyweights like Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and more. Harrelson’s role as Martin “Marty” Hart, is of a troubled detective who struggles with keeping a balance between his work and family life. If you have watched Harrelson’s viral clip with Alexandra Daddario in True Detective Season 1, you’d know why his role as Marty Hart had to be on this list. Heck, you’re probably mad why we’re ranking it on 7th spot.
Well, that’s because the show explores two different time spans throughout its progression and follows two detectives, Rustin Cohle and Martin Hart, as they get entangled and re-entangled in a murder case. Both detectives have to learn how to deal with their own personal demons while navigating their responsibilities to solve the case at hand. It’s a complex yet signature True Detective story and not everybody has a knack for it.
8. No Country for Old Men (2007)
Last but not least, No Country for Old Men is an Oscar-winning crime thriller directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. Released in 2007, the film holds some pretty big names in its cast, including Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. Harrelson’s portrayal of the bounty hunter, Carson Wells, is a supporting role, but it’s one that leaves a lasting impact.
Llewelyn Moss, a Vietnam War veteran, stumbles upon a large sum of money that he can’t resist. But his greed soon puts him in jeopardy as he becomes the target of a ruthless and sadistic hitman named Anton Chigurh, who stops at nothing to get what he wants. Now, he’s on the run, desperately fighting to stay one step ahead and survive. If you’d like to check out the five funniest scenes of Woody Harrelson’s career, check this out!
